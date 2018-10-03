Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 550 points as sell-off intensifies in late trade; metals shine

Live now
Oct 03, 2018
Indian rupee ended at a record closing low of 73.34 per dollar on Wednesday on the back of strong demand for US dollar from importers amid rising global oil prices.
It has touched a record low of 73.41 in the morning trade, while it saw some recovery during the day after it opened lower at 73.24 against Monday's close of 72.91 per dollar.
According to IFA Global currency report, higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee. The next domestic trigger would be the tone of the RBI policy on Friday.
Technical Outlook:
"Bears appear to have gained upper hand as they sabotaged the good work done by the bulls in the Monday's session before signing off the day with a strong bearish candle which forced the indices to close below 10,900 levels which bulls were defending till now on closing basis," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.
According to him, in forthcoming sessions if Nifty50 doesn't stabilise around its 200-Day EMA of 10,785 levels then traders should prepare themselves to see the index heading towards 10,557 levels.
He said on the upsides bulls will able to revive their chances of coming back provided they manages a close above psychologically important 11,000 levels. "Till then stakes shall remain in favour of bears with chances of Nifty heading towards 10,555 levels."
Kotak Bank-Yes Bank: A deal amid adversity?
From humble beginnings, both Kotak Bank and Yes Bank have come a long way over the past decade, becoming institutions of importance to the financial system.
Market Closing Bell
Benchmark indices extended losses in late trade as the Sensex closed below 36,000 and Nifty below 10,900 levels amid weakening rupee, higher crude oil prices and Italy crisis.
All sectoral indices ended in the red barring Metal while the Nifty Midcap index shed over a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 550.51 points or 1.51 percent to 35,975.63 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 150 points or 1.36 percent to 10,858.30 but the market breadth remained in favour of advances.
About 1,444 shares advanced against 1,194 declining shares on the BSE.
Shriram Transport, Can Fin Homes, Reliance Nippon Asset Management, Muthoot Finance, Federal Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, GSK Consumer, Bata India, Godfrey Phillips, Ambuja Cements, Pidilite, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Tyres plunged 3-10 percent.
Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar, Nalco, Gati, Hathway Cable, Tinplate and Indiabulls Real Estate rallied 4-20 percent.
HSBC increases target on IT companies, sees a decent Q2 earnings
As rupee slid to a record low, research house HSBC said hopes are high from IT companies which is reflected in their premium valuation.
Rupee Updates: After a sharp recovery of over 40 paise during the day Indian rupee is inching towards its all-time low of 73.41 per dollar touched in the early trade on Wednesday.
It is trading lower by 36 paise at around 73.27 per dollar.
Market Update: Bears took full control on the Dalal Street in the last hour of trade with Nifty fell 150 points and Sensex slipped below 36,000.
The Sensex is down 516.58 points at 36,009.56, while Nifty down 143.80 points at 10864.50. About 1447 shares have advanced, 1091 shares declined, and 593 shares are unchanged.
M&M, TCS, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top loser on the Sensex.
Rupee is seeing a healthy and orderly correction, says HSBC India
"I think the fact that the currency has weakened in this calendar year or so by and large in my view at least is a good thing," said Hitendra Dave of HSBC India.
Reliance Industries clarifies on media report as company in talks to buy Hathway, that company unable to comment on media speculation and rumors and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so.
The company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.
There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it added.
More than 80% stocks in BSE 500 index trade below 200-DMA; time to sell?
Well, 200-SMA is an important moving average which is tracked by most experts on the daily charts. It usually covers 40 weeks of trading and plays an important role in determining the trend of the stock or the index.
Market Update:
Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street as benchmark indices continued to trade sharply lower amid rising crude oil prices, Italy's Budget plan woes and rupee volatility.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 304.04 points to 36,222.10 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 81.30 points to 10,927 but the market breadth remained positive.
About two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Nifty IT and Auto were biggest losers among sectoral indices, falling around 1.7 percent each while Metal (up 3 percent) and PSU Bank (up 2 percent) topped the buying list.
Eicher Motors, M&M, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, TCS and UPL fell 3-6 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki.
Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HPCL, Hindalco, BPCL and Yes Bank outperformed market, rallying 3-8 percent followed by IOC and SBI.
