Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 550 points as sell-off intensifies in late trade; metals shine

Rupee Closing

Indian rupee ended at a record closing low of 73.34 per dollar on Wednesday on the back of strong demand for US dollar from importers amid rising global oil prices.

It has touched a record low of 73.41 in the morning trade, while it saw some recovery during the day after it opened lower at 73.24 against Monday's close of 72.91 per dollar.

According to IFA Global currency report, higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee. The next domestic trigger would be the tone of the RBI policy on Friday.