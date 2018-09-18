Closing Bell: Sharp selloff in last hour drags D-Street, Sensex ends nearly 300 points lower; Nifty gives up 11,300

Live now
Sep 18, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market at Close:
SEBI meet update:
Market Update:
BOB, DENA BANK AND VIJAYA BANK IN FOCUS
Market Update:
Market at Close: A sharp selloff in the last hour dragged the market to its lowest point, with the Nifty breaching 11,300-mark and ending below it. The Sensex closed almost 300 points lower.
US imposing tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods and services late on Monday along with a surging crude prices weighed on the market on Tuesday. Adding to the pain was a weakening rupee, which fell to 72.75 per US dollar when the market came to a close. Crude prices surged in the last hour of trading after Saudi Arabia is said to have been comfortable with Brent trading above USD 80 per barrel.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 294.84 points or 0.78% at 37290.67, while the Nifty fell 98.90 points or 0.87% at 11278.90. The market breadth is negative as 879 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,775 shares, while 178 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank were the top gainers, while State Bank of India, Tata Motors, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
BUYBACK FROM COAL INDIA, SUBSIDIARIES SOON?
According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the government is finalizing buybacks for Coal India and subsidiaries. The offer for sale from Coal India is unlikely in FY19.
How crude oil is traded and why the prices are on the rise
Rising crude oil prices have impacted both domestic and global markets. The S&P BSE Oil and Gas Index has lost nearly 11 percent YTD
Rupee Update: Indian rupee slipped to a day's low at 72.64 per dollar after it saw some recovery in the morning trade.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's low with Nifty slipped below 11,350 dragged by PSU banks and realty index, which are down 5 percent and 3 percent respectively.
SBI, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank are the top losers on the Sensex.
CLSA maintains outperform on HUL: Share price of Hindustan Unilever gained 4 percent after broking house CLSA has maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 1,950 per share.
According to CLSA, management commentary pre-quarter close remains positive and sees 2QFY19 demand trends broadly similar to first quarter.
Rural growth continues to outpace the urban growth, while modern trade gains share from general trade, it added.
HSBC maintains buy on Titan: Shares of Titan Company added 2.3 percent as foreign brokerage HSBC maintained buy rating on the stock. Meanwhile, it has cut the target price to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,100 per share.
The share has corrected 16 percent from its peak due to wavering revenue growth guidance, while valuation remains appealing post selloff, said research house.
JUST IN: Indian Hume Pipe has gained over 3.5 percent after it bagged orders worth Rs 221 crore from Madhya Pradesh government.
Shares of PSU banks have extended their losses, with Bank of Baroda trading over 14 percent lower, while Indian Bank, Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India and State Bank of India falling 3-8 percent.
TELECOM DATA:
According to CNBC-TV18, Reliance Jio managed to add 1.17 crore subscribers in July against 97.1 lakh added in the previous month.
Vodafone added 6.1 Lakh Subscribers Vs 2.7 Lakh in the previous month.
Airtel added 3.1 Lakh subscribers Vs 10,689 in June, while Idea added 5,489 subscribers Vs 63.7 Lakh.
IRCON International IPO subscribed 49%, retail investors portion fully subscribed so far on Day 2
The public issue comprises an offer for sale of 99,05,157 equity shares by the Government of India. Retail investors and eligible employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 per share on the final offer price.
SEBI meet update:
CNBC-TV18 is reporting, quoting sources, that October 1 deadline to extend trading hours has been deferred. Brokers are not on board with the decision to extend trading hours.
Anil Ambani is speaking at the annual general meeting of Reliance ADAG group. Here are a few highlights from the event. Information source: CNBC-TV18
- Intend to complete Versova-Bandra Sea Link project in 5 years
- Executing Kudankulum Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu
- Have an order book target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2020
- Clarified that political parties being misinformed & misled w.r.t Rafale deal
- All 36 Rafale fighter jets are to be exported from France
- Reliance's role is to be an offset partner for exports
- Clear of our role in Rafale deal, committed to serve our armed forces
- Plan to participate in metro projects around the country through PPP model
- Value of our holding in Reliance Power is nearly Rs 5,000 crore
- Reliance Power remains one of the strongest power players in private sector
- Have entered into partnerships with multiple OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for defence
- Target is to transform defence into one of our fastest growing verticals in 5 years.
