Closing Bell: Sensex rises 114 pts, Nifty ends tad below 10,700; pharma, auto, IT outshine

Market Update: Benchmark indices recouped some previous day's losses to close in the green after volatility on Tuesday. Ongoing trade tensions between world's largest economies US and China capped gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 114.19 points at 35,378.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 42.60 points at 10,699.90.

The Nifty Midcap index outperformed frontliners, rising 0.92 percent but the market breadth was not very strong. About 1,344 shares advanced against 1,253 declining shares on the BSE.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance, which gained 1-2 percent, were top contributors to the Nifty's gains.