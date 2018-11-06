Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of Muhurat Trading; Yes Bank, TCS top gainers

Market at Close It’s a flat end to the session on Tuesday, with the Nifty holding 10,500-mark.

Among sectors, automobiles, banks, consumption and PSU banks took a big hit, while energy, IT and infrastructure names gained the most. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index ended down over half a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 40.99 points or 0.12% at 34991.91, while the Nifty ended higher by 6.00 points or 0.06% at 10530.00. The market breadth was negative as 1,264 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,278 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank, TCS, and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers, while Vedanta, SBI, and Cipla lost the most.