UPDATE: SEBI's Board meeting has just concluded. We will update you with any important developments shortly.
JUST IN: According to reports on CNBC-TV18, Daiichi has moved the National Company Law Tribunal to seek a stay on insolvency proceedings against RHC Holdings. The tribunal has directed Singh brothers and HDFC to respond to this plea by Daiichi.
PSU banks correct sharply after govt announces merger of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and BoB
The government announced another step toward reform of PSU banks on Monday with merger of three PSBs Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank but that seems to have not received well by the market on Tuesday.
Arbitration panel rules in favour of Rajiv Bansal: The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Rajiv Bansal.
As per the award, Infosys is required to pay to Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest. The company’s counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages, has been rejected.
Current risks already in the price, fundamental valuations suggest uptrend to continue: Ridham Desai
Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley in his September report raised 30-share BSE Sensex target to 42,000 for September 2019, implying a potential upside of 11 percent.
L&T bags order: The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2048 crore across two business segments.
Power transmission & distribution business has secured EPC orders worth Rs 1633 crore and water & effluent treatment business won an order worth Rs 415 crore.
Analyst view on banks merger: The announcement of amalgamation of Dena bank, Vijaya Bank and BOB is an attempt to show that there is some serious attempt by the government to resurrect the ailing PSU banks, the government of course is positioning this as an advent of another big PSU bank like SBI, that can stand strongly with a bigger market power to fend against the gaining dominance of private players. While mergers are long awaited imperative, I think the plan lacks solidity unless there is a serious quantification of capital impairment, said Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist and Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services.
Also one needs to know what is the clear Tier 1 capital, haircuts and what is the government’s commitment toward further capital infusion; these are vital information that is still awaited. Assuming 75% haircut for unprovided impaired assets (NNPA, which now subsumes the restructured assets), the combined Tier 1 capital would stand at around 4%. Also the combined ROA will stand at around 0; a combinations that hardly exudes confidence to grow market power. he said further.
Over 70 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Universal Cables, Globus Spirits jump 5-6%
Among the sectors which are outperforming the broader indices are the FMCG space, the Pharma and the Energy sectors. The BSE consumer durable space along with healthcare and the manufacturing sectors are all trading in the green.
Buzzing: Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 2.2 percent as company accepted authorisation from PNGRB for local natural gas distribution.
PNGRB has issued the letter for grant of authorisation to Gujarat Gas (GGL) to lay, build, operate, or expand city or local natural gas distribution network for the geographical area of Narmada (Rajpipla) district in the state of Gujarat.
GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to September 05, 2043 and 96 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to September 05, 2026 for the CGD network.
Profit booking in sugar stocks: Suagr stocks seen some profit booking on Tuesday after they rallied upto 70 percent in the last 5 days after government announced hike on ethanol prices by 25 percent.
In the last week the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 percent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from Rs 47.13.
PSU banks are taking it on their chin this morning as investors react to the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.
Market Update: Some selling pressure is visible on the market, as benchmarks have extended their losses. The Nifty has given up 11,350 as well, while the Sensex is down almost 100 points.
Among sectors, banks, automobiles, IT, and metal names are taking a hit, while pharmaceuticals are trading higher. The midcap index is down over half a percent as well.
The Sensex is currently down 89.78 points or 0.24% at 37495.73, while the Nifty is lower by 32.00 points or 0.28% at 11345.80. The market breadth is negative as 896 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,226 shares, while 155 shares were unchanged.
HUL and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Vedanta, State Bank of India, and Hindalco have lost the most.
Here’s a look at how stocks are reacting on the Sensex.
RUPEE UPDATE
The Indian rupee is hovering around 72.49 per US dollar-mark. The currency had opened at lower level at 72.5050 per dollar. Here is a look at an interesting chart on how the rupee has fallen sharply during the time of financial crises. Image source: Bloomberg, Kotak Institutional Equities
Here is a look at how the Nifty Bank index has been performing at this point. Take a look.