Closing Bell: Sharp selling weighs on D-Street, Sensex down over 330 points; Nifty below 10,850

Live now
Jan 23, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market at Close
Market Update
Market Update
ICICI Pru falls
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Market at Close Sharp selling in the last hour dragged indices by around a percent. The Sensex shed over 300 points, while the Nifty fell below 10,850-mark.
Automobiles, banks, consumption, infra and IT, among others, were the sectoral indices which ended in the red, while metals and pharma were the sole gainers.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 336.17 points or 0.92% at 36108.47, and the Nifty down 91.30 points or 0.84% at 10831.50. The market breadth was negative as 1069 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,453 shares, while 138 shares were unchanged.
Sun Pharma and Yes Bank were the top gainers, while ITC, M&M and Grasim lost the most.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has fallen 15 paise intraday or 0.22% against the US dollar. The currency opened at 71.09 in the morning and is currently trading at 71.28 again the US dollar.
Diversified Raymond Group reported an increase of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 39.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.71 crore in October-December period a year ago. Total income during the reported period stood at Rs 1,705.68 crore, registering an increase of 12.69 percent from the December quarter of 2017-18. Raymond's total expenses were at Rs 1,639.03 crore as against Rs 1,471.38 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from the textile segment stood at Rs 847.73 crore, up 10.32 percent from Rs 768.38 crore earlier.
Market Update: Sensex is down 183.11 points or 0.50% at 36261.53, and the Nifty down 43.30 points or 0.40% at 10879.50. About 1057 shares have advanced, 1324 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank are Sun Pharma are the biggest index gainers and ITC, Grasim and Infosys are the biggest index losers.
ITC stock price has fallen about 2.5% after it reported its Q3 result.
Except Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma, all sectoral indices are trading in the red.
ITC Q3 profit up 4%, margin misses estimates
Cigarette-hotel-to-FMCG major ITC has reported a 4 percent on year growth in profit at Rs 3,209 crore, which was on expected lines but margin missed estimates. Profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 3,090 crore, which included exceptional gain of Rs 413 crore.
Revenue from operations in Q3 grew 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,227.66 crore, driven by gross across segments.
DB Corp Ltd board has considered and approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up of the Company (i.e. @ 20%) for FY 2018-19.
Heads up! Britannia likely to be included in Nifty; HPCL or Bharti Infra could exit
Looking at the trend of the last few years, the exchange may come out with its list of inclusions and exclusions in the second half of February 2019, which will be effective from the April series of 2019.
JUST IN | Civil engineering and construction firm JMC Projects (India) Wednesday said it had secured orders worth Rs 507 crore in the domestic market. The company has received residential and commercial projects in South India totalling Rs 507 crore, JMC Projects said in a BSE filing.
Fund managers raised stake in 194 stocks in Dec quarter. Is it a good idea to follow them?
if good or quality stocks are getting hampered with external factors, investors should use the dips to buy into stocks which they think hold long term growth potential, suggest experts.
J Kumar Infraprojects has received an order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for construction of elevated viaduct from Vastral Gam to Apparel Park to Ramp Start in Reach-1 (East -West Corridor) for Rs 255 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Top gainers at this hour:
Sensex | Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tata Steel
Nifty | Zee Entertain, Sun Pharma, Wipro
Top losers at this hour:
Sensex | HDFC, Hero Motocorp, TCS
Nifty | Grasim, TCS, Titan Company
Opinion | Expansionary fiscal policy to restrict the room for future monetary easing
Gaurav Kapur Policy events over the first half of February will set the contours of fiscal and monetary policy for the coming financial year.
