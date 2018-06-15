Closing Bell: Sensex recovers in late trade to end flat; TCS, Infosys lead

Live now
Jun 15, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The S&P BSE Sensex recouped losses of over 200 points in trade on Friday and closed in green after two straight days of losses.
Rupee Closing: The rupee breached 68 against the US dollar for the first time since May 25, rising 38 paise to 68.01 a dollar.
Market Outlook: Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking
In yet another volatile trading session, the Indian equity benchmark indices ended Friday’s session on the flat note. Throughout the day, markets remained range bound and the Nifty index swung both ways touching intra-day high of 10,834 in first half and intra-day low of 10,755 in second half and finally ended flat at 10,818 levels. The broader market indices, BSE Midcap & Smallcap, underperformed the benchmark, to close with losses of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Barring Healthcare and IT, which closed nearly 2% higher, selling pressure was witnessed among all the other sectorial indices.Capital Goods, Metals, Oil & Gas and Power remained the top losers. Amongst the global indices, both European and Asian markets traded on a mixed note.
We continue to remain cautious on the markets in the coming sessions. With lack of any fresh positive domestic triggers in the near term, volatility is likely to remain high with stock specific movement. Market participants will closely monitor global developments, especially in US, Europe and China. Any further correction should be considered as a good buying opportunity for investors in quality counters.
MCLR hike: State-owned Andhra Bank has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent to up to 8.55 per cent for various tenors.
"This is to inform that the bank has increased its MCLR with effect from June 15, 2018," Andhra Bank said in a BSE filing.
The MCLR for overnight, 1 month, 3 month, 6 month and one year tenors has been raised by 0.05 percent each to 8 percent, 8.05 percent, 8.25 percent, 8.40 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, the bank said.
The move will make consumer loans such as auto, car and home loans costlier for buyers, reports PTI.
Nomura on GDP: Growth in the current fiscal year will be faster in the first half and will likely face pressure in the second half to end the year at 7.5 percent, a Japanese brokerage said today.
The rate hike by RBI and the the oil prices raise concerns over the sustainability of what was termed as a "cyclical, broad-based recovery", Nomura's chief India
economist Sonal Varma said.
"We feel growth will be front-ended in FY19. The first quarter can see growth of 7.5-8 percent, but it will likely dip in the second half. We should have an overall growth of 7.5 percent for FY19," she told reporters here.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices recovered in late trade to close flat with the Nifty holding 10,800 levels, backed by technology, pharma stocks and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 22.32 points to 35,622.14 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.70 points at 10,817.70.
Infosys was up 4 percent and TCS gained 3 percent.
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Lupin, UPL and HCL Technologies rallied 1-4 percent.
ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI and Yes Bank were under pressure.
Nifty Midcap index fell 121 points.
Karnataka Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Union Bank, UCO Bank, SBI Life, HDFC Standard Life, Dish TV, Edelweiss, Petronet LNG, Tata Global, Ashok Leyland, L&T Finance, Holdings, Hexaware, Mphasis and ICICI Prudential fell up to 4 percent.
Strides Shasun, Mishra Dhatu, Jayshree Tea, Dhampur Sugar, Jubilant Foodworks, Granules India and Mcleod Russel gained up to 6 percent.
Market check: IT stocks help the market to turn positive in the afternoon trade post IT major TCS announced its Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan.
The Sensex up 39.92 points at 35,639.74, and the Nifty up 16.10 points at 10824.10. About 1065 shares have advanced, 1489 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.
Nifty IT and Pharma indices are trading with 2 percent gain, while on the other side Nifty PSU banks shed 2 percent.
TCS approves buyback: The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7,61,90,476 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore being 1.99% of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs 2,100 per equity share.
At 14:56 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 1,827.90, up Rs 35.65, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.
Market Update: The market is off its day's low in last hour of trade, backed by technology and pharma stocks, and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.24 points to 35,554.58 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 12.60 points to 10,795.40.
The Nifty Bank remained under pressure, falling 150 points while the IT index gained 1 percent and Pharma up 2 percent as the rupee continued to trade around 68 against the US dollar.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit fresh record high, rising nearly a percent.
Nifty Midcap index continued to underperform frontliners, falling more than half a percent.
JSPL in focus: JSPL said Union Ministers Chaudhary Birender Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan will tomorrow dedicate to the nation its 3 MTPA basic oxygen furnace (BOF) at Angul steel plant in Odisha.
Besides, the ministers will inaugurate a 2 MTPA DRI plant, a blast furnace - claimed as India's largest - and coal gasification plant for steelmaking based on indigenous coal, JSPL said in a statement.
The company's plant at Angul is the largest steel manufacturing plant in Odisha, spread across 3,500 acres, reports PTI.
It has 1.5 MTPA rebar mill, 1.2 MTPA plate mill, 2.3 MTPA billet caster, 1.7 MTPA slab caster and 2.75 MTPA new electric oxygen furnace, the statement said.
It also has 810 MW capacity power plant for captive use, it added.
Government official said that the government is not keen to push for strategic stake sales, including Shipping Corporation of India in FY19, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.
Order Win: Shares of BL Kashyap & Sons gained nearly 4 percent intraday as company won orders worth Rs 694 crore from domestic unrelated clients.
The orders include, development /re-development of Gomti Nagar Lucknow Railway Station on EPC basis worth Rs 360 crore and order of Rs 182 crore to do composite civil structure for building (SEZ) at Madhapur, Hyderabad.
