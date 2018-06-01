Closing Bell: Sensex loses 95 pts, Nifty ends below 10,700; Midcap index sheds 267 pts

Live now
Jun 01, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Benchmark indices ended lower, with the Sensex falling 95.12 points to 35,227.26 due to sell-off in banking & financials, FMCG and technology stocks.
The Nifty slipped 40 points to 10,696.20. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
The Nifty Midcap index fell 267 points.
Atlanta, Manpasand Beverages, GMR Infrastructure, Shankara Build, PC Jeweller, Reliance Nippon, Kwality, IRB Infrastructure, V-Guard, Graphite India, Tinplate, HEG, Venky's, Edelweiss Financial, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, CG Power and Punj Lloyd fell up to 15 percent.
Firstsource, KPIT Technologies, Torrent Pharma, Engineers India, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company gained up to 4 percent.
Gold Update: Gold prices fell Rs 100 to reach Rs 31,900 per 10 grams at the bullion market today owing to slackened demand from local jewellers amid weak global cues.
Silver followed suit and cracked below the Rs 41,000-mark by plunging Rs 450 to Rs 40,600 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said muted demand from local jewellers as well as retailers at the domestic spot market and a weak trend overseas mainly kept gold prices down for the second day.
Broking firm sees 51% on Reliance Home Finance; initiates coverage with buy
Citing good capital position, better asset quality, as well as increasing share of low cost sourcing, among others, Sunidhi Securities has initiated coverage on Reliance Home Finance with a buy call
Auto Sales: VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported 30.7 percent increase in sales in May this year to 5,977 units.
It had sold 4,573 units in May 2017, VECV said in a statement.
Eicher branded trucks and buses posted total sales of 5,874 units last month as against 4,539 units in May 2017, up 29.4 per cent, it said.
VECV further said Volvo trucks clocked 103 units in May 2018 as compared to 34 units in the year-ago period.
PSU Banks' FY18 Losses: Losses by state-run banks have almost entirely wiped out the $13 billion capital infusion by the government, and the situation is unlikely to improve in the current fiscal year, ratings agency Fitch said today.
The big losses will pressure the banks' viability ratings as well, it warned.
"Cumulative losses at the state banks were large enough to wipe out almost all of the government's capital injections of USD 13 billion in FY18, and weak performance is likely to continue in the coming year," it said.
The poor results are due to revision in the non performing assets (NPA) recognition which is accelerating bad loan recognition, it said, adding that the February 12 revision is part of a clean-up that should improve the health of the bank sector over the long term, reports PTI.
Retail inflation for industrial workers: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.97 percent in April mainly due lower prices of food items.
"The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) stood at 3.97 per cent for April, 2018 as compared to 4.36 percent for the previous month (March 2018) and 2.21 per cent during the corresponding month (April 2017) of the previous year," the labour ministry said in a statement.
The CPI-IW is used for working out dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners respectively.
The food inflation stood at 1.33 percent against 1.68 per cent of the previous month, and 0.67 per cent in April last year.
The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2018 increased by 1 point to 288, reports PTI.
Market Update: The market continued to be mildly under pressure amid consolidation, but European stocks are strong in trade after Italy agreed to form a government.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 35.33 points to 35,287.05 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 23.70 points to 10,712.50.
Banking & financials and FMCG stocks are pulling the market lower but Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC and select auto stocks continued to cap losses.
All the sectoral indices are in the red barring Auto Index that rallied nearly a percent due to good sales data from Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.
ONGC fell over 2.5 percent on reports that government may ask the firm to bear fuel subsidy burden and cash-strapped Venezuela has stopped payments of oil dues to ONGC Videsh (OVL), wherein ONGC holds 40 percent stake.
Auto Sales: TVS Motor Company on Friday registered a sales growth of 10 percent year-on-year at 3,09,865 units in May 2018 due to one-time impact of E-Way bill.
The company sold 2,82,007 units in May 2017.
"There was a one-time impact due to transition to E-Way Bill. This will normalise from June onwards," the two-wheeler maker said.
Its total two-wheelers sales increased 8.2 percent year-on-year to 2,98,135 units with domestic sales growth of 2.4 percent and exports growing 48.7 percent.