Tech Mahindra, Israel Aerospace Tie Up:
Tech Mahindra announced global partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to provide and develop technical security solutions for utility firms and critical infrastructure. IAI is the cybersecurity arm of Israel government.
"This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today's digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework," Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said.
Under the partnership, both companies will be able to design and deliver bespoke Security Operation Centres (C-SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and Forensic Laboratories, based on automation and orchestration tools, artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics.
IL&FS Crisis
Insurance regulator IRDAI will likely meet insurers next week to ascertain the extent of their exposure to IL&FS and its group companies, sources told Moneycontrol.
Insurers will also need to provide details of their equity holdings in Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group companies and by October 30, the sources said.
At next week's meeting, the regulator will likely seek details of the tenure of IL&FS paper that insurers hold, and of any missed interest payments by the IL&FS group.
While Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has the maximum exposure (both debt and equity) to the group, a few other insurers had subscribed to some of IL&FS long-term papers too.
As far as instruments held by insurers are concerned, IL&FS has not defaulted on any obligations so far. However, there is a risk of the group being unable to pay insurers interest for at least the next three months.
Maruti Recalls Super Carry Models
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Wednesday said it is recalling 640 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry sold in the domestic market to inspect and fix a possible defect in the fuel pump supply.
The recall covers Super Carry units manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018, MSI said in a statement.
Beginning October 3, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, it added.
MSI rolls out Super Carry from its Gurugram facility. The company sold around 10,000 units of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) in 2017-18.
HSBC expects IT Services Earnings in Q2 Should Be Decent
On IT services front after rupee depreciation, HSBC said the hopes are running high now as reflected in premium valuations.
It believes Q2FY19 earnings should be decent, but are unlikely to be an upside trigger, and sees relative value in the sector over the broader market.
"2-3 years demand visibility is decent and the rupee weakness provides a margin cushion," HSBC said.
The Indian rupee has depreciated nearly 15 percent year-to-date to hit record low of 73.41 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
The global research house has a Buy call on Infosys with increased target price at Rs 880 from Rs 830 per share earlier and also has Buy rating on HCL Technologies with increased target price at Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,120.
On other stocks like TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Mphasis, HSBC has Hold call with increased target at Rs Rs 1,990 (from Rs 1,910), Rs 300 (from Rs 290), Rs 780 (from Rs 740), Rs 1,220 (from Rs 1,200) and Rs 1,200 (from Rs 1,190) respectively.
Tata Communications Acquires Mobility and Internet of Things specialist Teleena
Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, is acquiring Teleena, a Netherlands-based Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity specialist and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE).
"The company’s technology reduces the operational complexity and cost of mobility and IoT deployments for businesses. Teleena’s solution is a key part of the Tata Communications’ MOVE platform, which enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through borderless, secure and scalable connectivity," the company said.
Rupee Outlook
Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said the present price structure clearly does not state any relief for INR apart from any mild correction that can be short-lived as short as 2-3 days.
"Secondly, The factor that is aiding this is not providing any relief as crude oil continues to climb with Brent crossing $80 and touching $85. This is an alarming price specifically for India as an economy which hugely imports it and certainly taking an impact on its CAD. That being said, currency depreciation due to Trade war is another major factor. And Adding fuel to this is recent fall in Equity markets with Volatility at 18 levels," he reasoned.
This is putting pressure on the Domestic Bonds and further RBI Meet is scheduled which may be keen to Hike rates yet again, he feels. "All this is aiding to volatility and USD INR may sail towards its target of 74.6 mark."
European Stocks Trade Higher
Shares in Europe moved higher, as markets players kept an eye on Italian politics and spending plans.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3 percent higher with almost every sector in positive territory. France's CAC was up 0.3 percent and Britain's FTSE gained 0.2 percent.
The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported today that the government is planning to lower deficit from 2.2 percent in 2020, to 2 percent in 2021, from an expected 2.4 percent next year. Though the spending plans are much higher than what the previous government planned, the willingness to decrease the deficit in the coming years has lifted the euro. The common currency rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.15 following the report. Italian borrowing costs were also lower as a result, reports CNBC.
Bharat-22 ETF Listing
The government is planning to list Bharat-22 ETF on an overseas stock exchange to unlock its value and raise foreign capital.
The government has already raised Rs 22,900 crore through two tranches of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the domestic markets.
There have been some initial discussions on whether Bharat-22 ETF can tap the overseas markets,an official told PTI.
