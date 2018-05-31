Closing Bell: Sensex up 416 pts, Nifty ends above 10,700 on F&O expiry; GDP data eyed

Live now
May 31, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Outlook: "Indications are positive and we believe Nifty will test 10,800 shortly. However, we're seeing limited participation thus focus should be on stock selection," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said.
Global cues, movement in crude oil price and progression of monsoon will dictate the market trend from hereon, he feels.
Fundraising: Multiplex operator PVR is evaluating acquisition opportunities of cinema exhibition chains and plans to raise funds to carry out the transaction through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs).
PVR, which acquired DT Cinemas in 2016, has sought shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs.
For organic growth, the company is adequately funded and intends to finance bulk of its growth from internal accruals and debts.
"However, in addition to organic growth, the company is evaluating opportunities for acquisition of various other national/regional level exhibition chains for which the company may need to raise funds for the same as well as refinancing of the existing debts," PVR said in a BSE filing.
In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, PVR sought shareholders' approval for authorising the board to raise up to R 1,000 crore via NCDs from domestic as well as overseas market, reports PTI.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices closed sharply higher on the day of expiry of May futures & options contracts. Positive global cues on easing Italy political concerns and the rally in HDFC Bank lifted market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 416.27 points or 1.19 percent to 35,322.38 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 121.80 points or 1.15 percent at 10,736.20 while Nifty Midcap index was down 0.4 percent.
About 1,643 shares declined against 994 advancing shares on the BSE.
Atlanta, Manpasand Beverages, Leel Electricals, Dilip Buildcon, Bombay Dyeing, Suzlon Energy, Hathway Cable, Hindustan Copper, Vakrangee and PC Jeweller were down 5-20 percent.
Avenue Supermarts, NIIT Technologies, KPIT Technologies, Capital First, M&M Financial and Torrent Power gained up to 3 percent.
Order Win: NCC has bagged the package three of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway contract whlie Dilip Buildcon has secured order worth Rs 1,750 crore in Maharashtra.
Sadbhav Engineering bags order: The company has been declared the successful bidder in respect of the bid invited by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (a Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for the project worth of Rs 1,655 crore on EPC mode for Package - 5 from Village Kinhiraja to Village Kenwad in District Washim in the state of Maharashtra.
Market update: The benchmark indices extends the gains in the final hour of trading with Sensex trading higher by 400 points at 35,287 and Nifty gained over 100 points at 10,730.
HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra top gainers on the indices.
Buzzing: Shares of Archidply Industries touched 52-week low of Rs 69, slipping 16 percent as company reported poor numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.
The company has reported net loss of Rs 3.16 crore against profit of Rs 1.64 crore in a same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue from operation for the March quarter was down 4 percent at Rs 80.72 crore against Rs 84.72 crore.
The company board has approved scheme of arrangement between the company and Archidply Decor.
Market Update: The market traded near day's high with the Sensex rising 200 points, driven by HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, and oil stocks. Easing of Italy political concerns also lifted market sentiment.
HDFC Bank rose 3 percent ahead of opening of FII trading window on June 1. Global brokerage firm Macquarie sees FII buying worth $1bn
TCS dropped a percent after the stock adjusted for bonus share issue in the proportion of one share for every share held.
The market breadth remained in favour of advances as about two shares gained for every share falling on the NSE.
Crude Update: Crude oil prices declined, weighed down by a surprise rise in US crude inventories and by expectations that OPEC and other producers could increase output at a meeting in June.
Brent crude futures were at $77.19 a barrel, down 0.40 percent, after settling the last session up 2.8 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.57 percent at $67.82 a barrel. In the previous session, it settled up 2.2 percent, at $68.21 per barrel, reports CNBC.
Europe Update: European stocks traded higher, as elevated concerns over Italy's deepening political crisis showed signs of abating.
Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were trading 0.3 percent each.
Earnings: Infibeam Incorporation's March quarter profit grew by 53 percent to Rs 20.8 crore while revenue from operations jumped 98 percent to Rs 239.5 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 91 percent to Rs 45.2 crore compared to year-ago.
Buzzing: Shares of Pricol slipped 4.6 percent intraday as company's joint venture between the company and Zorg Industries, Hong Kong had been called off due to project non viability.
The company's profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY18 was up at Rs 32.65 crore against Rs 0.93 crore for the same quarter last year.
The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share (100%) to the shareholders of the company for the year March 31, 2018.
AIF Launch: IIFL Asset Management announced the launch of an alternative investment fund (AIF) that will focus on backing professional entrepreneurship.
The company is aiming to raise around Rs 1,200-1,500 crore through the new fund- IIFL India Private Equity Fund - a close-ended Sebi-registered Category II AIF.
The fund is designed to back professionals with a strong execution track record and provide capital to such professional entrepreneurs both at seed and growth stage, IIFL AMC said in a statement, reports PTI.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended gains in afternoon, backed by HDFC Group, oil stocks and Infosys.
