Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end mildly higher; SBI, DRL top gainers

Market Closing: Benchmark indices snapped five-day losing streak, led by short covering most beaten down stocks like banks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 35.11 points at 34,651.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20 points at 10,536.70. About 1,442 shares advanced against 1,169 declining shares on the BSE.

Nifty Midcap was up 48 points.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Berger Paints hit new highs intraday.

Ashok Leyland, Havells India, Strides Shasun, Jet Aiways, Just Dial, Motilal Oswal and Endurance Technologies gained up to 15 percent.

Adani Power and GVK Power were down up to 3 percent.