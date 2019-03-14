Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on a choppy day; IT, auto stocks under pressure

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended flat in choppy session on Thursday.

At the close, the Sensex was up 2.72 points at 37754.89, while Nifty was up 1.60 points at 11343.30. About 1216 shares have advanced, 1468 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

Nifty Bank has crossed 29,000 for the first time today, but ended off day's high.

NTPC was the top gainer on the Nifty followed by IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Coal India, while Power Grid Corp lost 3 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Hero Motocorp, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors.

Among the sectors, IT and auto stocks remained under pressure, while buying was seen in in the metal and pharma stocks.