Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid Indo-Pak tensions; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rain Industries Q3 result:
Brigade Enterprises signs MoU:
Rupee Recovers:
HG Infra bags order:
Rupee Update:
Rupee Update:
RBI lifts restrictions from banks:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended lower as they remained volatile throughout the day amid tension on LoC.
At close, the Sensex was down 68.28 points at 35905.43, while Nifty was down 28.60 points at 10806.70. About 1141 shares have advanced, 1359 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, TCS, UltraTech Cement and UPL were among top gainers on the indices, while losers were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and Titan Company.
Among sectors, selling was seen in the IT, metal, FMCG and bank space, while buying seen in the auto, infra and pharma space.
For peace of mind, invest in a company and not stock: Vijay Kedia
See, the idea of choosing 'investing' as a career is to become stress-free.
Check Here Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26
30 stocks fall 60-90% from their record highs. Do you own any?
Sameer Kalra of Target Investing said it is right time to identify the investable mid cap & small cap stocks which can be filtered on certain criteria.
IOC wins city gas licences for 10 areas; HPCL 9
IOC won city gas distribution licences for nine cities, most of them in Bihar and Jharkhand, on its own and one in a joint venture with Adani Gas, according to a press statement issued by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
Rain Industries Q3 result: Company reported Q3 net loss at Rs 139.1 crore against profit of Rs 307.2 crore. Revenue was up 9.5% at Rs 3,444 crore versus Rs 3,146 crore, YoY.
FDs not long-term option, equities outperformed them in last 15 years: Axis Securities
In the short-term, market fluctuations can be used as an opportunity to average the cost.
Brigade Enterprises signs MoU: The company has signed aa MoU with Technopark, government of Kerala for developing World Trade Center, Thiruvanthapuram.
Image Source Bloomberg
HG Infra bags order: Company has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 189.49 crore from Megawide Construction DMCC for Flexible & Rigid Pavement (Runway, Taxiway & Apron) at Greenfield International Airport at MOPA, GOA.
IAF Jet Damage
There are no reports of any Indian Air Force (IAF) jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, PTI said quoting defence sources.
They added that they were verifying reports that an F16 Pakistani jet had crashed in Lam Valley across the Line of Control.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.
Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tech Mahindra's Rs 1,956-cr share buyback: Should you tender your shares?
Vineeta Sharma of Narnolia Financial Advisors said investor with a short term, one-year horizon may tender shares for the buyback, while those having a long term horizon may continue holding the stock.
Fund Infusion Into PSBs Not Sufficient To Support Lending Growth: Fitch
Fitch Ratings said government's $7 billion (around Rs 48,000 crore) fund infusion into public sector banks (PSBs) would not be sufficient to support significantly stronger lending growth.
Fitch estimates that banks will need an additional $23 billion (around Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in 2019, after these latest injections, to sufficiently meet minimum capital standards.
Stating that the Indian authorities' approach to the banking sector has clearly shifted towards spurring lending in recent months, Fitch said these steps, along with capital injections, have eased but not removed capital constraints on state banks' growth. Source: PTI
Amid a fall in benchmark indices, Nifty Midcap indices have surged. Likewise, smallcap indices are also in green.
L&T rose 32x since Kargil war: Why stocks ride over conflict-induced volatility
A big positive which will act as a tailwind for Indian markets is the fact that the air strike removes political uncertainty to a certain extent and brighten chances of Modi 2.0.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is up 9% intraday. The index is trading at 18.64.
Pakistani markets have extended their losses. The KSE100 index of Karachi Stock Exchange is down over 1,400 points, falling 3.7%.
All sectoral indices have turned into the red. Nifty IT is the most hit, down over 1%.
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading trades 40 paise lower at 71.47 per dollar.
The market is spooked on escalating Indo-Pak tension. Sensex is down 189.54 points or 0.53% at 35784.17, and the Nifty down 68.10 points or 0.63% at 10767.20. About 1,110 shares have advanced, 1,034 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Update on Indo-Pak tensions: Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian flights. That means no Indian aeroplane can fly over Pakistan. Catch more action on our live blog
Karachi Stock Exchange's KSE100 Index is down 1,142 points, falling 2.94%.
Less than 1% Indian companies are 'AAA', ratio far lower than EM peers: CRISIL
CRISIL said that companies rated AAA cannot be compared with global ratings.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is down about 10 paise intraday against the US dollar. One US dollar currently trades at Rs 71.16.