Closing Bell: Sensex ends 287 pts lower, Nifty below 10,150; IT, pharma indices fall 3%

Oct 23, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Update:
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Closing Bell It’s curtains on this session for the market. And it has been a marginal pullback in the last hour from its low points. A fall in crude prices, which slipped to around USD 79 per barrel is likely to have impacted the movement.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 287.15 points or 0.84% at 33847.23, while the Nifty closed down 98.50 points or 0.96% at 10146.80. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,747 shares, while 1,013 shares were unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, HDFC, HPCL and Indiabulls Housing were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma and Asian Paints lost the most.
Inox Leisure down 5%: The company has reported marginal rise in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 12 crore versus Rs 11.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue rose 17.4 percent at Rs 365.5 crore against Rs 311.3 crore.
Research firm CLSA has maintained buy with a target of Rs 275 per share; it sees a potential upside of 27 percent.
Pharma and IT index slipped 2-3 percent:
PPAP Automotive Q2 results: The company has registered 25 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 11.6 crore versus Rs 9.2 crore.
Revenue was up 21.7 percent at Rs 118.6 crore against Rs 97.5 crore.
JUST IN | Zydus has received a final nod from US FDA for Clobazam tablets from Ahmedabad unit.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have continued to trade lower, with the Nifty trading below 10,150.
The Sensex is down 339.47 points or 0.99% at 33794.91, while the Nifty is down 117.90 points or 1.15% at 10127.40. The market breadth is negative as 594 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,826 shares, while 1,157 shares were unchanged.
MARKET OUTLOOK | The dean of emerging markets, Mark Mobius, believes India should now reap the benefits of the rupee's depreciation against the dollar.
"It's high time India should start taking advantage of a weak rupee. With rupee weakening exports become more competitive," Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners, said at the two-day Morningstar Investor Conference 2018 in Mumbai.
"It's time India took advantage of US-China trade war and bring in some manufacturing to the South Asian country," he said.
Mobius said India and Brazil remain at the top of the 'pecking order' among emerging markets. With regards to emerging market currencies, he said most currencies are stabilising.
Samvat 2074 has not been very kind for investors. Though Sensex and Nifty have held out against macroeconomic headwinds, the damage has been quite severe in broader markets.
Unfortunately, many investors increased exposure to low‐quality momentum stocks during the massive rally in 2017.
For Samvat 2075 portfolio, Sharekhan hand‐picked 12 quality stocks which are a mix of large and midcaps.
Rane Brakes Q2: The company reported 43 percent dip in its September quarter net profit at Rs 5.3 crore against Rs 9.3 crore, revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 112 crore, YoY.
Market under pressure: The benchmark indices slipped further in the afternoon trade with Nifty slipped below 10,150.
The Sensex is down 305.51 points at 33828.87, while the Nifty is down 114.90 points at 10130.40. About 648 shares have advanced, 1708 shares declined, and 1221 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in red:
GNA Axles Q2: The company's net profit rose 52 percent at Rs 16.2 crore against Rs 10.6 crore. Revenue was up 41 percent at Rs 227.2 crore versus Rs 161 crore, YoY.
TVS Motor Q2 result: TVS Motor on Tuesday reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.
Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.
At 13:15 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 526.50, up Rs 9.85, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.
Mutual fund has become very popular product in last two years: Edelweiss Asset Management
"The upfront fees to be paid will impact distribution model. Some shift to other products like insurance may take place due to new norms," said Gupta.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have been choppy through the day, with the Nifty trading below 10,200.
The Sensex is down 131.84 points or 0.39% at 34,002.54, while the Nifty is lower by 57.30 points or 0.56% at 10188.00. The market breadth is negative as 752 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,520 shares, while 1302 shares were unchanged.
HDFC, Tata Motors, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Asian Paints and Wipro have lost the most.
Maindtree gains 2%: The stock gained nearly 2 percent after seeing correction for previous three consecutive sessions, as JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight on attractive valuations.
After recent sharp fall, JPMorgan said the current price appears attractive entry for 30 percent potential upside over 9-12 months. It expects the stock to go up to Rs 1,050 with just one strong quarter.
JUST IN | Supreme Court has allowed Reliance Communications time till December 15 to repay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, CNBC-TV18 reported.
RBL Bank Q2 result: The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 204.5 crore, Gross NPA at Rs 645 crore, while net NPA at Rs 338.5 crore.
Buzzing: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stock fell 3.5 percent as brokerage houses maintained bearish stance on the stock after weak earnings in September quarter.
IDFC Securities has retained underperformer rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,185, implying potential downside of 14 percent. "Rich valuations and limited near-term triggers will cap upside," it said.
Ambuja Cements slips ahead of Q3 numbers: Ambuja Cements shares down 4 percent ahead of its September quarter numbers to be declared later today.
Market to remain under pressure; 5 stocks which can give up to 12% return
Ashish Chaturmohta Markets opened on the positive note on October 23 but failed to sustain its gains. The Nifty was rangebound for most of the session and slipped in the last hour of trade.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading near the day's low of 73.82 per dollar.
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
Buzzing: Shares of Lakshmi Machine Works slipped 7 percent as company's profit declined in the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 profit declined 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Hunting for value? These 10 expert picks are a buy after recent fall
Just when we thought that things have started to stabalise, bears reinforced their dominance on D-Street, last week. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were down by over 1 percent for the week ended October 19.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading lower as the company reported a drop in net profit, but declared a higher-than-expected interim dividend.
Analysts have remained positive on the dividend declaration and in-line estimates. They expect a good second half of this fiscal for the company.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty trading around 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 117.24 points or 0.34% at 34017.14, while the Nifty is down 42.00 points or 0.41% at 10203.30. The market breadth is negative as 767 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,130 shares, while 1,676 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, IT is the biggest loser, followed by energy, pharma and PSU banks. The midcap index is marginally lower.