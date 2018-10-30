App
Oct 30, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 176 points lower, Nifty just below 10,200; midcaps outperform

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 176.27 points or 0.52% at 33891.13, while the Nifty is lower by 52.50 points or 0.51% at 10198.40.

highlights

  • Oct 30, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Market at Close It’s a negative close for the market and the Nifty has managed to close below 10,200-mark.  

    At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 176.27 points or 0.52% at 33891.13, while the Nifty is lower by 52.50 points or 0.51% at 10198.40. The market breadth is narrow as 1,472 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,066 shares, while 1,104 shares were unchanged.

    Infosys, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and HPCL have lost the most.  

  • Oct 30, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Top losers on Sensex and Nifty: 

  • Oct 30, 03:03 PM (IST)

  • Oct 30, 03:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Emami has reported a drop of 16 percent in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 827 crore.

  • Oct 30, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Symphony Q2 result: The company's consolidated net profit declined 38 percent at Rs 31 crore against Rs 50 crore. Revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 223 crore against Rs 212 crore.

  • Oct 30, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade on Tuesday with Nifty is hovering around 10,200 level.

    The Sensex is down 105.12 points or 0.31% at 33962.28, while Nifty is down 27.40 points or 0.27% at 10223.50. Meanwhile, midcap and smallcap are outperforming the main indices with 1 percent gain.

  • Oct 30, 02:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jubilant FoodWorks announces PepsiCo as the new beverage partner for Domino's Pizza.

  • Oct 30, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Welspun Enterprises result reaction: Share price of Welspun Enterprises rose 6 percent after company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

    The company's consolidated Q2 net profit rose 80 percent at Rs 31 crore against Rs 17.2 crore. Revenue increased by 68 percent to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore.

  • Oct 30, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Citi on Cipla: Research house maintained buy rating on stock with a target price of Rs 690. The Toprol XL is another good approval.

    Company has received several approval in last few months which would lead to earnings growth. Its US business is at inflection point, while ramp up to be a key catalyst.

  • Oct 30, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Here are Diwali picks from broking firm, Anand Rathi. Take a look. 

  • Oct 30, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Corporate Scorecard

    Tata Tele (Mah) 

    The company has reported a net loss of Rs 382.3 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 455.3 crore during the previous quarter. 

    The revenue fell 4 percent at Rs 321.8 crore versus Rs 334.5 crore year on year. 

    Hind Rectifiers 

    Net profit was reported at Rs 2.4 crore against a loss of Rs 0.8 crore previous year. The revenue has been reported at Rs 59.4 crore against Rs 24 crore year on year. 

    Gateway Distriparks 

    The consolidated net profit fell 2 percent at Rs 17.4 crore against Rs 17.8 crore YoY. The revenue rose 7 percent at Rs 104.5 crore against Rs 97.6 crore year on year.  

    Gujarat Borosil 

    Its net profit was reported at Rs 5.3 crore against Rs 1 crore year on year. Its revenue rose to 13 percent at Rs 56.5 crore. 

    Ramco Cements 

    Net profit has fallen 32 percent at Rs 114.5 crore against Rs 168.5 crore year on year. Revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 1, 183.5 crore against Rs 1,066.4 crore year on year. 

  • Oct 30, 01:24 PM (IST)

  • Oct 30, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Market Update At 13:23 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 43.63 points or 0.13% at 34023.77, and the Nifty down 12.20 points or 0.12% at 10238.70. The market breadth is narrow as 1,485 shares advanced, against a decline of 834 shares, while 1,317 shares are unchanged.

  • Oct 30, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Take a look at BSE's heatmap. 

  • Oct 30, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Results | Dena Bank has widened its net loss for the September quarter at Rs 416.7 crore against a loss of Rs 185 crore during the same quarter of last year. 

    The net interest income rose 21 percent at Rs 725.6 crore against Rs 600.7 crore year on year. 

    Shares of the bank were trading higher by 3 percent. 

  • Oct 30, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Bank of Maharashtra’s asset quality improves | Bank of Maharashtra has reported a net profit of Rs 27 crore against a loss of Rs 23.2 crore during the same period of last year. 

    The net interest income grew 4 percent to at Rs 1,003 crore against Rs 963.1 crore year on year. 

    On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 18.64 percent from 21.18 percent from the previous quarter. The net NPA has fallen to 10.61 percent from 12.20 percent. 

  • Oct 30, 12:58 PM (IST)
  • Oct 30, 12:47 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Info Edge has reported a rise of 24 percent, quarter on quarter, in its profit for September quarter at Rs 78 crore. The revenue grew to Rs 265 crore. 

  • Oct 30, 12:14 PM (IST)

    INDIA ON ITS WAY TO BE ONE OF THREE RICHEST NATIONS IN WORLD: AMBANI

    Having missed the first three industrial revolutions, India is now in a position to lead the fourth on the back of its vast tech-savvy young population and is on the way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said Tuesday.

    Speaking at the 24th MobiCom conference, Ambani, who heads the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said India's digital transformation is "unmatch and unprecedented" after it took leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption in just 24 months.

    Back in the 1990s, when Reliance was building its oil refinery and petrochemical projects, India's gross domestic product (GDP) was around USD 350 billion and had just come out of a severe financial crisis.

    "Very few in the world thought that our country's prospects were bright. Today our GDP is nearing USD 3 trillion, and India is well on its way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world," he said. 

    Source: PTI

  • Oct 30, 12:09 PM (IST)

    ALERT | Sundaram Fasteners has set record date of November 12, 2018 for its dividend. 

  • Oct 30, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley on Colgate: Research house maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 1035 per share.

    The firm see a clear focus on volume growth as initial sign of accelerating volume growth is positive. It expect similar performance to continue in H2.

  • Oct 30, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Macquarie on Tata Power: Macquarie has put neutral call on the stock with target of Rs 83. The high powered committee’s recommendations may enable reduction of cash losses at Mundra, thus providing major relief. Also, few steps remain towards implementation & extent of benefit will depend on the final CERC order.

  • Oct 30, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda up 3% ahead of Q2 numbers: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda is likely to report strong growth in second quarter profit due to expected fall in provisions for bad loans. Also, the low base could be another reason for strong PAT growth as year-ago quarter was impacted by higher provisions.

  • Oct 30, 11:21 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Goa Carbon has resumed operations at the its Bilaspur unit

  • Oct 30, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:

  • Oct 30, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Glenmark gets approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc. 

