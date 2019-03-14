Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on a choppy day; IT, auto stocks under pressure

Live now
Mar 14, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended flat in choppy session on Thursday.
At the close, the Sensex was up 2.72 points at 37754.89, while Nifty was up 1.60 points at 11343.30. About 1216 shares have advanced, 1468 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Bank has crossed 29,000 for the first time today, but ended off day's high.
NTPC was the top gainer on the Nifty followed by IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Coal India, while Power Grid Corp lost 3 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Hero Motocorp, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors.
Among the sectors, IT and auto stocks remained under pressure, while buying was seen in in the metal and pharma stocks.
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a non-binding term sheet with Mauritius-incorporated Berggruen Hotels and Berggruen Investments, that builds and operates hotels under the Keys brand, to acquire a 100 percent stake in Keys Hotels in India.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.52 per dollar against Wednesday's close 69.53.
Buying will sustain in quality mid and small-cap stocks.
eClerx Services approves buyback: The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 14, 2019, has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 262 crore, at a maximum price of Rs 1,600 per share.
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the investors are shifting focus to political developments. The market is hoping that Modi will come back to power and the recent rally has been on the back of foreign investors pumping in money.
Reliance Infra signs agreement with Cube Highways: Reliance Infrastructure has approved the sale of its entire equity interest in DA Toll Road, a wholly owned subsidiary for an enterprise value of Rs 3,609 crore.
If you've been trading, it would be beneficial to transform your strategy into an easily programmable rule-based strategy or into a well-researched and tested quantitative method that can probably be much more efficient, effective and dependable.
Cadila Healthcare get USFDA approval: Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, (US RLD-JANUMET XR), 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/ 1,000 mg and 100 mg/ 1,000 mg.
Here are six buying ideas from brokerages that can give 11-17 percent return in the next 12-18 month
Buzzing: Shares of BSE rose 4 percent as company board to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, as per company release on NSE on May 7.
Also, board will consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares of the company.
Sectoral indices at this hour
Just In | BSE to consider share buyback on May 7.
Pharma stocks have shown positivity on a flat day. Sun Pharma is up over 2 percent; Aurobindo, Cadila Healthcare and Divi's Lab have surged over 1 percent each.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has fallen 0.65 percent at 15.17.
We observed formation of a bullish engulfing pattern in the last week and the stock price is now showing a follow-through up move in this week
BREAKING| February WPI is at 2.93 percent versus 2.76 percent for January.
Just In | Tata Consultancy Services in an exchange filing said that it is developing solutions to drive scaled adoption of blockchain across industries, using technologies from Microsoft and R3, a leading enterprise blockchain software firm.
Buzzing: HCL Technologies is trading nearly 2% down after acquisition of US firm to boost digital business.
Every broad market index has turned negative.
India's aviation industry has been under pressure over the past 12 months after enjoying four years of enviable growth. The primary reason for the slowdown is rising cost and the inability of airlines to pass on the same to customers.
Market Update: Sensex is up 38.91 points or 0.10 percent at 37,791.08, and the Nifty is up 4.20 points or 0.04 percent at 11,345.90. About 996 shares have advanced, 1,142 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Update: Rupee has fallen in day's trade by 8 paise. It is currently trading at 69.62/$.
Just In | Blue Star has launched 75 new air conditioner models to celebrate its 75th Anniversary. The range includes inverter ACs with 30 percent extra cooling and significant power savings.
Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT are two biggest sectoral losers at this hour. Nifty FMCG is down over 0.5 percent, dragged by Godrej Cons Products, HUL and ITC. Similarly, Nifty IT has fallen 0.5 percent dragged by stocks like HCL and Tata Elxsi.
Buzzing: Start Cement has gained over 5 percent intraday after receiving Rs 115.18 crore towards freight subsidy claims from the central government.
Sensex at this hour
The most important factor which is contributing to the recent market rally is the strong appetite shown by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) for equities.
Just In | GMM Pfaudler Limited has sold its 3.5% stake in Skyline Millars Limited, exiting the company, according to an exchange filing.