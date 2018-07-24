Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty manage to end at record closing highs; metals, midcaps rally

Market at Close: Continuing its bullish momentum from Monday, led by gains in midcaps, the market end the day on a strong note. The Sensex and Nifty managed to close at a record high.

The Sensex closed up 106.50 points or 0.29% at 36825.10, while the Nifty was up 49.50 points or 0.45% at 11134.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,940 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.

Metals ended the day with gains of around 3 percent, followed by infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and PSU banks. The Nifty Midcap index managed to end over a percent higher.