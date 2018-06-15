Closing Bell: Sensex recovers in late trade to end flat; TCS, Infosys lead

Market Outlook: Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking

In yet another volatile trading session, the Indian equity benchmark indices ended Friday’s session on the flat note. Throughout the day, markets remained range bound and the Nifty index swung both ways touching intra-day high of 10,834 in first half and intra-day low of 10,755 in second half and finally ended flat at 10,818 levels. The broader market indices, BSE Midcap & Smallcap, underperformed the benchmark, to close with losses of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Barring Healthcare and IT, which closed nearly 2% higher, selling pressure was witnessed among all the other sectorial indices.Capital Goods, Metals, Oil & Gas and Power remained the top losers. Amongst the global indices, both European and Asian markets traded on a mixed note.

We continue to remain cautious on the markets in the coming sessions. With lack of any fresh positive domestic triggers in the near term, volatility is likely to remain high with stock specific movement. Market participants will closely monitor global developments, especially in US, Europe and China. Any further correction should be considered as a good buying opportunity for investors in quality counters.