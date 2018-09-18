Closing Bell: Sharp selloff in last hour drags D-Street, Sensex ends nearly 300 points lower; Nifty gives up 11,300

Market at Close: A sharp selloff in the last hour dragged the market to its lowest point, with the Nifty breaching 11,300-mark and ending below it. The Sensex closed almost 300 points lower.

US imposing tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods and services late on Monday along with a surging crude prices weighed on the market on Tuesday. Adding to the pain was a weakening rupee, which fell to 72.75 per US dollar when the market came to a close. Crude prices surged in the last hour of trading after Saudi Arabia is said to have been comfortable with Brent trading above USD 80 per barrel.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 294.84 points or 0.78% at 37290.67, while the Nifty fell 98.90 points or 0.87% at 11278.90. The market breadth is negative as 879 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,775 shares, while 178 shares were unchanged.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank were the top gainers, while State Bank of India, Tata Motors, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.