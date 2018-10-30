Closing Bell: Sensex ends 176 points lower, Nifty just below 10,200; midcaps outperform

Market at Close It’s a negative close for the market and the Nifty has managed to close below 10,200-mark.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 176.27 points or 0.52% at 33891.13, while the Nifty is lower by 52.50 points or 0.51% at 10198.40. The market breadth is narrow as 1,472 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,066 shares, while 1,104 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and HPCL have lost the most.