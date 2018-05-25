Closing Bell: Sensex rises 262 pts, Nifty above 10,600 on oil correction and strong rupee

Live now
May 25, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Strong consumption plays - Which one to pick?
Amongst the four stocks, Sanwaria and GAEL trading at 7.0x and 11.6x one year forward price-earnings multiple offer attractive risk-reward ratio at current valuations
Earnings: Sun Pharma's Q4 earnings beat analyst expectations on all parameter, with profit rising 7% compared to year-ago while Tech Mahindra's earnings also surpassed Street estimates, with profit rising 29.6 percent sequentially.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices extended rally for the second consecutive session as the Sensex was up 261.76 points at 34,924.87, backed by banking & financials, oil, metals and technology stocks.
The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 91.30 points at 10,605.20 while Nifty Midcap index rallied 2 percent, outperforming frontliners.
Page Industries, Castrol, Adani Power, Avenue Supermarts, Cadila Healhcare, Gateway DIstriparks and MCX surged up to 20 percent.
Granules India fell 5 percent and IDBI Bank declined 2 percent.
The rupee has recovered from the intraday low of 68.28, currently trading at 67.77 against the US dollar, up 57 paise.
Results reaction: Zuari Agro Chemicals slipped 6 percent as company has reported loss of Rs 15 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 against profit of Rs 5.6 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue of the company was up 15.7 percent at Rs 1,117.6 crore versus Rs 966.4 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are off the day's high as the Sensex gained 193.02 points at 34,856.13 and the Nifty rose 75.40 points to 10,589.30.
Quarterly Results: IDBI Bank's March quarter net loss widened to Rs 5,663 crore from loss of Rs 3,200 crore in same period last year due to sharp rise in bad loans provisions.
Net interest income also saw a steep fall of 43.9 percent at Rs 915.5 crore for the quarter against Rs 1,633.3 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.
Provisions for bad loans shot up to Rs 10,544 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, up from Rs 4,656 crore in December quarter 2017 and Rs 5,865 crore in March quarter 2017.
Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances jumped to 27.95 percent from 24.72 percent and net NPA rose to 16.69 percent from 16.02 percent QoQ.
Earnings: Page Industries' March quarter earnings were ahead of analyst estimates as profit grew by 41.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 94.2 crore on strong operational and revenue performance.
Revenue from operations in Q4 shot up 22.3 percent to Rs 608.4 crore compared to Rs 497.3 crore in year-ago.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 50.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 146.8 crore and margin jumped 450 basis points to 24.1 percent in Q4.
Earnings Reaction: Cadila Healthcare share price rallied 9 percent after the company's March quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on all parameters.
Consolidated profit for the quarter grew by 53.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 590.8 crore compared to Rs 385.5 crore and revenue from operations increased 29.3 percent to Rs 3,250.2 crore from Rs 2,513.3 crore YoY.
A Reuters poll estimates said the profit could be around Rs 540.6 crore and revenue at around Rs 3,212.8 crore for the quarter.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 87.4 percent to Rs 870.4 crore and margin expanded 830 basis points to 26.8 percent compared to year-ago.
Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 144.2 crore against Rs 1.9 crore in same period last year.
Nifty Expiry View: ICICI Securities said
The Nifty is expected to remain in the range of 10,500-10,700 amid high volatility as it made highs near 10,900 and then tested lows of 10,400. Negative global cues (crude, geopolitics, rate surge) and domestic events (rupee weakness, Karnataka election verdict) have triggered volatility for the Nifty. The ongoing result season also added to the volatile moves.
We believe the Nifty may settle the May series near its VWAP levels of 10,650 if it is able to sustain above its highest Put base of 10,500.
Since the inception of the series, the highest Put base was placed at the 10,500 strike while the Call base was seen at 11,000 strike. Post Karnataka election verdict, the Nifty lost almost 500 points amid heavy Call writing at OTM strikes with maximum addition seen at 10,800 strike. Thus, retesting of this level seems remote.
At the same time, Put options base at 10,500 remains intact despite the Nifty dipping towards 10,450. We believe a move below the Put base of 10,500 once again may lead to another round of selling in the index.
Market Update: Bulls are in power at Dalal Street as the Sensex is around 300 points and the Nifty is trading above 10,600 levels following sharp correction in crude oil prices and recovery in rupee from 18-month low.
The Nifty Midcap index continued to outperform frontliners, rising 2 percent while all sectoral indices are in the green.
Brent crude futures dipped below $78 a barrel on likely increase in supply from Russia, down 3 percent from 2018 high of $80.50 a barrel
The rupee also recovered for second consecutive session, from its 18-month low of 68.42 a dollar, up 50 paise from previous close.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 304.35 points or 0.88 percent at 34,967.46 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 105.20 points or 1 percent to 10,619.10.
Since 2014, midcaps have faced three large round of corrections in January 2016, November 2016 and May 2017. In the current round, midcaps have already retraced 14 percent from the top, puncturing the bull cycle.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee recovered sharply from day's low, following correction in crude oil prices and rally in equity markets.
It was trading at 67.8212 against the US dollar, up 52 paise or 0.8 percent from previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee closed 8 paise higher at 68.34 a dollar.
Crude Update: Oil prices eased as Russia hinted it may gradually increase output after withholding supplies since 2017 together with producer cartel OPEC.
Brent crude futures were at $77.97 per barrel, down 1.04 percent from their last close, but more than 3 percent below the $80.50 November 2014 high they reached on May 17. Brent broke through $80 for the first time in a few years earlier in May.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.24 a barrel, down 0.66 percent from their last settlement.
