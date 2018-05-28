Closing Bell: Sensex up 241 pts, Nifty fails to hold 10,700; IT stocks correct on rupee gain

Live now
May 28, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; keep a stop loss below 10,628 levels
Significant Put writing is seen at 10,700, 10,650 and 10,600 strikes which suggest an extension of up move while Call unwinding is seen at immediate strike prices which gives room for further upside.
Earnings: State-owned lender Bank of India Monday reported a net loss of Rs 3,969.27 crore for the March quarter, as asset quality worsened and provisions increased. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,045.52 crore in the same quarter last year.
Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated the bank's loss to come in at Rs 1,187 crore.
Net interest income or NII (the difference between interest earned and paid) fell 26 percent to Rs 2,563.85 crore from Rs 3,469 crore in the year-ago period. A Reuters poll estimated an NII decline of 22 percent to Rs 2,699 crore.
Rupee Closing: The Indian rupee gained 34 paise to end at 67.42 against the US dollar against Friday's close of 67.77. It gained more than a percent from its 18-month low of 68.42 a dollar hit last week.
Market Outlook: Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan said benchmark indices gained for a third straight session on Monday as a sharp drop in crude prices and a recovery in the rupee boosted sentiment. Oil prices fell, extending even steeper declines from Friday, as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they may increase supplies as US production gains showed no signs of abating.
Among individual stocks, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries saw their best day in over three years, up over 6 percent on strong Q4 results. The rupee firmed up against the dollar to its strongest level in two weeks. Shares of IT companies fell, on worries that a stronger rupee could hit returns from the US market. Also bond yields have reversed their rising trend and fell to 7.79% from 7.87% keeping NBFC and Housing finance companies in the green.
Overall he maintained a bullish stance on the market.
Market Outlook: "It's indeed a positive start of the F&O expiry week especially when the participants are in fix over next directional move," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said.
However, he reiterates view to continue with stock specific trading approach while keeping close watch on global developments and crude oil price for further cue.
L&T Q4 profit up 5% at Rs 3,167 crore, beats estimates
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 4.6 percent rise year on year in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,167 crore, beating estimates.
Market Update: Benchmark indices closed higher for third consecutive session, following sharp fall in crude oil prices and recovery in rupee.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 240.61 points to 35,165.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 83.50 points at 10,688.70.
BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T, Maruti and SBI gained 2-6 percent.
Tech Mahindra plunged 4 percent despite strong earnings. TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys were down 1-2 percent.
Just Dial rallied 20 percent.
OBC, Jet Airways, GVK Power, PNB, GNA Axles and Subros rose up to 8 percent while PC Jeweller, Power Grid and IFCI fell up to 7 percent.
L&T Q4 preview: Profit to decline by 9.4% despite improvement in order flow
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's largest engineering and construction firm is likely to see net profit decline by 9.4 percent in March quarter of FY18, even as order inflow and execution picks up.
Earnings: Veto Switchgears has reported 21.6 percent growth in its Q4 net profit at Rs 7.1 crore against Rs 5.8 crore.
Revenue of the company was up 2.8 percent at Rs 70.4 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore.
EBITDA or the operating profit was up 46.6 percent at Rs 10.9 crore and margin was up at 15.5 percent.
Manpasand Beverages in focus: The management in its clarification note said everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly.
"This is just a minor hiccup and doesn't represent any long term business impact. Manpasand Beverages has always focussed on maintaining a sustained business growth. We still have a long way to go to achieve our high ambitions and we are well on our way. We hope for the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders in this process," it added.
The share price is locked at 20 percent lower circuit.
Buzzing: Auto air conditioning manufacturing company Subros has reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2018 as profit more than doubled to Rs 18.6 crore compared to Rs 9.1 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased sharply 34.4 percent to Rs 552.2 crore from Rs 411 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 22.8 percent to Rs 63.7 crore but margin contracted 110 basis points to 11.5 percent compared to year-ago.
Earnings Reaction: GSS Infotech has posted a profit at Rs 4.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against loss of Rs 6 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
Revenue from operations grew by 3.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.4 crore while EBITDA profit stood at Rs 2.9 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 2.4 crore YoY.
Earnings: Country's largest power generation company has reported a 41 percent growth year-on-year in profit at Rs 2,926 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 2,079.4 crore, the company said.
Revenue from operations grew by 13.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 23,100 crore from Rs 20,417 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 8.2 percent to Rs 5,910 crore with margin contraction of 120 basis points YoY.
Market Update: The market is trading at day's high, with the Sensex rising around 300 points, backed by infra, banking & financials, pharma and oil retailers.
All sectoral indices are in the green barring Nifty IT that fell 2 percent due to recovery in the rupee. TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are down 1-4 percent.
Nifty Midcap index continued to trade higher with more than a percent gain on strong market breadth.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 298.02 points to 35,222.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 99.40 points at 10,704.60.
Buzzing: HBL Power Systems' March quarter profit fell 57.1 percent to Rs 4.6 crore from Rs 10.7 crore in year-ago on weak operational performance and slow revenue growth.
Revenue from operations grew by 3.8 percent to Rs 414.5 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 23.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 21.9 crore and margin fell 190 basis points to 5.3 percent YoY.
Results Reaction: Vascon Engineers share price rallied sharply after its March quarter profit more than doubled to Rs 5.9 crore from Rs 2.6 crore in year-ago period.
