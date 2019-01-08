Closing Bell: Sensex ends 130 points higher, Nifty above 10,800; Sun Pharma up 4%

Market at Close A recovery in the final hour of trade ensured that benchmarks maintained their positive streak.

Among sectors, weakness was visible in energy, infra and IT names, while the Nifty Midcap index also fell one-fifth of a percent.

Pharmaceuticals gained the most, courtesy a huge rally in Sun Pharmaceuticals.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 130.77 points or 0.36% at 35980.93, and the Nifty up 30.40 points or 0.28% at 10802.20.

The market breadth was narrow as 1248 shares advanced, against a decline of 1297 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged.

Sun Pharma, SBI, and ICICI Bank were the big gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Zee Entertainment and UPL have lost the most.