The orders include, block civil work (SEZ) at Hinjewadi Pune worth Rs 35.50 crore and construction of tower 2 package-1 at Hyderabad worth Rs 34.51 crore.
Above stated projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award.
Buzzing: Valiant Communications rallied more than 6 percent after the company has received the orders to supply and commissioning of its communication solutions from the domestic entities, namely, Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Tejas Networks Limited.
The total value of the orders is Rs 12.56 crore, it said, adding the orders are to be executed in the current financial year 2018-19.
Portfolio picks? Emkay Global handpicks 10 conviction midcaps ideas
2018 started on a buoyant note but the momentum fizzled out post-January with small and midcap stocks witnessing a double-digit cut up to 80 percent.
Market Update: The market traded lower in afternoon with the Nifty struggling below 10,800 levels, weighed down by banking & financials, FMCG and oil retailers.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 123.37 points to 35,476.45 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 33.50 points to 10,774.50 while the Nifty Midcap index dropped nearly 1 percent on weak market breadth. About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.
Reliance Industries continued to support the market, hitting a fresh record high while technology and pharma stocks outperformed due to sharp fall in the rupee.
The rupee breached 68 against the US dollar following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Trade Data: India's trade deficit widened to four month high of $14.62 billion in May as imports surged nearly 15 percent, the government said today.Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said exports in May rose by 28.18 percent to $28.86 billion while imports were up 14.85 per cent to $43.48 billion. Trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion from $13.84 billion in May 2017. Oil imports were up 49.46 percent to $11.5 billion on back of surge in international crude prices, reports PTI.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon with the Sensex falling 162.52 points to 35,437.30, dragged by banking & financials, FMCG and oil retailers.
The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 45.90 points to 10,762.10 while the Nifty Midcap index declined 0.8 percent.
ITC, IOC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC dropped 1-2 percent.
Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and TCS gained up to 0.9 percent while Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Lupin rallied 1-4 percent.
SBI to stop handling Iran oil payments: India's imports of Iranian oil may be hit from end-August after the State Bank of India (SBI) informed refiners it will not handle payments for crude from Tehran from November onwards, the finance chief of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said on Friday.
The move by the state-controlled bank, India's biggest, comes after US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last month, pledging to reimpose tough sanctions within 180 days.
"(Oil) loading will be affected from end-August under the current mechanism unless a new payment route is established," IOC's A.K. Sharma told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Recommendation: Investec has reiterated its Buy call on RBL Bank with increased target price at Rs 660 from Rs 630 per share as it raised profit estimates by 6-10 percent.
The bank is rapidly scaling multiple partnerships, most notably with Bajaj Finance, said the research house which believes the inflection to reported profitability is only 4-6 quarters away.
Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe. "We build in 10 bps RoA improvement every year leading to 40 percent profit after tax CAGR."
Market Update: The market continued to be rangebound in afternoon as investors monitor trade war developments ahead of likely announcement of US tariffs on some Chinese goods.
Technology and pharma stocks outperformed all other sectoral indices as the rupee breached 68 against the US dollar.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 37.58 points to 35,562.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 6.70 points to 10,801.30.
Recommendation: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price gained 1.6 percent intraday after global brokerage firm CLSA feels earnings growth of the company will accelerate & the stock is available at an attractive valuation.
The research house has maintained Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 2,200 per share, saying the housing finance company is among top picks in the sector.
"Core operating profit is estimated to see a 20 percent CAGR over FY18-21. Sustainable core return on equity of 18-20 percent will aid in its rerating," CLSA said.
Amey Chalke, Analyst at HDFC Securities maintained Neutral rating on Dr Reddy's Labs that received generic Suboxone approval from USFA.
It is first generic Suboxone approval for the US market. Along with Dr Reddy, Mylan has also received approval from the US FDA.
Suboxone is used for the treatment of opioid dependence. It is $ 1.8 billion market as per the latest IMS data.
Chalke believes at manufacture level, size could be much smaller. Still it is a substantial opportunity for Dr Reddy which was struggling to get quality approvals for last three years with key plant under warning letter, he said.
"Along with Mylan and Dr Reddy, we are also expecting approvals for Teva, Endo and Alvogen in the near term. Moreover, it is going to be at risk launch for Dr Reddy as litigation yet to be settled. Essentially it means if litigation goes against Dr Reddy they have to return the profits generated from this product to Innovator."
He believes this product could add Rs 14 EPS for Dr Reddy. "These are non-core earnings and we are valuing them separately. Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 2,350."
Recommendation: Greed & Fear has recommended investors to buy into the Indian property sector as affordability remains at the best level in 15 years and developers' pre-sales are rising, Chris Wood of CLSA said.
In HDFC Bank & Indiabulls Ventures, investments will be increased by 1 percentage point each, he said, adding that investments will be paid for by shaving IndusInd Bank & SBI Life.
Buzzing: Shares of UPL gained around 3 percent after Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 890 apiece.
The global investment bank is betting on cross currency movements being favourable for the company so far.
It also expects constant currency revenue growth to meet the upper end of guidance. Along with it, the margin could expand, driven by backward integration.
Deutsche Bank also expects 18 percent EPS CAGR in FY18-20.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee breached 68 against the US dollar for the first time since May 25, 2018.
It slipped 38 paise to hit a three-week low of 68.01 against the US dollar following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Besides, the dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee, traders said.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.