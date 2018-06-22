Closing Bell: Sensex up 257 pts, Nifty ends above 10,800 but market breadth in favour of bears

Market Update: European markets were trading higher amid uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to increase crude output at a meeting in Vienna later in the day. Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were up 0.7 percent at the time of writing this article.

Asian markets ended mixed following negative close on Wall Street. Investors remained concerns about the trade dispute between the US and China.

Brent crude and US oil futures traded higher by over a percent ahead of OPEC decision.