Closing Bell: Sensex ends 550 points higher, Nifty closes at 10,386; midcaps up 2%

Oct 31, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Wednesday’s session has ended on a strong note, with the Sensex soaring over 500 points, while the Nifty closed above 10,350-mark. A strong surge in financials along with IT names were responsible for pushing the indices higher.
Pharmaceuticals joined the bandwagon as well and a combination of all these factors boosted the market.
Automobiles, consumption, infrastructure, and PSU banks were the other big gainers. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index rose around 2 percent.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 550.92 points or 1.63% at 34,442.05, while the Nifty was higher by 188.20 points or 1.85% at 10,386.60. The market breadth is positive as 1,593 shares advanced, 946 shares declined, while 1,114 shares were unchanged.
MOIL Q2 result: Its net profit rose 13.4 percent at Rs 105.1 crore against Rs 92.7 crore, revenue rose 24.8 percent at Rs 357.8 crore against Rs 286.7 crore, YoY.
Lupin Q2 result: Consolidated net profit down 41.5 percent at Rs 265 crore against Rs 455 crore. Revenue was unchanged at Rs 3,951 crore, YoY.
Rupee Recovers: Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low of 74.14. It is trading lower by 20 paise 73.88 per dollar, after a weak opening at 73.92.
Top Gainers on Sensex & Nifty:
Market Update: Benchmark indices gained further ground in the afternoon trade with Nifty trading cloer to 10,350 level.
The Sensex is up 406.41 points or 1.20% at 34297.54, while Nifty up 138.10 points or 1.35% at 10336.50. About 1409 shares have advanced, 941 shares declined, and 1297 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS are the positive contributors to the Sensex.
Balrampur Chini Q2 result: Company's Q2 net profit was up 10.4 percent at Rs 90.9 crore against Rs 82.4 crore. Revenue was down 17.9 percent at Rs 1,015 crore versus Rs 1,236.8 crore, YoY.
Housing Finance cos soar Shares of housing finance companies have risen amid news of PNB Housing Finance raising over Rs 2,450 crore through commercial papers. Here is a look at intraday chart.
JUST IN | PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 2,450 crore through commercial papers. The stock has surged over 7 percent.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains, with the Nifty soaring past 10,250.
The Sensex is up 219.04 points or 0.65% at 34110.17, while the Nifty is higher 74.90 points or 0.73% at 10273.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,279 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,021 shares, while 1,346 shares were unchanged.
IT stocks have further extended their gains, while pharmaceuticals and PSU banks were higher as well. Metals, infra and automobiles were the other big losers. The midcap index was higher by a percent.
RESULTS | FMCG major, Dabur India, reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.
The revenues have risen 8.5 percent year on year at Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,958.9 crore.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7 percent at Rs 450.9 crore during the quarter under review. The same was posted at Rs 419.9 crore last year.
“The autonomy for the central bank, within the framework of RBI Act, is an essential and accepted governance requirement. Governments in India have nurtured and respected this. Both the Government and the central bank, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy. For the purpose, extensive consultations on several issues take place between the Government and the RBI from time to time. This is equally true of all other regulators. Government of India has never made public the subject matter of those consultations. Only the final decisions taken are communicated. The government, through these consultations, places its assessment on issues and suggests possible solutions. The Government will continue to do so,” the government has said in a statement in response to its spat with the RBI.
Axis Capital on Redington India
Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 133
Brokerage house Axis Capital termed its September quarter show to be strong, led by India business bouncing back with 12 percent growth YoY. Further, it expects momentum to pick up from the second half of this fiscal on the back of revival in mobility segment.
It also is confident of the firm delivering double-digit growth going ahead and expects 11 percent CAGR over FY18-21.
Market Update There’s a recovery on the cards. The Sensex is up over 140 points, while the Nifty is around 10,250.
The Sensex is up 140.09 points or 0.41% at 34031.22, and the Nifty up 48.70 points or 0.48% at 10247.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,188 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,022 shares, while 1,434 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, gains are visible among IT and pharmaceuticals, while auto, metals and infrastructure names are trading in the red.
Midcaps are in the green, with Nifty Midcap index trading around a percent higher.
JUST IN | Tide Water Oil’s Board will consider delisting from Kolkata Exchange on November 12, 2018.
Dr Reddy launches drug in US market: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Atomoxetine Capsules, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Strattera (atomoxetine) Capsules in the United States market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Jefferies on Info Edge: Research house maintained hold rating with target at Rs 1,375 per share. Q2 beat in 99Acres and in-line performance by Naukri offset by weakness in other business.
Market Update: The market is trading volatile on Wednesday with Nifty trading around 10,150 mark, while Sensex is down over 50 points.
The Sensex is down 69.35 points or 0.20% at 33821.78, while the Nifty down 15.20 points or 0.15% at 10183.20. About 1002 shares have advanced, 1090 shares declined, and 1551 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.
Strides Pharma Q2 result: The company's consolidated net loss at Rs 5.3 crore against profit of Rs 26.5 crore. Revenue was down 4.7 percent at Rs 732.6 crore versus Rs 768.7 crore, YoY.
Exceptional loss at Rs 7.4 crore versus loss of Rs 12.3 crore.
Buy Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Gujarat Ambuja Exports has been consolidating in the range of Rs 180-230 from the last four months. In this month we have observed fresh breakout in the prices, said Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.
Currently, the stock has formed a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts and is on the verge of a breakout above the same.
The positive divergence on secondary indicators like RSI and stochastic also suggest for further upside in prices moving forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 235-240 for the upside target of Rs 261 and a stop loss below Rs 220, he added.
Result reaction: Shares of Tech Mahindra rose 3 percent after its Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 19 percent to Rs 1,064 crore from Rs 898 crore.
The revenues rose 4 percent at Rs 8,630 crore against Rs 8,276 crore during the previous quarter.
Market Update Sudden selling has gripped D-Street as the Sensex is trading over 200 points lower. The Nifty has given up 10,150.
The Sensex is down 214.93 points or 0.63% at 33676.20, while the Nifty is down 75.60 points or 0.74% at 10122.80. The market breadth is negative as 789 shares advanced, against a decline of 870 shares, while 1,983 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Infosys, HDFC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have lost the most.
JUST IN | According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is not in favour of a merger between MCX and National Stock Exchange.