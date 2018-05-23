Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 306 pts, Nifty ends below 10,500 on weaker rupee

Technical Outlook:

“The Nifty50 appears to have resumed its downtrend as Tuesday’s mild positive close proved to be a tepid bounce as it paved the way for a much ferocious bearish candle formation in Wednesday’s session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As support levels are crumbling down one after the other it looks prudent for traders to wait for stability and some signs of strength before initiating fresh long side positions. This downswing appears to have a logical target of 10,146 levels which should sustain to pave the way for a multi-week corrective structure,” he said.

Mohammad further added that only a decisive breach of this level shall have the ability to challenge the lows of 9,950. “Minor supports are placed around 10,396 and at 200-Day Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,240 levels whereas on the upsides a close above 10,533 can be considered as an initial sign of strength,” he said.