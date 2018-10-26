Closing Bell: Sensex ends 340 points lower, Nifty holds 10,000; Yes Bank down 9%

Live now
Oct 26, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close
Crude Update
Yes Bank Sinks 15%
Market Opening
Market at pre-open
Market at Close A largely choppy session has ended around the low point. However, the Nifty held psychological 10,000-mark, while the Sensex ended over 300 points lower. The 50-share index has had a wobbly start to November series.
Selling was visible across all sectors, with banks, consumption, IT, metals and pharmaceuticals witnessing weak trades. The Nifty Midcap was mildly lower.
A drop in crude oil prices too failed to lift up sentiment on D-Street.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed lower by 340.78 points or 1.01% at 33349.31, while the Nifty closed down by 94.90 points or 0.94% at 10030.00. The market breadth was negative 1,090 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,438 shares, while 1,087 shares were unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, UPL and Titan were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Axis Bank, and JSW Steel lost the most.
Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone
Movements in the stock markets and the economy have inspired many films. Though most of them portray the characters and institutions negatively, they surely can teach a few things about market.
RESULTS | Pharma major, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, reported a rise of 77 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit at Rs 503.8 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 284.9 crore during the same period of last year.
The revenue rose to Rs 3,797.8 crore against Rs 3,546 crore that the company posted during the corresponding quarter of last year. This implies a rise of 7 percent.
At an operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to Rs 864.6 crore, a rise of 25.5 percent from Rs 688.8 crore reported during the previous year.
The operating margin came in at 22.8 percent against 19.4 percent year on year.
RIL's Hathway & Den buys to hit broadcasters, DTH firms: Ind-Ra
Reliance Industries' acquisition of majority stakes in multiple system operators (MSOs) Hathway Cable & Datacom and DEN Networks augurs well for all the three firms, but will have a negative impact on broadcasters and direct-to-home (DTH) players, according to India Ratings.
In a move aimed at becoming the largest player in the broadband as well as the cable TV and DTH market, Reliance Industries (RIL) earlier this month said it will buy 66 percent stake in Den Networks for Rs 2,290 crore and 51.3 percent in Hathway Cable for Rs 2,940 crore.
India Ratings (Ind-Ra) said this consolidation in the MSO space is negative for broadcasters as their bargaining power to command higher subscription revenue may be impacted.
It also said that possibility of Reliance Jio (RJio) to offer bundled plan, which will include both the broadband and pay cable TV markets, would negatively impact DTH players. Source: PTI
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the Sensex dropped 299.23 points to 33,390.86 and the Nifty fell 87.20 points to 10,037.70, weighed by technology, banks and FMCG stocks.
About 1,372 shares declined against 1,048 advancing shares on the BSE.
Earnings Performance
Reliance General Insurance Company (RGI) reported 20 percent rise in profit at Rs 56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Gross written premium too surged 20 percent to Rs 2,025 crore during the quarter, it said in a statement.
RGI said its market share in the general insurance business rose to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017-18.
Combined ratio improved to 106 percent in the reported quarter from 109 per cent in the year-ago period, it added. Source: PTI
Earnings Report Card
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (Edelweiss) reported a jump of 53 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 276.38 crore in second quarter ended September driven by a healthy core income.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 180.88 crore in the similar July-September period of 2017-18.
Total income (consolidated) during the period grew to Rs 2,672.59 crore in the September quarter of 2018-19, as against Rs 2,030.23 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income during the period rose to Rs 1,712.98 crore from Rs 1,170.04 crore. There was however, a fall in dividend and rental income, but an increase in fee and commission income. Source: PTI
Benchmark indices slipped further after ITC reported in line earnings for the quarter ended September 2018. Further selling pressure in European stocks also weighed on sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 262.96 points at 33,427.13 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 75.90 points to 10,049.
ITC Q2 profit rises 12% to Rs 2,955 cr, revenue up 13% on growth across segments
Cigarette-hotel-to-FMCG major ITC has reported a 12 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore, driven by cigarttes, FMCG and paper segments.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 2,639.8 crore.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 13.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,069 crore with cigarettes business showing a 10.4 percent growth at Rs 5,026 crore, the company said.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 11.8 percent to Rs 4,206 crore but margin contracted by 52 bps to 38 percent compared to year-ago.
Weekly Tactical Pick: Maruti Suzuki - A strong bet at reasonable price
Moneycontrol Research Team In continuation of our weekly tactical call to guide investors to look at large cap investment opportunities, we have chosen Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) as the pick of the week.
European Markets Fall Amid Global Growth Fears
European stocks were lower, tracking losses in Asia as anxiety over the outlook for US corporate profits renewed concerns about global economic growth.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down around 1.5 percent each.
In Asia, stocks tumbled to 20-month lows on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dropped 1 percent. The losses came despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight, though Amazon and Alphabet Inc both fell sharply after the closing bell following disappointing quarterly results. Source: CNBC.
Market Under Pressure
Benchmark indices remained under pressure with the Sensex falling 190.78 points to 33,499.31 and the Nifty declining 61.40 points to 10,063.50.
Earnings Performance
Ruchira Papers' shares gained nearly 8 percent intraday after the second quarter profit grew by 29.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 10.9 crore and revenue rose by 25 percent to Rs 130 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 40.5 percent to Rs 22.5 crore and margin expanded 190 basis points to 17.3 percent YoY.
The market recovered from day's low, but remained under pressure due to selling in technology, FMCG and select banks stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 125.72 points at 33,564.37 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 40.60 points to 10,084.30.
