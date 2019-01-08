Closing Bell: Sensex ends 130 points higher, Nifty above 10,800; Sun Pharma up 4%

Live now
Jan 08, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close A recovery in the final hour of trade ensured that benchmarks maintained their positive streak.
Among sectors, weakness was visible in energy, infra and IT names, while the Nifty Midcap index also fell one-fifth of a percent.
Pharmaceuticals gained the most, courtesy a huge rally in Sun Pharmaceuticals.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 130.77 points or 0.36% at 35980.93, and the Nifty up 30.40 points or 0.28% at 10802.20.
The market breadth was narrow as 1248 shares advanced, against a decline of 1297 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged.
Sun Pharma, SBI, and ICICI Bank were the big gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Zee Entertainment and UPL have lost the most.
Time to buy fallen angels? 50 stocks in BSE 500 index fell 50-80% in 2018
As many as 377 stocks recorded negative returns in the S&P BSE 500 index in 2018. In the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 50 companies fell 50-80 percent last year.
JUST IN | Bharat Dynamics has signed contract worth of Rs 760 crore approximately with the Indian Army for production and supply of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and Launchers.
Hind Rectifiers bags orders: The company has bagged orders of Rs 88.05 crore in December 2018.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the afternoon trade with Nifty above 10,800, while Sensex gained 150 points.
The Sensex is up 147.70 points at 35997.86, while Nifty is up 36.10 points at 10807.90. About 1140 shares have advanced, 1209 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, SBI, Tata Motors and Yes Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.
Credit Suisse on Nestle India: Research house maintained outperform call on stock with a target at Rs 12,300 per share.
The legal risks in Maggi case is low, while managing consumer perception is a key. There is no impact on Maggi offtake in the last few days.
Results | Tata Elxsi has reported a drop of 20 percent quarter on quarter in its net profit at Rs 66 crore against Rs 82.2 crore last quarter.
Its revenue grew 1 percent at Rs 407 crore against Rs 403 crore during the last quarter.
Banks, crude prices key to a good earnings show in FY20: Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah
FY20 will be good in terms of earnings, especially if PSU banks are done with the provisioning, corporate banks are in better shape and crude prices stay low, says Nilesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Envision Capital.
IndusInd Bank Q3: Brokerages say profit may take a hit on IL&FS exposure
Motilal Oswal, which has buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 2,000, expects strong loan growth of around 35 percent YoY in Q3FY19, significantly ahead of system loan growth.
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Aripiprazole Tablets USP (US RLD-Abilify) in the strengths of2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
JSW Steel: Q3 crude steel production was up 3 percent at 4.23 mt against 4.11 mt, YoY.
Lupin gets European Commission aproval: European Commission (EC) has approved NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with nondystrophic myotonic (NOM) disorders.
Yet another top-level executive quits Infosys
However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh's exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical. This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee slipped further as it is surpassed 70 mark in today's session. It is trading lower by 40 paise at 70.08 per dollar.
Buzzing: Share price of Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform, while maintained buy on Sun Pharma.
CLSA turns cautious on cement sector, cuts price target for 8 stocks
Global brokerage house CLSA downgraded many cement stocks as it turned more cautious on the sector and slashed its earnings per share estimates for major players for FY19-21.
Rupee to be in Rs 70-72/USD range: Poll; 7 factors that could drive currency in 2019
As many as 47 percent of the poll respondents feel that the currency is likely to hover in the range of Rs 70-72 against the USD, while 27 percent of them feel that the currency could depreciate towards Rs 72-74/USD in 2019.
MARKET UPDATE Indices are off low points and turned green.
The Sensex is up 42.57 points or 0.12% at 35892.73, while the Nifty is higher by 5.60 points or 0.05% at 10777.40. The market breadth is narrow as 968 shares advanced, against a decline of 656 shares, while 95 shares were unchanged.
Market Update Benchmarks have extended their losses, with the Nifty giving up 10,750-mark.
The Sensex is down 80.82 points or 0.23% at 35769.34, and the Nifty down 28.40 points or 0.26% at 10743.40. The market breath was narrow as 718 shares advanced, against a decline of 599 shares, while 72 shares were unchanged.
Essar Steel update: The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the bid by Essar Steel Asia Holdings to retake the management of the crippled company.
The NCLT bench comprising BP Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari said they will pass an order on the plea by January 31. ArcelorMittal, whose Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over the bankrupt Essar Steel was accepted by the committee of creditors, Monday told NCLT that there is no right to redemption under the bankruptcy laws as being sought by Essar Steel Asia Holdings.
It said as per section 12A of the IBC Act only resolution professional has right to file such an application after getting the approval of 90 percent of the lenders.
Tata Motors surges Shares of Tata Motors were higher in trade due to healthy JLR UK sales.
Market opens It’s a flat start for the market on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty trading around 10,760.
A brush of red is visible among majority of sector, while defensives such as IT and pharma are trading in the green.
The Sensex is up 51.33 points or 0.14% at 35901.49, and the Nifty down 9.60 points or 0.09% at 10762.20. The market breadth is positive as 259 shares advanced, against a decline of 120 shares, while 32 shares were unchanged.
ONGC, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors are the top gainers, while M&M, Power Grid, and UltraTech Cement lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 69.80 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 69.68.