Fortis in focus: Fortis Healthcare has received a letter from IHH Healthcare Berhad for extension of the acceptance period for the enhanced revised offer.
Market Update: Metal stocks shine led by Hindalco, JSPL; India Cements rally, HDFC Bank gain
The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1146 stocks advancing, 547 declining and 356 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1537 stocks advanced, 948 declined and 152 remained unchanged.
Acquisition: Container logistics firm Gateway Distriparks will acquire global private equity major Blackstone's entire shareholding in its freight company Gateway Rail Freight for Rs 810 crore.
"The board of directors...approved the acquisition of entire shareholding held by Blackstone in compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity shares in Gateway Rail Freight for a total consideration of Rs 810 crore," Gateway Distriparks said in a BSE filing.
Post the transaction, Gateway Distriparks' shareholding in Gateway Rail Freight will be 99.80 per cent, it added.
The company said that the acquisition is to be completed within 90 days, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.
Gateway Rail provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked Inland Container Depots (ICD) at Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Sanand.
Earnings: State-owned Power Finance Corporation has posted a profit at Rs 935.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against loss of Rs 3,409 crore in same period last year.
Other income, which grew by 176 percent year-on-year to Rs 214.3 crore, and provision write-back for restructured assets of Rs 1,748 crore boosted profitability.
Revenue from operations in Q4 increased 7.7 percent to Rs 6,162.4 crore from Rs 5,719.4 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.
Market Update: The market extended gains in afternoon, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,600 levels on the back of support from oil, technology and banking & financial stocks.
IOC, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco and GAIL are top gainers among Nifty50 stocks, rising 2-4 percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 254.63 points to 34,917.74 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 90.10 points to 10,604 while the Nifty Midcap index climbed over 1.5 percent on positive market breadth.
About two shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.
Europe Update: European stocks are higher, as market participants' fears were calmed by North Korea's response to President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a landmark summit.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.4 percent, with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory, reports CNBC.
CLSA sees Nifty on track to hit 12K, bullish on Infosys
The Nifty might be showing signs of fatigue, thanks to weak global cues. The index has fallen over 600 points from its all-time high of 11,171 but the technical set-up suggests that Nifty should be able to find support near 10,300-10,400 levels.
Results Reaction: Shreyas Shipping share price jumped 7 percent after the company posted a profit at Rs 23.2 crore for March quarter against loss of Rs 12.6 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew by 65.1 percent to Rs 158.5 crore compared to Rs 96 crore in corresponding period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 29.6 crore from Rs 14.4 crore and margin expanded 370 basis points to 18.7 percent YoY.
Shreyas Shipping had reported exceptional loss of Rs 23.2 crore in Q4FY17.
Buzzing: Shares of Avenue Supermarts gained 6 percent as promoter of the company sold the stake in the company for achieving minimum public shareholding.
The promoter of the company, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has completed sale of 6,240,844 equity shares of the company, constituting 1 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, between May 21 and May 24, 2018.
Under SEBI norms, every listed company will need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 percent. The listed public sector firms have been provided additional time till August 21, 2018 to comply with this requirements.
Electrosteel Steels seeks exemption from Sebi: Electrosteel Steels, which undergoing insolvency resolution process, has sought exemption from the markets regulator Sebi from filing its financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.
In a regulatory filing, Electrosteel Steels (ESL) expressed its inability in filing mandatory disclosures due to "mismatch of liabilities of the company in its books of account and those admitted by resolution professional of the company...(i.e. from July 21, 2017 to April 17, 2018) in terms of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016".
On April 17, 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, had approved the resolution plan submitted by Vedanta for Electrosteel Steels.
However, this was challenged by Renaissance Steel, an unsuccessful bidder before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
Market Update: The market held on to morning gains, with the Sensex rising around 150 points while the Nifty Midcap index extended rally, rising nearly 1.5 percent.
Auto, technology, select metals and banking & financials stocks continued to support the market while SBI, which dragging the PSU Bank index, declined over 1.5 percent.
Sun Pharma fell nearly a percent ahead of March quarter earnings due later in the day.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 159.13 points at 34,822.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54.60 points to 10,568.50. About three shares advanced for every two shares declining on the BSE.
Oberoi Realty in Focus: Oberoi Realty is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
The Mumbai-based real estate company has mandated bankers for its QIP issue, which include JM Financial and Morgan Stanley.
The firm is raising money to fund its ongoing projects, sources said.
However, Oberoi Realty denied plans of QIP in written reply to CNBC-TV18 query.
The realty company has a board approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore.
Earnings: Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has reported a sharp 76.8 percent decline year-on-year in profit at Rs 50.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, dented by massive jump in bad loans provisions.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 643 crore compared to year-ago period.
Provisions for bad loans shot up 81 percent year-on-year (up 21 percent sequentially) to Rs 394.2 crore in Q4FY18.
Asset quality weakened further as gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter inched up to 6.56 percent against 5.94 percent in previous quarter. Net NPAs were also higher at 4.16 percent against 3.88 percent in December quarter.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continued to trade higher in afternoon, backed by auto, metals, technology and oil stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 163.36 points to 34,826.47 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 52 points at 10,565.90 while the Nifty Midcap continued to outperform frontliners, rising a percent on positive market breadth.
About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
Infosys, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finerv, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, Hindalco and Tata Steel gained between 1 percent and 4 percent. HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries also gained half a percent each.
ITC, Vedanta, SBI, Bharti Infratel and Coal India are top losers among Nifty50 stocks, falling 1-2 percent.