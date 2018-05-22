Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end mildly higher; SBI, DRL top gainers

Live now
May 22, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sectorally, the S&P BSE Auto index rose 1.7 percent, followed by the S&P BSE metal index which rose 1.5 percent, and the S&P BSE Realty index rose 1.2 percent.
Benchmark indices on Tuesday snapped a five-day losing streak. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 35.11 points at 34,651.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20 points at 10,536.70.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices snapped five-day losing streak, led by short covering most beaten down stocks like banks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 35.11 points at 34,651.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20 points at 10,536.70. About 1,442 shares advanced against 1,169 declining shares on the BSE.
Nifty Midcap was up 48 points.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Berger Paints hit new highs intraday.
Ashok Leyland, Havells India, Strides Shasun, Jet Aiways, Just Dial, Motilal Oswal and Endurance Technologies gained up to 15 percent.
Adani Power and GVK Power were down up to 3 percent.
Beer Price Increase: United Breweries has increased Kingfisher Beer prices by 2-3 percent in Mumbai, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
Results reaction: Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares price increased by 8 percent despite decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.
The company Q4FY18 net profit declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 302.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to continuing headwinds in the US and steep sales drop in Russia.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 337.6 crore during the same period last year.
Revenue during the quarter grew 1 percent to Rs 3,534.9 crore compared to Rs 3,498.5 crore a year ago.
Results: Jamna Auto Industries has reported 33.5 percent jump in its Q4FY18 net profit at Rs 46.7 crore against Rs 35 crore, in a year ago period.
Revenue increased by 55.9 percent at Rs 596.7 crore versus Rs 382.8 crore.
EBITDA or operating profit was up 49.6 percent at Rs 89.4 crore and margin was at 15 percent.
The board recommended final dividend of 55 paise per equity shares of Re 1 each.
Is the midcap party which started during Modi regime ending?
Elara Capital The bull market in midcaps started after 2014 . Since then, we saw massive inflows into local mutual fund (MF) portfolios. Most funds were diverted into mid and smallcaps due to lack of largecap options.
Market Update: The market continued to be rangebound as investors closely monitor earnings season, and the movement in oil prices and rupee.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 29.44 points at 34,645.57 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 15.30 points to 10,532.
Tata Motors gained 4 percent ahead of March quarter earnings due tomorrow. Reuters poll estimates expect strong earnings growth on sequential basis.
SBI was also up 4 percent even as it posted net loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the March quarter on sharp spike in provisions while IOC declined 1.5 percent after Q4 profit dropped 34 percent QoQ.
Earnings Reaction: Symphony share price fell 6 percent intraday after the company reported a 4.5 percent decline YoY in profit at Rs 41.9 crore compared to Rs 43.9 crore in March quarter 2017.
Revenue from operations during the quarter fell 14 percent to Rs 155.4 crore and operating income was down 0.1 percent to Rs 49.5 crore, but operating profit margin jumped 450 basis points to 31.9 percent compared to year-ago period.
Results: Bosch's March quarter profit fell 1.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 433.8 crore on weak operational performance.
Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 440.5 crore.
Revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 22.7 percent to Rs 3,158 crore from Rs 2,574.6 crore in same period last year.
Operating income declined 1.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 691.4 crore and margin contracted 540 basis points to 21.9 percent in Q4.
Bosch said the board of directors has announced final dividend of Rs 100 per share.
ED seizes Rs 20.87cr assets of Dabur's Burman: The ED said it has seized assets worth Rs 20.87 crore of Dabur group Director Pradip Burman in connection with its FEMA probe in the HSBC bank black money list unearthed few years ago.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated the action under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the seized assets include 50,000 tax -free government bonds of HUDCO and IRFC.
The agency took over the case on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department (ITD) against Burman as part of its probe in the leaked HSBC list of Indians.
The trial in this ITD case is still to commence, reports PTI.
China to cut import duty on cars to 15% from 25%: Report
The report said China's cabinet has decided to cut the levy without elaborating further. Bloomberg previously reported Beijing was considering cutting the tariff rate to as low as 10 percent.
Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit drops 3.3% as sales slump in Russia, headwinds in US
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said its net profit declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 302.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to continuing headwinds in the US and steep sales drop in Russia.
Earnings: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation has reported profit at Rs 5,218 crore crore on revenue of Rs 1,17,368 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
Calculated gross refining margin came in at $9.15 a barrel for the quarter.
Operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 11,021 crore and margin at 9.4 percent for the quarter ended March 2018.
Experts' Take on SBI Earnings: “Looking at other banks’ results, analysts were expecting State Bank of India to post a huge loss as well, the expectations could have been around Rs 2,000-odd crore. While all PSU banks have been writing off (their books) aggressively, in SBI’s case too it was anticipated. With such results, the stock could have probably fallen, but has actually managed to be steady. So, the worst was probably being priced in by investors in case of this stock,” AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital told Moneycontrol.
SBI Earnings: Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell by 5.2 percent to Rs 19,974 crore from Rs 21,065 crore YoY
Fresh slippages were very high at Rs 33,670 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, against Rs 25,836 crore reported in previous quarter.
Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended at Rs 28,096 crore, an increase of 48.84 percent sequentially and 139.3 percent YoY.
SBI said watchlist in current financial year would be Rs 25,802 crore.
