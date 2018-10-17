Closing Bell: Sharp sell-off in last hour drags Sensex by 382 pts, Nifty around 10,450; midcaps crack

Live now
Oct 17, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close A huge reversal in trend played on the market today as weakness in financials weighed big on Sensex and the Nifty. The 50-share index, which rose above 10,700 in the opening tick, ended the day just above 10,450.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), particularly housing finance companies, saw a big fall, which spilled over to other financial names as well. As a result, sectoral indices such as PSU banks as well as Bank Nifty ended 1.5-3 percent lower. A sell-off in the midcaps segment also added to the weak sentiment.
Automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals and energy sectors were the other big losers.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 382.90 points or 1.09% at 34779.58, while the Nifty ended lower by 131.80 points or 1.25% at 10453.00. The market breadth was negative as 705 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,884 shares, while 942 shares were unchanged.
Market Update A sharp sell-off in the past few minutes has dragged the market to low points. The Sensex has fallen over 400 points, while the Nifty is below 10,450.
The Sensex is down 400.40 points or 1.14% at 34762.08, while the Nifty is lower by 138.30 points or 1.31% at 10446.50. The market breadth is negative as 629 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,872 shares, while 1,025 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, ITC, and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Adani Ports, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
Financials are weighing big on the market. The Bank Nifty is lower by 2 percent, while the Nifty PSU bank index is down 4 percent.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 73.51 per dollar after it opened at two-week high in the early trade on Wednesday.
NBFC stocks under pressure:
Mahindra signs agreements with Ford: Mahindra Group and Ford today strengthened their ongoing strategic alliance in India with the signing of two definitive agreements.
Result reaction: Share price of Aditya Birla Money surged 7 percent after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).
The company’s Q2 consolidated net profit rose 64 percent at Rs 2.4 crore against Rs 1.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore.
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clobetasol Propionate Cream, 0.05%. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
MARUTI SUZUKI FALLS 3%
Maruti Suzuki India stock declined over 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global brokerage firm HSBC slashed target price by 10 percent on likely margin pressure risk.
The research house reduced target price to Rs 9,000 (implying potential upside of 26 percent), from Rs 10,000 earlier while retaining 'buy' call on the stock.
Market Updates: Dalal Street erased all its morning gains with Nifty is trading below 10,550 mark. At 13:35 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 70.36 points at 35092.12, while Nifty is down 43.70 points at 10541.10.IT and FMCG stocks are outperforming with 1 percent gains, while auto, bank, energy, pharma and metal were underperforming the indices.
NIIT Tech Q2 Profit Jumps 30%
Software company NIIT Technologies has reported a healthy sequential growth of 30.3 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 111.8 crore, driven by strong operational performance.
Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 907.4 crore QoQ with fresh order inflow expanding to $160 million.
Digital business, which grew by 11.6 percent sequentially, contributed 28 percent to total revenue, NIIT Technologies said.
Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 25.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 164 crore and margin expanded by 230 basis points to 18.1 percent in Q2FY19.
Europe Update
European stocks were higher, after upbeat earnings on Wall Street helped to restore an appetite for riskier assets.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.5 percent shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Source: CNBC
Sensex, Nifty Rangebound
Benchmark indices turned volatile after morning gains, with the Sensex rising 4.65 points to 35,167.13. The Nifty fell 16.50 points to 10,568.30.
The broader markets underperformed frontline indices on weak breadth. The Nifty Midcap index declined a percent.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
All sectoral indices were under pressure barring FMCG and IT which gained a percent each.
L&T results on October 31 Infrastructure firm, Larsen & Toubro, told exchanges that Board of Directors will meet on October 31, 2018 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the firm for September quarter.
JUST IN | Security and Intelligence Services (India) has announced an acquisition of 80 percent stake in Rare Hospitality and Services. The enterprise value of this stake is at Rs 63 crore, the firm told exchanges in its filing.
KRBL SHARES FALL AS AUDITOR RESIGNS
Shares of KRBL have fallen over 10 percent after one of its joint statutory auditors resigned.
“One of our joint statutory auditors SSAY & Associates, Chartered Accountants have resigned from the position of joint statutory auditors of the company with immediate effect due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the firm informed exchanges on Wednesday.
ALERT | Multiplex chain firm, PVR, will be announcing its results on October 25, 2018. The Board will be meeting on that day to discuss the issue.
JUST IN | Axis Bank has informed exchanges of raising $50 million under the GMTN Programme through its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch. The settlement took place on October 16, 2018.
Gold update PTI is reporting that gold prices fell by 0.19 percent to Rs 31,806 per ten gram in futures trade as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak global trend.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December declined by Rs 62, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 31,806 per ten gram in a business turnover of 13,379 lots.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have given up a huge chunk of their gains on the back of intense selling in the NBFC space. Along with it, investors have sold stocks in automobiles, metals and pharmaceuticals as well. The Nifty Midcap index reversed all gains and traded around low points. The index is down around a percent.
The Sensex is up 61.95 points or 0.18% at 35224.43, while the Nifty is higher by 1.10 points or 0.01% at 10585.90. The market breadth is negative as 825 shares advanced against a decline of 1,422 shares, while 1,270 shares were unchanged.
Coal India, ITC, and HCL Technologies are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
JUST IN | Supreme Industries has set November 6, 2018 as the record date for interim dividend on equity shares.
Gold trades lower: Gold prices edged lower early Wednesday as equities gained and the dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market awaiting minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes, reported Reuters.
IndusInd Bank raises lending rate: The bank has raised lending rates by 5-15 bps across tenors w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.