Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid Indo-Pak tensions; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower as they remained volatile throughout the day amid tension on LoC.

At close, the Sensex was down 68.28 points at 35905.43, while Nifty was down 28.60 points at 10806.70. About 1141 shares have advanced, 1359 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, TCS, UltraTech Cement and UPL were among top gainers on the indices, while losers were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and Titan Company.

Among sectors, selling was seen in the IT, metal, FMCG and bank space, while buying seen in the auto, infra and pharma space.