Earnings Performance
Panama Petrochem's second quarter profit grew by 3.4 percent sequentially to Rs 10.8 crore on strong operational performance, but revenue fell 7.6 percent to Rs 286.4 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 18.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 22.9 crore and margin contracted 180 bps to 8 percent in Q2.
ICICI Securities Upgraded Kajaria Ceramics Post Earnings
Kajaria management has guided for better performance in second half of FY19 in recent media interaction. They have guided for 14-15 percent volume growth and EBITDA margin of 16 percent+ in H2FY19E.
In the context of improving financial performance and the recent correction in the stock, Kajaria is currently available at an attractive valuation of 21x FY20E EPS.
Hence, ICICI Securities upgraded recommendation on the stock to buy with a revised target price of Rs 450 (around 24x FY20E EPS).
Stocks Reacted to Strong Earnings
Subros has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2018 as net profit surged by 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 23.8 crore and revenue grew by 13.5 percent to Rs 564 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 9.1 percent to Rs 59.3 crore but margin contracted by 40 bps to 10.5 percent YoY.
Strong Results
Atul has reported a healthy 70 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 119 crore, driven by revenue as well as operational performance.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 70.1 crore.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 28 percent to Rs 1,007 crore compared to Rs 787 crore in same period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 52.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 190 crore and margin expanded by 300 bps to 18.9 percent YoY.
Market Outlook
Dilip Bang, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Nirmal Bang said globally, crude oil prices softened considerably in the previous fortnight owing to increased supply in the market. This drop in crude oil prices helped strengthen the Indian rupee against the US dollar.
Earnings results of India Inc have started pouring in and seem to be in line with market expectations.
The Indian stock markets look good in the coming fortnight. The Nifty Futures has support at 10,180 and 10,075 levels. On the upside, it could go up to the 10,450 level and touch the 10,680 level, thereafter.
Market participants should watch out for the outcome of the ongoing trade war between the US and China as well as growing geopolitical tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia. Also, they could keep an eye on the money market situation in India, which has been disturbed in the past one month as well as the upcoming corporate earnings results..
Buzzing
Premier Explosives shares gained 2.8 percent after the company has received Arms License from the Arms License Issuance Authority, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for manufacture of Ammonium Perchlorate at its Peddakandukuru plant with an annual capacity of 1,000 tons per annum.
Benchmark indices cut down losses in afternoon with the Nifty reclaiming 10,100 levels, backed by Reliance Industries (up 2.1 percent), Tata Motors (4 percent), ICICI Bank (0.9 percent) and HDFC (0.5 percent).
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 45.20 points at 33,644.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 8.90 points to 10,116.
The market breadth also turned in favour of bulls as about 1,173 shares advanced against 1,040 declining shares on the BSE.
Gold Update
Gold prices held steady but remained on track to rise for the fourth straight week, the longest string of weekly gains since January, amid increasing worries over the outlook for US corporate earnings and global economic slowdown.
Asian shares slipped again today, despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight. Spot gold was little changed at $1,231.76 an ounce. It was up 0.5 percent for the week. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,234.60 an ounce.
Gold prices have gained about 6 percent after falling in mid-August to their lowest since January 2017 at $1,159.96 an ounce. Hwever, the yellow metal has declined about 10 percent from its April peak after investors preferred the dollar as the US-China trade war unfolded against a background of higher US interest rates. Source: Reuters
Ajay Piramal sees short-term pain for NBFCs, stresses worst is over
Reiterating that the worst is over in the NBFC crisis, leading entrepreneur Ajay Piramal said that the need is to "separate men from the boys."
Earnings Performance
ZF Steering said its second quarter net profit degrew by 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.7 crore and revenue from operations declined 1 percent to Rs 109 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) plunged 27.1 percent to Rs 17.5 crore and margin contracted 580 bps to 16.1 percent compared to year-ago.
BHEL Under Pressure
Jefferies has maintained underperform rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 70 per share. The stock fell over 2 percent on top of 7 percent correction in previous session.
The research house said Q2 results came in below expectations. "We do not see any upside surprise potential from debtor monetisation. We remain negative as there is no change in the outlook."
Crude Update:
Oil prices fell on last day of the week and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.
Brent crude futures were down 0.78 percent, at $76.29 a barrel. The global benchmark is on course for a weekly loss of over 4 percent.
US crude was down 1.05 percent, at $66.62 a barrel. The US benchmark is set for a 3.5 percent loss this week. Source: Reuters
Leading Contributors to the Nifty's Recovery
Results Today
ICICI Bank, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL
Indian Overseas Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, Aavas Financiers, Sintex Plastics Technology, Steel Exchange India, Greenlam Industries, Lloyds Steels Industries, Diligent Media Corporation, The Investment Trust Of India, Uniphos Enterprises, Astec LifeSciences, Capital First, Bharat Electronics, De Nora India,
Mawana Sugars, Kirloskar Oil Engines, PI Industries, PI Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Eros International Media, Hindustan Media Ventures, Shanthi Gears, Kokuyo Camlin, Godawari Power and Ispat, Foseco India, Atul, Nucleus Software Exports, Onward Technologies, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers,
Supreme Petrochem, TRF, Kolte-Patil Developers, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Shoppers Stop, TECIL Chemicals, Panama Petrochem, DB Realty, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Subros, Coromandel International, Ruchira Papers.
Benchmark indices remained under pressure in late morning deals, though both were off their early trade lows. Banking & financials, technology and FMCG stocks weighed down the market.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 169.27 points to 33,520.82 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 57.50 points to 10,067.40.