Positive global cues on easing of Italy political concerns also lifted market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 204.64 points to 35,110.75 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 62.40 points at 10,676.80 but the market breadth remained in favour of declines.
About 1,519 shares declined against 936 advancing shares on the BSE.
Nifty Bank, Financial Services and IT indices traded at near day's high, rising nearly a percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Atlanta touched 52-week low of Rs 51.10, locking at 20 percent lower circuit on the back of resignation of statutory auditors of the company.
There were pending sell orders of 110,352 shares, with no buyers available.
Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, statutory auditors of the company, vide their letter dated May 29, 2018 have resigned from their position as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for F.Y.-2017-18 with immediate effect, company said in release.
The company's scheduled board and other committee meeting on May 29 for approval of audited results has been postponed.
Drug Launch: Pharma major Lupin has launched Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in the US market, have received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration earlier.
Last year, the company announced that its US subsidiary, Lupin Inc, acquired Symbiomix Therapeutics LLC, a privately held company focussed on bringing innovative therapies to market of gynecologic infections that can have serious health consequences.
Solosec 2g oral granules is a 5-nitroimidazole antimicrobial agent indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women.
Collaboration Agreement: NLC India and NMDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Environmental Clean Technologies Limited for the largest-ever joint R&D collaboration between Australia and India.
The project aims to jointly setup an integrated Coldry-Matmor pilot plant in India which will develop a low emission Iron and Steel process. The agreement sees the commencement of the next stage of development for ECT’s two proprietary technologies, Matmor which is the world’s first and only lignite (brown coal)-based primary iron making technology and Coldry, a unique, zero-emission, lignite upgrading technology capable of producing a solid fuel for use in power generation and Industrial thermal applications Coldry solid fuel is significantly less CO2 intensive than lignite, the company said.
Market Update: The market continued to hold morning gains ahead of expiry of May derivative contracts. Positive global cues on easing of Italy political tensions boosted investors' sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 154.05 points to 35,060.16 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 45.10 points at 10,659.50 while the Nifty Midcap index underperformed frontliners on weak market breadth.
About 1,400 shares declined against 990 shares rising on the BSE.
Nifty Bank extended gains, rising more than 150 points while HDFC Group, oil stocks, and Infosys continued to support the market.
Buzzing: Shares of Manpasand Beverages plunged 10 percent to hit their lower circuit limit for the fourth consecutive session on account of the resignation of its auditing firm with effect from May 26, 2018.
The stock has been on a downtrend for the seventh consecutive sessions and has cracked as much as 49.87 per cent since May 22.
Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as statutory auditors of Manpasand Beverages, as the fruit juice maker failed to provide them with "significant information" on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.
The board meeting of Manpasand Beverages, to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was scheduled to be held on May 30. However, the said meeting now stands cancelled.
L&T Shipbuilding's auditors raise 'going concern' doubts: Multiple years of losses have substantially eroded the networth of engineering major L&T's shipbuilding arm and led its independent auditors to cast 'significant doubts' over whether the company can continue as a "going concern".
L&T, the parent, however said its investment in L&T Shipbuilding is 'strategic' and affirmed its financial support.
In accounting parlance, the 'going concern assumption' typically means that the company will remain in business for the foreseeable future without being forced to halt operations and liquidate its assets.
he company's current liabilities exceeds its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, M/S Sharp & Tannan, the auditors, said in the FY17 balance sheet, reports PTI.
Rupee Update: The rupee pared its initial gains to trade lower by 3 paise at 67.46 against the US dollar following sudden bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks, despite higher local equities.
The Indian unit hovered between 67.32 and 67.59 during morning deals.
Caution crept as traders awaiting for gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal deficit data due later in the day.
Yesterday, Moody's predicted fall in India's 2018 GDP growth outlook to 7.3 per cent from 7.5 per cent, citing higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions.
Market update: The benchmark indices extent their gain ahead of May F&O expiry with Sensex trading above 35,000 with a gain of 120 points and Nifty hovering around 10,650.
ONGC, HDFC Bank, Coal India, M&M, Infosys are the top gainers on the Sensex, while losers are Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Hero Motocorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Tata Motors.
Meanwhile, metal, pharma and PSU banking index trading 0.5 percent down.
Govt likely to allow 100% FDI in insurance broking, but with caveats
The government is likely to approve 100 percent foreign direct investments (FDI) in insurance broking. Sources told Moneycontrol that the approval will, however, come with caveats such as having a certain percentage of Indian members on the board as well as curbing outsourcing of activities.
NLC India inks pact with NMDC: NLC India and NMDC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Environmental Clean Technologies for the largest - ever joint R&D collaboration between Australia and India.
The project aims to jointly setup an integrated Coldry - Matmor pilot plant in India which will develop a low emission Iron and Steel process.
At 11:21 hrs NLC India was quoting at Rs 84.15, down Rs 1.05, or 1.23 percent.