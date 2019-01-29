Closing Bell: Strong recovery on the Street sees Nifty end above 10,650; IT stocks gain

Live now
Market update: The Sensex is down 91.67 points or 0.26% at 35565.03, and the Nifty down 23.20 points or 0.22% at 10638.30.
About 922 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
Market at close: Benchmark indices has made strong comeback from the lows with Nifty finished just above 10,650 level.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 64.20 points at 35592.50, while Nifty was down 9.30 points at 10652.20. About 1144 shares have advanced, 1346 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty, while top losers include Eicher Motors, GAIL, Yes Bank, HPCL and L&T.
Among the sectors, pharma, IT and FMCG index helped to market recovery, while some selling pressure seen in auto, bank and energy space.
Chalet Hotels IPO review - attractive business, but high debt a cause of concern
Hotel ownership model positioned to benefit from upcycle - Brand partnership with Marriott facilitates high pricing power - Margins and sales growth better than peers - High debt, low interest
Himadri Chemicals Q3 result: Net profit up 20 % at Rs 84 crore against Rs 70 crore, revenue up 17.3% at Rs 586.7 crore versus Rs 500.1 crore, YoY.
Persistent Systems jumps 2% after Q3 earnings, buyback announcement
Citi has upgraded the stock to neutral and raised price target to Rs 620 from Rs 605 earlier as it believes buyback announcement & new CEO should support over the next few months.
Kansai Nerolac result reaction: Company's shares fell 1 percent as Q3 net profit fell 10% at Rs 113 crore, while revenue up 18% at Rs 1,350.7 crore.
Bajaj Finance Q3: Net profit at Rs 1,022.7 crore, NII at Rs 3,209 crore. Net NPA at 0.62 percent and Gross NPA at 1.55 percent.
CLSA on TTK Prestige: Retain buy with target at Rs 9,000 per share. Company remains one of preferred picks in the midcap space. The operating leverage helped deliver a 26-quarter high margin.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher at 71.04 per dollar versus previous close 71.10.
HDFC Q3 result: Net profit down 14 percent at Rs 2,113.8 crore, revenue up 3 percent at at Rs 10,450 crore.
Ramco Cements Q3: Net profit down 17.6 percent at Rs 101.1 crore, revenue up 14.6 percent at Rs 1,210.4 crore.
Just IN | SBI is likely to own 15% stake in Jet Airways after debt switch, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting agencies.
Market Update: Sensex is down 212.76 points or 0.60% at 35443.94, and the Nifty down 58.50 points or 0.55% at 10603.00.
About 963 shares have advanced, 1305 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
10 biggest gainers among BSE 200 stocks
Ahead of its Q3 earnings, HCL is trading 0.5% down. Overall, Nifty IT index is trading about 0.8% down. Mindtree is the biggest gainer with a rise of 2.5% and Infibeam is the biggest loser with 3% fall.
Bajaj Auto wants to go the Apple way, hints at no new company-owned factories
Impressed that the world's most famous mobile manufacturer doesn't own a single manufacturing plant, Rajiv Bajaj, the chief of Bajaj Auto, believes his company's job is to design products and not run factories.
HDFC Q3 preview: Brokerages expect steep decline in profit on elevated provisions
Housing finance major HDFC is likely to report a steep decline in its profit due to elevated provisions, lower capital gains & dividend income, and sharp fall in pre-provision operating profit.
Market Update: Sensex is down 111.41 points or 0.31% at 35545.29, and the Nifty down 23.80 points or 0.22% at 10637.70.
About 1039 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Just In | Zee Media, responding to NSE's demand for a clarification in increase in volume, has said "there is no information or announcement (including impending announcement) having a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company at this point of time which in our opinion needs to be reported/disclosed which may have bearing on the volume behaviour in the Company's scrip."
Share price of Escorts has sunk about 5% despite the company has reported strong numbers for the Sept-Dec 2018 quarter.
Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating and raised target to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,050 per share.
Chalet IPO opens for subscription: Top 5 things you must know
It operates five hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, representing 2,328 keys, as of March 31, 2018.
Among Nifty stocks, Adani Ports is the biggest gainer (up 4%), followed by Sun Pharma (up 2.35%) and Bharti Infratel (up 2.3%).
Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 5%) and Eicher Motors (down 2.5%) are the biggest losers. Eicher Motors is also trading near its 52-week low.
Nifty struggling to find direction ahead of Budget; bet on IT & FMCG stocks
IT and FMCG packs look comparatively stronger and should be preferred for long trades while negativity may continue in auto, metal and PSU banking counters
Major results on January 30: ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Jubilant Foodworks, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Security and Intelligence Services (India), Castrol India, IIFL Holdings, EIH Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata Communications, JSW Energy, Ajanta Pharma, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, LIC Housing Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Hexaware Technologies
Nifty PSU Bank index has surged in day's trade with 10 of its constituent stocks in positive, one neutral and one in the red. The biggest gainer is Bank of India up 3.8%, followed by Canara Bank that is up 3.6%.
Buzzing: Bank of India has recovered losses from the morning trade and is trading 3% higher. The stock had plunged 6% intraday after company's net loss widened in the quarter ended December 2018.