Closing Bell: Sensex up 241 pts, Nifty fails to hold 10,700; IT stocks correct on rupee gain

Earnings: State-owned lender Bank of India Monday reported a net loss of Rs 3,969.27 crore for the March quarter, as asset quality worsened and provisions increased. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,045.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated the bank's loss to come in at Rs 1,187 crore.

Net interest income or NII (the difference between interest earned and paid) fell 26 percent to Rs 2,563.85 crore from Rs 3,469 crore in the year-ago period. A Reuters poll estimated an NII decline of 22 percent to Rs 2,699 crore.