After the government decides on an overseas listing, the investment bankers would assess investor demand and a final call would then be taken on which stock exchange the ETF is to be listed, the official said.
Launched in 2017-18 fiscal, the Bharat 22 ETF, consist of 16 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), three PSU banks and three private sector companies ITC, L&T and Axis Bank, where Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) holds stake.
Oil Marketing Companies on Buyers' Radar
Share prices of oil retailers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation gained 1.5-3 percent after stability in the crude oil prices.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, rallied from $82 to $85 a dollar levels in week's time but has been hovering around $85 (the highest level since November 2014) from Tuesday.
Gold Prices Touch One-Week High:
Gold prices touched a one-week high as the dollar softened and demand for the safe-haven metal got a boost on concerns surrounding Italy's plans to tackle budgetary deficit.
Risk appetite was hit after European Union (EU) officials expressed concerns about Italy's budget plan, which would widen the deficit significantly. The deficit blowout revived fears of the eurozone debt crisis.
However, the debt fears were tempered on reports that Italy will cut its budget deficit at a faster pace than expected.
Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,207.30. Earlier in the session, the bullion touched a one-week high of $1208.31. It gained 1.3 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 24, reports Reuters.
Looking to buy NBFCs after recent fall? Brokerages bet on 10 stocks for double-digit returns in 1 yr
The stock market carnage in September was largely driven by fall in NBFCs. Tight liquidity conditions combined with specific credit issues (IL&FS) led to a big reset for NBFCs as well as housing finance companies (HFCs).
Cupid Rallies After Company Fixes Record Date For Issue of Bonus Shares
Shares of Cupid rose 14 percent intraday as company fixed record date for issue of bonus shares.
The company has fixed October 12, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.
The board had approved issue of bonus equity share of the company in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every 5 existing equity share of Rs 10 each.
The bonus issue of equity shares will be issued out of the securities premium account and free reserves created out of profits, available as at March 31, 2018.
RBI Policy Expectations:
Gaurang Somaiya, Currency Analyst at Motilal Oswal said given the economic backdrop, he expects the RBI to consider raising rates by 25bps considering the sharp weakness seen in the rupee.
But ‘is rate hike really needed’ a question that really needs to be answered by the governor, he feels.
"With inflation also anchored around the 4 percent mark, price rise will not be as much in focus as will be the liquidity issue," he said.
At present, RBI’s stance is to keep enough liquidity so that the short term rates, call money rates, remains around the policy repo rate. In the recent announcement, the RBI decided to allow lenders to dip further into statutory liquidity reserves (SLR), to help them meet their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirement.
RBI said that banks could ‘carve out’ up to 15 percent of holdings under SLR to meet their LCR requirements, compared to 13 percent earlier.
On the whole, volatility for the rupee could remain low ahead of the policy announcement and the currency will be getting a fresh trigger only post the announcement, according to him.
NCC Bags Order
NCC has received three new orders totaling to Rs 408.3 crore (exclusive of GST) in September, 2018.
Out of this, two orders of Rs 332 crore pertain to water & environment division, one order of Rs 75.2 crore pertains to buildings division.
"These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders," company said.
HCC-HDC JV Wins Mumbai Coastal Road contract:
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), has been awarded a Rs 2,126 crore contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), for design and construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Package II.
HCC's share in the JV is 55 percent (Rs 1 ,I 69 crore) and the project is to be completed in 4 years (48 months).
Market Update:
The market continued to be in bear trap as benchmark indices remained under pressure amid further weakness in rupee and Italy's Budget plan woes.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 192.02 points to 36,334.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 65.10 points to 1,0943.20.
The BSE Midcap index traded lower by 0.7 percent but Smallcap index gained half a percent on positive market breadth. About 1,359 shares advanced against 908 declining shares on the BSE.
Italy's Budget Plan:
Italy's budget plan caused selling pressure in global markets as officials from the European Union raised concerns over the plan due to its impact of widening the deficit significantly.
Asian shares traded lower and the euro hit six-week lows amid Italy's mounting debt and Rome's budget plan.
The deficit blowout revived fears of the eurozone debt crisis and put pressure on the euro, reports CNBC.
Italy is totally committed to the euro and any critical comments about the single currency are individual opinions which have nothing to do with the government's policies, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.