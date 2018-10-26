Closing Bell: Sensex ends 340 points lower, Nifty holds 10,000; Yes Bank down 9%

Market at Close A largely choppy session has ended around the low point. However, the Nifty held psychological 10,000-mark, while the Sensex ended over 300 points lower. The 50-share index has had a wobbly start to November series.

Selling was visible across all sectors, with banks, consumption, IT, metals and pharmaceuticals witnessing weak trades. The Nifty Midcap was mildly lower.

A drop in crude oil prices too failed to lift up sentiment on D-Street.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed lower by 340.78 points or 1.01% at 33349.31, while the Nifty closed down by 94.90 points or 0.94% at 10030.00. The market breadth was negative 1,090 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,438 shares, while 1,087 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, UPL and Titan were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Axis Bank, and JSW Steel lost the most.