Earnings: State Bank of India share price gained nearly 2 percent despite reporting a big loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
Asset quality weakened further as gross non-performing assets were higher at 10.91 percent from 10.35 percent QoQ and net NPA rose 5.73 percent against 5.61 percent QoQ.
Earnings Reaction: VIP Industries share price gained nearly 5 percent after consolidated net profit in Q4FY18 grew by 83.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 35 crore from Rs 19.1 crore YoY.
Revenue from operations increased 19.6 percent to Rs 362.6 crore compared to Rs 303 crore in year-ago.
Operating profit during the quarter jumped 83.2 percent YoY to Rs 54.3 crore and margin expanded by 520 basis points to 15 percent YoY.
Tax expenses nearly doubled to Rs 16.8 crore from Rs 8.9 crore YoY.
Market Update: The market is trading mildly higher amid consolidation as investors await SBI earnings due later in the day. Investors also closely monitor the movement in rupee and crude oil prices.
Tata Motors is the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, rising 5 percent ahead of March quarter earnings. Reuters poll estimates expect strong earnings growth on sequential basis.
Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are back in action again after a day of break, rising 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
The Sensex is up 56.37 points at 34,672.50 and the Nifty gained 19.30 points at 10,536.
Earnings Estimates: Tata Motors share price rallied 4.4 percent intraday ahead of January-March quarter earnings due tomorrow.
The owner of luxury car brand Jaguar and Land Rover is expected to report good set of earnings on sequential basis due to favourable base but year-on-year numbers are expected to be weak.
Profit for the quarter is likely to be at Rs 4,041.5 crore, a 6.8 percent decline compared to Rs 4,336.4 crore reported in corresponding period last fiscal, according to Reuters poll estimates. Sequential increase in profit is likely to be 257 percent.
Revenue from operations is seen rising 15.9 percent year-on-year (up 21 percent QoQ) to Rs 89,507.7 crore from Rs 77,217.19 crore on volume growth.
Tata Motors' standalone sales volumes in March quarter grew by 35 percent YoY and 19.1 percent QoQ while JLR showed volume growth of 15.7 percent QoQ and degrowth of 2.6 percent YoY.
NCLAT issues notice to Bhushan Steel RP: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal issued notice to the resolution professional (RP) and Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Steel over the plea filed by its operational creditor L&T.
NCLAT also impleaded Tata Steel, whose bid for the debt ridden firm has been approved, as party over L&T plea seeking to recover Rs 900 crore.
"Let notice be issued to CoC and RP. File their replies by May 28," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.
The bench has directed that the matter be listed on May 30 for next hearing. It has also directed the engineering and construction major to file certified copy of NCLT order.
On May 15, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan submitted by the RP of Bhushan Steel, which has found Tata Steel as the highest bidder. The CoC had approved Rs 32,500 crore deal along with 12.27 per cent equity in the company offered by Tata Steel, reports PTI.
Earnings: Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has reported profit at Rs 302 crore on revenue at Rs 3,535 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
Operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 577.7 crore and margin at 16.3 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of TTK Prestige touched 52-week low of Rs 5,612, losing 2 percent intraday as company reported 32 percent fall in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 37.44 crore against Rs 55.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue from operation rose 11 percent at Rs 465.94 crore versus Rs 418.92 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the year.
Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform rating and also raised target to Rs 6,300 from Rs 5,900 per share.
According to Credit Suisse, a strong quarter for growth amidst reasonable valuations. Meanwhile, growth was consistent across both South and non-South markets.
Market Update: The market continued to consolidate after witnessing losses in previous five consecutive sessions, as investors closely monitor corporate earnings, and the movement in rupee & crude oil prices.
Bharat Forge share price fell 2 percent after the country's largest forging company reported more than 50 percent decline YoY in profit on one-time loss due to impairment investment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 60.85 points at 34,676.98 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 21.70 points at 10,538.40. About five shares advanced for every four shares falling on the BSE.
NSE drags Singapore Exchange to court: Leading bourse NSE has dragged the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to court over the overseas bourse's plans to launch Nifty-based derivative products.
SGX has, however, reiterated its plan to list the new Indian derivatives in June.
"SGX has been notified by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) of an application made in the Bombay High Court for an interim injunction on our new products," the overseas exchange said in a statement issued today.
"We have full confidence in our legal position and will vigorously defend this action," it added.
SGX also said that it has informed NSE that India needs to maintain liquidity in its offshore equity derivatives market.
Defending its move, SGX said that its new India futures and options, which have received the relevant regulatory approvals, will list in June 2018 and allow its clients to seamlessly transition their India risk management exposures. "Our new India equity derivative products are essential to enable institutional investors to maintain their current portfolio risk exposure to the Indian capital markets," said Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives at SGX, reports PTI.
Bharat Forge's B N Kalyani says: Looking ahead into FY19, the company expects continued strong performance across sectors primarily driven by combination of continued growth in end market demand and new product ramp up.
In FY18, the company has secured long term orders of Rs 700 crore across various segments and geographies.
Over the past two years, new business wins of Rs 1,500 crore have been secured, 90 percent of wins being from passenger vehicles and industrial segment. "This coupled with the ongoing work on new product development, is creating a robust product pipeline and will enable further de-risking of revenue stream in the coming years."
Kalyani said the company is undertaking an expansion of its forging and machining capacity at Baramati facility by investing Rs 400 crore. "This will cater to the requirements of automotive and industrial markets globally. This investment along with the greenfield at Nellore puts us on a strong organic growth trajectory."