Revenue from operations grew by 64.1 percent to Rs 106 crore from Rs 64.5 crore while EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 2.7 crore from Rs 9.9 crore YoY.
Buzzing: SpiceJet is locked at 20 percent upper circuit following correction in oil prices and after brokerage house Stewart & Mackertich Research initiated coverage on the airline with a strong Buy rating.
The brokerage house has set a target of Rs 154 on the stock, which implies an upside of over 50 percent compared to closing price of May 25, 2018.
The brokerage house said that demand in aviation space is currently outpacing the supply and this trend is likely to stay the next few years.
“The capacity addition will not be able to keep up pace with the passenger growth as there will be lags in developing the infrastructures. We expect the industry to grow at double digits backed by rising disposable income, dual income earing households, expanding middle income group, strong growth in tourism,” the research firm said in a report.
Therefore, a combination of the factors mentioned above, along with other macro and micro factors makes it confident of the fact that the airline could reap benefits from the industry dynamics. This shall be backed by their leadership in PLF, colossal order for fuel-efficient aircraft, GST cut on MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), among others.
Earnings Reaction: Burnpur Cement share price is locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company narrowed its losses for the March quarter to Rs 3.9 crore from Rs 23.3 crore in same period last year.
Revenue shot up significantly to Rs 18.6 crore from Rs 3.5 crore on year-on-year basis.
NESCO in focus: East India Securities has initiated coverage with Buy rating on NESCO and set a target price at Rs 745.
The company is a 79-year old company which started as New Standard Engineering Company - an engineering workshop.
"As luck would have it, a huge 70 acre land parcel acquired in 1960 in Goregaon, for setting up a manufacturing unit, has now become the crown jewel of the company. As Bombay became Mumbai, NESCO started tapping opportunity to sweat the land bank and is all set to replicate premier business districts like BKC in Mumbai & DLF Cybercity in Gurgaon," the research house said.
Currently, NESCO has 0.63 mn sq ft of Exhibition & Convention and 0.78 m n sq ft of leased IT Park - which will be expanded to 1.87 mn sq ft by December 2018. NESCO has started harnessing the business opportunities surrounding its rental & exhibition business by getting into hospitality services viz. Food Courts, Catering and day care centres. Next in the pipeline is Fine Dining, Resto Bars and Hotel in the next few years.
East India Securities believes that the revenue potential of NESCO's land bank and allied businesses will create immense value for the shareholders.
Buzzing: Capacit’e Infraprojects share price rallied nearly 4 percent after Edelweiss Securities has initiated coverage with Buy rating on the stock and target price of Rs 397.
Capacit'e has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor in the buildings space since its inception in August 2012; today, it is working with almost all major real estate developers in the country.
"We believe it is in a sweet spot, due to: (1) RERA driven consolidation in the realty space; (2) improving work profile; (3) ability to bag repeat orders; and (4) better balance sheet (negative net debt) & leaner working capital cycle (around 75 days) versus peers," Edelweiss said.
The research house expects robust order book (book-to-bill at 4.3x) and likely diversification into public sector space to translate into 31 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20, along with improvement in return ratios.
Buzzing: Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals added 3.8 percent intraday as company issues commercial paper worth Rs 300 crore on May 25, 2018
A meeting of the board of directors will be held on May 30, 2018, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.
The board would also consider the recommendation of final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2018.
Market Update: The market continued to trade near day's high, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,700 levels on strong support from banks, FMCG, infra, pharma and oil retailers stocks.
The Sensex is up around 250 points while the Nifty Midcap index continues to outperform frontlines, rising over a percent.
The Nifty IT is the only loser among sectoral indices, falling 2 percent on appreciation in the rupee while Sun Pharma retains its top position in the buying list among Nifty50 stocks, rising 7 percent following March quarter earnings.
Earnings: Astra Microwave share price gained nearly a percent despite dismal performance in March quarter earnings.
Profit during the quarter fell by 23.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 29.7 crore on weak operational performance.
Revenue from operations increased 5.8 percent to Rs 169.2 crore from Rs 160 crore in same period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 18.7 percent to Rs 43.9 crore and margin contracted 790 basis points to 25.9 percent in Q4.
Buzzing: Indian Hotels share price gained 5 percent after global brokerage firm HSBC retained its Buy rating on the stock with increased target price to Rs 165 (from Rs 155).
The research house expects 2019 growth to be better than 2018. "Occupancy is already near record-high levels in major cities."
Rating Downgrade: Jet Airways trimmed gains a bit after ICRA downgraded the long term rating (assigned to long term loans and non-convertible debentures) to BB+ (negative outlook) from BBB- (negative outlook).
It also downgraded short term rating to A4+ from A3.
"The downward revision considers weakened financial performance of the Company, primarily arising out of increased jet fuel prices which could not be passed on to the customers due to weak pricing power caused by excess competition," CARE said.
Market Update: The market is trading at day's high, with the Nifty inching towards 10,700 levels following sharp correction in crude oil prices and appreciation in the rupee.
The Sensex is up over 250 points, backed by banking & financials, oil retailers, pharma and FMCG stocks. However, the consistent selling pressure in technology stocks capped market gains.
L&T share gained 2 percent ahead of March quarter earnings due later in the day. According to Reuters poll estimates, profit is seen falling 9% but revenue may grow nearly 12 percent and EBITDA is likely to grow 17.5 percent compared to year-ago.