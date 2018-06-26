Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but Midcap index underperforms; IDBI Bank dips 6%

Market Closing: Benchmark indices ended flat after volatility, with the Sensex closing below 35,500 levels. TCS, HDFC, ITC and Infosys helped the market close higher while Reliance Industries and Tata Motors capped gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 19.69 points to 35,490.04 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 6.70 points to 10,769.20.

Nifty Midcap index slipped 35 points. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

IDBI Bank, V-Guard, Adani Power, Syndicate Bank, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle, Jaiprakash Associates, Gati, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Real Estate and Nalco slipped up to 7 percent.

United Spirits, Bata, Voltas, Tata Global, Jubilant Foodworks, Dabur India, IGL, Petronet LNG, Hexaware, NIIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Avanti Feeds and Info Edge gained up to 17 percent.