Closing Bell: Sensex loses 95 pts, Nifty ends below 10,700; Midcap index sheds 267 pts

Market Update: Benchmark indices ended lower, with the Sensex falling 95.12 points to 35,227.26 due to sell-off in banking & financials, FMCG and technology stocks.

The Nifty slipped 40 points to 10,696.20. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The Nifty Midcap index fell 267 points.

Atlanta, Manpasand Beverages, GMR Infrastructure, Shankara Build, PC Jeweller, Reliance Nippon, Kwality, IRB Infrastructure, V-Guard, Graphite India, Tinplate, HEG, Venky's, Edelweiss Financial, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, CG Power and Punj Lloyd fell up to 15 percent.

Firstsource, KPIT Technologies, Torrent Pharma, Engineers India, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company gained up to 4 percent.