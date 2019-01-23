Closing Bell: Sharp selling weighs on D-Street, Sensex down over 330 points; Nifty below 10,850

Market at Close Sharp selling in the last hour dragged indices by around a percent. The Sensex shed over 300 points, while the Nifty fell below 10,850-mark.

Automobiles, banks, consumption, infra and IT, among others, were the sectoral indices which ended in the red, while metals and pharma were the sole gainers.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 336.17 points or 0.92% at 36108.47, and the Nifty down 91.30 points or 0.84% at 10831.50. The market breadth was negative as 1069 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,453 shares, while 138 shares were unchanged.

Sun Pharma and Yes Bank were the top gainers, while ITC, M&M and Grasim lost the most.