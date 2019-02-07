Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on policy day; Sun Pharma, Zee Ent gain 4% each

Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “The RBI announced a changed in stance to neutral along with a 25bp cut in repo rate to 6.25%. The change in stance is broadly in line with consensus expectations. But the rate cut was somewhat unexpected. The rate cut decision has been justified on the back of a sharp cut in projected headline inflation by the RBI."

We think the combination of reflationary budget last week along with monetary easing by the RBI will provide further boost to consumption demand. We believe the implication for inflation is somewhat on the higher side and RBi may have taken a benign view in this respect. Core inflation remains high, averaging at 6% over the past 6 months, which is significantly higher than the non-core components which is -1.4% in Dec’18. Hence, with the monetary policy decision significantly aligned to the headline inflation, the decision incorporate a larger influence of the non-core inflation.""

The combination of fiscal expansion and rate cut will induce upside risk to core inflation over the medium term, in our view. The RBI has also enhanced the limit for collateral-free agri loans to Rs 1.6lacs from Rs 1lac earlier. This measure of RBI is aligned with the big fiscal boost provided to the sector in the recently announced budget. One can expect stronger push on banks to accommodate larger agri loan waivers and enlargement in credit risk on agri loan portfolio.""

The RBI has also further relaxed the ECB norms for corporates wherein they can borrow up to USD 750mn through the automatic route, without the restriction of end use to repay existing rupee loans. This is being done to ease the funding pressure on arising from the tightening credit conditions in the domestic market. This becomes relevant specially in the context of the funding constraints faced by the NBFC sector and companies undergoing insolvency and bankruptcy process. This measure can provide short term respite to the BFSI sector and also stressed corporates. However, this will also expose Indian corporates to currency risk going forward even as it fails to address the core issue of credit risk," he added.