Closing Bell: Strong recovery on the Street sees Nifty end above 10,650; IT stocks gain

Market at close: Benchmark indices has made strong comeback from the lows with Nifty finished just above 10,650 level.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 64.20 points at 35592.50, while Nifty was down 9.30 points at 10652.20. About 1144 shares have advanced, 1346 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty, while top losers include Eicher Motors, GAIL, Yes Bank, HPCL and L&T.

Among the sectors, pharma, IT and FMCG index helped to market recovery, while some selling pressure seen in auto, bank and energy space.