Closing Bell: Sharp selloff in the last hour pushes Nifty below 11,600, Sensex ends over 300 points lower

Market at Close: It was an anti-climax for the market on Monday, as benchmarks closed nowhere near to the levels they had opened at. In fact, a sharp selloff in the last hour erased all the gains, with the market closing at low points of the day. The Nifty managed to give up 11,600, while the Sensex fell around 300 points.

While FMCG were one of the big laggards through the day, weakness among banks, along with IT, pharmaceuticals, energy, and infrastructure sectors also weighed on the indices. Investors also rushed to sell midcaps, as the Nifty Midcap shed around 0.40 percent, after rising a percent in the morning.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex fell 332.55 points or 0.86% at 38312.52, while the Nifty ended lower by 98.10 points or 0.84% at 11582.40. The market breadth is negative as 1,347 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,409 shares, while 199 shares were unchanged.

Wipro, Adani Ports and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers, while HUL, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance lost the most.