Results on Thursday: Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Biocon, Hatsun Agro Product, Reliance Power, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sharda Cropchem, PNB Housing Finance, Sintex Industries, Colgate Palmolive (India), Bharat Bijlee, ICRA, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Zee Media Corporation, Sunteck Realty, Pudumjee Paper Products, Quess Corp, PVR, Jyothy Laboratories, Poddar Pigments, Amj Land Holdings, Onward Technologies, VST Industries, Pfizer, MphasiS, Newgen Software Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, NIIT, Kokuyo Camlin, NELCO, Mold-Tek Technologies, Sunflag Iron, Century Enka, KRBL, Jindal Saw, Tijaria Polypipes, Orient Green Power Company, Hexa Tradex, Supreme Industries, Kamdhenu
Civil engineering and construction firm JMC Projects (India) said it has secured orders worth Rs 507 crore in the domestic market. The company has received residential and commercial projects in South India totalling Rs 507 crore, JMC Projects said in a BSE filing.
ITC to announce Q3 earnings today; brokerages expect profit to grow around 12%
Cigarette, the key business which contributes more than 40 percent to total revenue, is expected to deliver 4-6 percent growth in volumes on a low base of 5 percent drop during Q3FY18, according to brokerages
Vodafone Idea Ltd has clarified on media reports claiming Bharti infratel & Indus Towers sought Rs 4,500 crore from the company as exit penalty.
"We wish to clarify that the prior to the merger of Vodafone Indian entities with the Company, both the Company and Vodafone entities were having tenancies on the same tower of various infrastructure service providers, including Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Infratel Limited. Post the merger, these two tenancies on a single tower have been converted to a single tenancy with a higher loading as per the terms of the Master Service Agreement. Both Bharti Infratel and Indus have raised demands for exit charges on the Company on account of this change and for which the company is in negotiation with them."
"We wish to highlight that the amount of Rs 4,500 crore mentioned in the news item is not correct," the company added.
Shree Cements rallies 4%: What should investors do with stock after Q3 earnings?
Shree Cements shares rallied 4 percent in morning on January 23 as brokerages remained positive on the stock after a strong operational show in December quarter.
Commodity Futures:
Silver | Tracking a firm global trend, silver prices rose Rs 24 at Rs 39,096 per kg in futures trade as speculators engaged in raising bets.
Zinc | Zinc prices were higher by 0.48 per cent to Rs 186.80 per kg as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on rising demand.
Lead | Amid pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, lead prices rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 143.65 per kg as speculators built up fresh positions.
Gold | Gold prices dipped by 0.12 per cent to Rs 32,120 per 10 grams as speculators reduced exposure, driven by weak trend overseas.
Nickel | Nickel prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 826.30 per kg as speculators widened bets, driven by pick-up in demand in the domestic spot market.
Copper | Copper futures traded 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 422.25 per kg as participants raised their bets on rising demand at the domestic spot markets amid a firm trend overseas.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an additional order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) for its ongoing 660 MW coal-based supercritical thermal power project at Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6), the company said in a release. The project is being executed by BHEL on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis at Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.
Market Update The Sensex is down 34.24 points or 0.09% at 36410.40, and the Nifty down 4.40 points or 0.04% at 10918.40. About 1001 shares have advanced, 981 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Wipro and HUL are top gainers; whereas, HDFC and Infosys are the biggest losers among index stocks.
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, will shift entirely to a rupee-denominated royalty pay system by 2022, a top company official said.
This will help negate the vagaries in foreign exchange for the Indian entity as around 60 percent of its current royalty payment is made in yen. Read more
ArcelorMittal has moved the National Company Law Apellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to expedite the hearing on the auction of Essar Steel. The LN Mittal company, whose bid has got the backing of Essar Steel lenders, is in a race with the Ruias, who made a last minute offer for their insolvent steel company. Read more
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 preview: Expected to narrow losses on robust revenue growth
The loss at EBITDA level is also expected to decline sharply by 82 percent and 64 percent QoQ said Kotak Securities and Motilal Oswal respectively, on account of higher yields
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 250 mg, a generic version of Zytiga 1 tablets, the company said in a release.
As market trades flat, among stocks that have touched 52-week low include Dilip Buildcon Limited, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables Limited, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited. Stocks that are at 52-week high include Wipro, Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited, Dhunseri Ventures Limited, etc.