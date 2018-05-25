Closing Bell: Sensex rises 262 pts, Nifty above 10,600 on oil correction and strong rupee

Market Closing: Benchmark indices extended rally for the second consecutive session as the Sensex was up 261.76 points at 34,924.87, backed by banking & financials, oil, metals and technology stocks.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 91.30 points at 10,605.20 while Nifty Midcap index rallied 2 percent, outperforming frontliners.

Page Industries, Castrol, Adani Power, Avenue Supermarts, Cadila Healhcare, Gateway DIstriparks and MCX surged up to 20 percent.

Granules India fell 5 percent and IDBI Bank declined 2 percent.

The rupee has recovered from the intraday low of 68.28, currently trading at 67.77 against the US dollar, up 57 paise.