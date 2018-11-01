Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 10,400; midcaps see strong trade

Market at Close First session of November 2018 began on a subdued note, with the Nifty ending below 10,400-mark.

Banks were the gainers during the session, while infrastructure and metals rose during trade as well. Pharmaceuticals, IT, and consumption names were the big losers in trade today.

However, there was some outperformance in the broader markets, with the Nifty Midcap index rising a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 10.08 points or 0.03% at 34431.97, while the Nifty ended lower by 6.10 points or 0.06% at 10380.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,590 shares advanced, against a decline of 990 shares, while 124 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank, Axis Bank, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Dr Reddy’s Labs lost the most.