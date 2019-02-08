Closing Bell: Sensex plunges over 420 points, Nifty gives up 10,950; Tata Motors down 18%

Live now
Feb 08, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market at Close
Market Update
Results
Rupee Update
Market Update
Market Update
ADAG Group stocks surge
Tata Motors plunges 23%
Market opens
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
Market at Close Equity benchmarks witnessed intensified selloff in the last hour, which dragged the market to lower points. The Nifty gave up 11,000-mark, while the Sensex dropped over a percent.
Across sectors, selling was visible, with maximum pain seen in automobiles, consumption, metals, and infra companies, among others.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 424.61 points or 1.15% at 36546.48, while the Nifty was down 125.80 points or 1.14% at 10943.60. The market breadth was negative as 950 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,552 shares, while 125 shares were unchanged.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
Market Update The Sensex is down 447.70 points or 1.21% at 36523.39, and the Nifty down 134.40 points or 1.21% at 10935.00. The market breadth is negative as 859 shares advanced, against a decline of 1549 shares, while 108 shares were unchanged.
Comment | RBI consumer confidence survey shows a surge in optimism
To view the full content of this article Subscribe to Moneycontrol Plus: Download the App now *Note: - These are app only features and will be applicable on version 4.3 for ios and 5.5.0 for android onwards.
Results Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVML) reported a growth of 60 percent (year on year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,476 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore during the same quarter of last year.
The revenues grew 12 percent at Rs 12,892 crore against Rs 11,492 crore that the company posted last year.
At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose around a percent to Rs 1,703 crore against Rs 1,691 crore year on year.
Rupee Update The Indian currency is trading at high points of the day. It has gained about 30 paise at 71.15 per US dollar.
Bengaluru-based Sobha reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.8 crore for December 2018 quarter.
Its net profit stood at Rs 53.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
JUST IN | VIP Industries reported a fall of 11 percent at Rs 23.8 crore.
JUST IN | Pricol has reported a net loss of Rs 13 crore from Rs 8.7 crore last year.
Gold shines as concerns over global slowdown grow; likely to touch $1,350/oz: Reliance Commodities
Concerns over US-China trade war, a slowdown in global economic activity and buying from central bank augurs well for the yellow metal. Gold prices are likely to touch $1,350 in the medium term.
Market Update: The Sensex is down 216.83 points or 0.59% at 36,754.26, and the Nifty down 64.60 points or 0.58% at 11,004.80.
Tech Mahindra hit a 52-week high of Rs 824, up as much as 2.4 percent from the previous close.
The company on February 7 renewed its long-term contract with KMD, a Danish IT services provider. The deal is estimated at $50 million.
Market Update | Equity benchmarks contunue to trade below Thursday's close.
The Sensex is down 240.13 points or 0.65% at 36,730.96, while the Nifty down 74 points or 0.67% at 10,995.40.
Q3 earnings scorecard: 10 stocks where global brokerages raised target price post results
Of the 34 Nifty companies that have announced their earnings, 25 have either met or exceeded consensus estimates on both the PAT and EBITDA front
Market Update Equity benchmarks have continued to trade lower, but are off their low points.
The Sensex is down 124.62 points or 0.34% at 36846.47, and the Nifty down 31.20 points or 0.28% at 11038.20. The market breadth is negative as 606 shares advanced, against a decline of 704, while 63 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN | Indiabulls Housing has said that Softbank is investing Rs 2,800 crore of equity capital in its associate OakNorth bank, a commercial bank in UK. With this investment the total equity capital in the bank will be Rs 7,000 crore.
ADAG Group stocks surge Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group shares are surging in trade today. Here is a look at their intraday charts so far.
Tata Motors plunges 23% The stock of this morning is Tata Motors, which has plunged around 23 percent as investors are reacting to the negative results. Here is a look at its intraday charts.
Market opens It’s a negative start to this Friday morning, with the Sensex falling nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is holding 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is down 191.77 points or 0.52% at 36779.32, and the Nifty down 48.60 points or 0.44% at 11020.80. The market breadth is negative as 195 shares advanced, against a decline of 253 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with maximum cuts visible in automobiles, metals, banks and infra names. The Nifty Midcap index is down around half a percent.
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, BPCL and Grasim are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Zee Entertainment lost the most.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee has opened higher on the back of fall in crude oil prices. The currency has opened at 71.38 per US dollar against its previous close.
The rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading lower in pre-opening trade, amid weak global cues.
The Sensex is down 73.43 points or 0.20% at 36897.66, and the Nifty down 39.10 points or 0.35% at 11030.30.
Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent, easing back from a four-month peak touched the previous day. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Jet Airways | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel
Coffee Day Enterprises | Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Khadim | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel are the stocks which are in news today.