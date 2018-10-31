Closing Bell: Sensex ends 550 points higher, Nifty closes at 10,386; midcaps up 2%

Market at Close Wednesday’s session has ended on a strong note, with the Sensex soaring over 500 points, while the Nifty closed above 10,350-mark. A strong surge in financials along with IT names were responsible for pushing the indices higher.

Pharmaceuticals joined the bandwagon as well and a combination of all these factors boosted the market.

Automobiles, consumption, infrastructure, and PSU banks were the other big gainers. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index rose around 2 percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 550.92 points or 1.63% at 34,442.05, while the Nifty was higher by 188.20 points or 1.85% at 10,386.60. The market breadth is positive as 1,593 shares advanced, 946 shares declined, while 1,114 shares were unchanged.