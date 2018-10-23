Closing Bell: Sensex ends 287 pts lower, Nifty below 10,150; IT, pharma indices fall 3%

Closing Bell It’s curtains on this session for the market. And it has been a marginal pullback in the last hour from its low points. A fall in crude prices, which slipped to around USD 79 per barrel is likely to have impacted the movement.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 287.15 points or 0.84% at 33847.23, while the Nifty closed down 98.50 points or 0.96% at 10146.80. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,747 shares, while 1,013 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, HPCL and Indiabulls Housing were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma and Asian Paints lost the most.