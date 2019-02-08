Closing Bell: Sensex plunges over 420 points, Nifty gives up 10,950; Tata Motors down 18%

Market at Close Equity benchmarks witnessed intensified selloff in the last hour, which dragged the market to lower points. The Nifty gave up 11,000-mark, while the Sensex dropped over a percent.

Across sectors, selling was visible, with maximum pain seen in automobiles, consumption, metals, and infra companies, among others.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 424.61 points or 1.15% at 36546.48, while the Nifty was down 125.80 points or 1.14% at 10943.60. The market breadth was negative as 950 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,552 shares, while 125 shares were unchanged.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.