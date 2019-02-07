Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on policy day; Sun Pharma, Zee Ent gain 4% each

Live now
Feb 07, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday with Nifty ended above 11,000 level.
RBI in its MPC meeting has cut repo rate by 25 bps at 6.25 percent.
The Sensex was down 4.14 points at 36971.09, while Nifty was up 6.90 points at 11069.40. About 1377 shares have advanced, 1145 shares declined, and 164 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Auto are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, L&T, Hindalco and Power Grid.
Among the sectors, auto, FMCG, IT and pharma index saw some buying interest, while energy and infra index remain under pressure.
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Financial Services said, "The change in policy stance and rate cut are in line with expectations. We expect another 50 bps cut in 2019. We expect this to be positive for the debt market with RBI's guidance of continued OMO. Deposit and lending rates, however, may not correct immediately and commensurately as deposit growth rate is lagging credit growth by 500 bps."
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its intraday gains and trading lower with Nifty falls below 11,100 level.
The Sensex is down 38.43 points at 36936.80, while Nifty is down 5.70 points at 11056.80. About 1342 shares have advanced, 1089 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.
Welspun Corp Q3 result: Company posted 54.7% fall in its net profit at Rs 30 crore versus Rs 66.4 crore, while revenue up 15.3% at Rs 2,657.8 crore versus Rs 2,304 crore.
P&G Hygiene recommended an interim dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the Financial Year 2018-19.
Grasim Industries Q3 result: Standalone net profit up 28% at Rs 608 crore against Rs 474 crore. Revenue up 21% at Rs 5,293 crore against Rs 4,377 crore, YoY.
Double bonanza for NBFCs; mid & smallcaps to benefit from RBI rate cut: Experts
The rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will help banks' to address liquidity issues and at the same time, low cost of funds is likely to boost consumption, suggest experts
Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “The RBI announced a changed in stance to neutral along with a 25bp cut in repo rate to 6.25%. The change in stance is broadly in line with consensus expectations. But the rate cut was somewhat unexpected. The rate cut decision has been justified on the back of a sharp cut in projected headline inflation by the RBI."
We think the combination of reflationary budget last week along with monetary easing by the RBI will provide further boost to consumption demand. We believe the implication for inflation is somewhat on the higher side and RBi may have taken a benign view in this respect. Core inflation remains high, averaging at 6% over the past 6 months, which is significantly higher than the non-core components which is -1.4% in Dec’18. Hence, with the monetary policy decision significantly aligned to the headline inflation, the decision incorporate a larger influence of the non-core inflation.""
The combination of fiscal expansion and rate cut will induce upside risk to core inflation over the medium term, in our view. The RBI has also enhanced the limit for collateral-free agri loans to Rs 1.6lacs from Rs 1lac earlier. This measure of RBI is aligned with the big fiscal boost provided to the sector in the recently announced budget. One can expect stronger push on banks to accommodate larger agri loan waivers and enlargement in credit risk on agri loan portfolio.""
The RBI has also further relaxed the ECB norms for corporates wherein they can borrow up to USD 750mn through the automatic route, without the restriction of end use to repay existing rupee loans. This is being done to ease the funding pressure on arising from the tightening credit conditions in the domestic market. This becomes relevant specially in the context of the funding constraints faced by the NBFC sector and companies undergoing insolvency and bankruptcy process. This measure can provide short term respite to the BFSI sector and also stressed corporates. However, this will also expose Indian corporates to currency risk going forward even as it fails to address the core issue of credit risk," he added.
Result reaction: Majesco gained 3 percent despite company reported 22 percent decline in its Q3 net profit at Rs 14.9 crore, while revenue up 5% at Rs 254.7 crore.
JUST IN | Cadila Healthcare has reported 22 percent jump in its third quarter net profit at Rs 510.7 crore on the back better operating performance. Revenue for the quarter was up at Rs 3,578 crore against Rs 2,961.2 crore, QoQ.
All sectoral indices except metal and energy are trading in green. The gain is led by auto, pharma, and FMCG index.
Adani Enterprises Q3: Consolidated net profit down 73.7% at Rs 92.2 crore versus Rs 350.5 crore. Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 10,430 crore versus Rs 9,380 crore, YoY.
Amar Ambani, President & Head of Research, YES Securities said, “With an extremely benign inflation reading and limited risks to upside and with the INR having stabilized, it was clear to us that the time is right to provide the much-needed support to economic growth. This could also be gauged from the RBI policy announcement, where members unanimously voted in favour of changing their policy stance to Neutral from that of Calibrated Tightening."
"To our mind, it was only a matter of whether rates were cut in today’s meeting or the during the next policy meet of RBI. In our recent strategy note post Union Budget, we opined that while the Central Bank will take cognizance of the budgeted pause in the fiscal deficit glide, it will not hold back from cutting the Repo rate. The RBI chose to cut Repo by 25 basis points in today’s policy itself, with four members (including the Governor) favouring a rate cut while two members opted for status quo on rates. We welcome this decision and believe that the present situation opens up doors for more rate cut action in the year 2019,” he added.
RBI rate cut effect: Finance services companies have surged after RBI MPC meet outcome. The gain is led by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which has surged about 7%.
MRF Q3: Net Profit down 18% Rs 279.3 crore Vs Rs 340.5 crore (YoY). Revenue is up 6.2% at Rs 4,034 crore vs Rs 3,799 crore (YoY)
Market Update: The rate cut from the RBI has made the market move in a see-saw manner. After gaining over 0.5% and then plunging into the red, the indices are again in the green. Sensex is up 35.87 points or 0.10% at 37011.10, and the Nifty up 11.30 points or 0.10% at 11073.80.
About 1,269 shares have advanced, 965 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is trading lower by one percent at 15.47.
Share price of Vodafone Idea rose 10 percent intraday despite company's net loss widened in the quarter ended December 2018.
The company's consolidated net loss increased to Rs 5,004.6 crore in December quarter against loss of Rs 4,973.8 crore in September 2018.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has gained 22 paise after the RBI MPC cute the repo rates by 25 basis points and changed its stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening'. It is trading at 71.34/$.
After a surge, the Nifty Bank index has come down. Now, three bank stocks are trading in the red—ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank.
The Nifty Bank index has surged after the RBI policy decisions. All but one constituent of the index is trading in green. IDFC First Bank has rocketed about 6%.
RBI MPC meet outcome: RBI has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. The banking regulator has also changed the stance to neutral.
Buzzing: Cummins India has slipped 3% despite better Q3 numbers. However, Nomura has maintained a buy rating on the stock. Read more
Buzzing: Punj Lloyd locked at 5% down, at the lower circuit as the loss has widened in Q3. Read more
All sectoral indices are trading in green led by Media, Auto and Pharma.
Market Update: The positive momentum has continued and the indices are trading higher. Sensex is up 139.03 points or 0.38% at 37114.26, and the Nifty up 35.50 points or 0.32% at 11098.00.
About 1,248 shares have advanced, 645 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.