Scooter segment showed 11.9 percent growth in May while Motorcycles sales grew by 7.4 percent compared to same month last year.
Europe Update:European markets rallied after Italian parties averted the prospect of a snap election, although renewed fears of a global trade conflict appeared to limit gains.
France's CAC index gained 1.1 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.9 percent while Britain's FTSE went up 0.6 percent.
Among national indexes, Italy's FTSE MIB bounced sharply Friday after President Sergio Mattarella approved a coalition deal for the country's populist parties. The euro zone's third-largest economy, which has endured months of political uncertainty, had sent global financial markets reeling earlier in the week, reports CNBC.
Venezuela stops payment of oil dues to OVL: Cash-strapped Venezuela has stopped payments of oil dues to ONGC Videsh (OVL), leading to a USD 450 million pile-up, its MD & CEO Narendra K Verma said.
OVL, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), has 40 percent stake in Venezuela's San Cristobal field, which produces around 18,000 barrels of oil per day.
Venezuelan national oil company Petroleos De Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), which holds the remaining 60 percent stake, has not paid the dividend to Indian firm since 2009, reports PTI.
Fortis Healthcare in focus: Manipal-TPG, IHH and Munjal-Burman & Radiant-KKR submitted their expression of interest for Fortis, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
Bidders will be shortlisted by Fortis' board today and the due diligence is allowed for 10 days.
Galaxy Surfactants: 4 factors that make it an attractive bet
The company's dominant market share, long term strategic partnership, R&D focus and sole focus on personal care end market makes it a defensive bet in the chemical industry.
Allahabad High Court on Power NPAs: Allahabad High Court has stayed the Reserve Bank of India’s February 12 circular on resolution on non-performing assets (NPAs) for the assets in the power sector.
According to CNBC TV18 channel reports, the high court has said that no action should be taken by the banks against the power companies except for wilful defaulters.
The circular released by the central bank in February suggested that banks must come out with a resolution plan for all NPAs within 180 days of default on the banks’ books, failing which the assets must be sent for resolution to the insolvency courts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Taking cognizance of the parliamentary panel report on NPAs in the power sector, the high court has also directed the ministry of finance to hold meeting with the power producers in June.
Auto Sales: Tata Motors on Friday has registered a strong growth of 58 percent in auto sales for May 2018, driven by solid performance of commercial and passenger vehicles business.
The Tata Group firm sold 54,295 units during the month against 34,461 units sold in same month last year.
Commercial vehicles sales during the month increased a whopping 56 percent YoY to 36,806 units due to investment in improved industrial activities, infrastructure development and robust demand in the private consumption-led sectors, the company said.
Market Update: The market is mildly under pressure in afternoon trade, dragged by banking & financials, technology and FMCG stocks.
ICICI Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and L&T continued to support the market.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 40.84 points to 35,281.54 and the 50-sahre NSE Nifty fell 25.50 points to 10,710.70.
Nifty Bank index slipped over 200 points as all banks under the index were in negative terrain barring ICICI Bank.
The Nifty Midcap index continued to underperform frontliners, falling 1.5 percent while PSU Bank and Metal indices are down over a percent.
The market breadth is largely in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Bajaj Auto rallied 5 percent after better-than-expected May sales data. Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors also traded strong with 2 percent gains post sales data but Eicher Motors drops 4% due to sales numbers miss analyst estimates.
Auto Sales: Atul Auto said total sales increased 25.1 percent to 3,983 units in May 2018 against 3,184 units in same month last year.
Edelweiss on GDP: Real GVA growth for Q4FY18 gathered pace and touched 7.6 percent YoY (higher-than-expected 7.2 percent) versus 6.6 percent in previous quarter. The upswing was strongly supported by low base with the government spending and agriculture doing better than expected although momentum in private sector GVA (GVA ex agri and public administration) was weak. Within private sector, manufacturing was stable and robust at around 9 percent, while services’ components, such as, trade services and real estate were weak despite a low base. On GDP front, private consumption and exports were weak. But encouragingly, GFCF maintained its improving trend, perhaps reflecting the strong pace of government spending.
Going ahead, base effect is extremely supportive (June 2017 saw de-stocking ahead of GST) and economy is also normalising from disruptions. To that extent, we continue to expect 50-60bps acceleration in GVA growth in FY19 over 6.5 percent seen in FY18.
However, the risks are skewed somewhat towards the downside as we think interest rates are rising ahead of recovery, terms-of-trade for India are reversing and global growth indicators are moderating at the margin.
Market Update: Benchmark indices turned negative in the afternoon trade, with the Sensex falling 103.01 points to 35,219.37 due to selling pressure in banking & financials (barring ICICI Bank), technology and FMCG stocks.
The Nifty has broken the 10,700 levels, falling 45.40 points to 10,690.80 while the Nifty Midcap index lost 1.5 percent on weak market breadth.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Order Win: Gayatri Projects said it has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of Purvanchal Expressway value at Rs 1,111.03 crore and construction of access controlled Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra value at Rs 1,393.90 crore.
Rim Sales: Steel Strips Wheels said it achieved total wheel rim sales of 13.68 lakh in May 2018 against 11,19 lakh units in May 2017, representing a growth of 22 percent YoY. "The growth in May was all around segments and we expect this to continue going ahead with firm schedule indication 15 percent volume growth."
In terms ot value, the company has achieved gross turnover of Rs 220.88 crore during the month against Rs 107.75 crore in May 2017, there by recording a growth of 105 percent and achieved net turnover growth of 84 percent at Rs 174.11 crore in May 2018.
Market Update: The market continued to be rangebound as investors digested better-than-expected Q4 GDP data, which shows India is the fastest growing economy, and shifted focus to global trade concerns, and the movement in crude oil prices & rupee.
The Nifty Midcap index continued to underperform frontliners, extending losses to 1.5% while all sectoral indices are in the red barring Auto.
Auto index gained more than half a percent following good May sales data from Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Ashok Leyland. Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp gained 2 percent each ahead of sales data.
Fortis Healthcare in focus: The board of directors has appointed Ravi Rajagopal, non-executive independent director as the chairman of the board with immediate effect, the hospital chain said.
Manufacturing PMI: India's manufacturing sector activity eased in May as new work orders rose at a weaker pace, while rising inflationary pressures might prompt the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates, says a monthly survey.
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from 51.6 in April to 51.2 in May.
"The latest PMI survey signalled a further, albeit slower, improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector in May. This was reflective of weaker expansions in output, employment and new business," said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.
This is the tenth consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.
GST Collection: Total GST collection for the month of May 2018 stood at Rs 94,016 crore, which was higher compared to average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore for 2017-18.
But it was lower compared to goods & services tax collection for April 2018 at Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
Bank Fraud: The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 4,701 crore worth of assets of Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech Group in connection with a Rs 5,000 crore bank fraud money laundering case, the agency said today.
The agency issued a provisional freezing order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and attached immovable properties of around 4,000 acres, plant and machinery, around 200 bank accounts of various linked companies and promoters, shares worth Rs. 6.67 crore and a number of luxury cars of the Vadodara-based group, officials said.
This is one of the ED's biggest attachment of assets under the stringent PMLA this year, reports PTI.
Auto Sales: Mahindra & Mahindra said auto sales for May 2018 stood at 46,849 vehicles, registering 12 percent growth compared to 42,003 vehicles sold in May 2017.
The passenger vehicles segment (which includes utility vehicle, cars and vans) sold 20,715 vehicles during the month, a growth of 2 percent YoY. Commercial vehicle sales increased 15 percent year-on-year to 18,748 vehicles in May 2018.
Domestic sales rose 8 percent to 43,818 vehicles in May 2018.
Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M said, “May has relatively been a subdued month compared to April. On the back of a buoyant economy, MHCV division continues to outperform. Exports have also been strong with a high growth."
With the forecast of an upcoming normal monsoon the company is confident of good growth in the coming months, he added.
Buzzing: Shares of PNC Infratech gained 3 percent intraday Friday as company declared the lowest bidder for 4th package of Nagpur-Mumbai six lane access controlled super communication expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) village Donad Bk. to village Januana Kh. section in Washim District on EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 2099.52 crore.