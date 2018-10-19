Closing Bell: Sensex loses 464 pts, Nifty ends tad above 10,300; RIL, HDFC, Infosys drag

SREI Infrastructure Sinks 20%

SREI Infrastructure Finance shares plunged 20 percent intraday to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 25.40 after a media report suggested that the company is asking staff to go.

SREI Infrastructure asked its large number of employees to leave the company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

The company said it has 200 employees on its rolls. SREI Group had total workforce of 2,631 employees at the end financial year 2017-18.

Sources further told business channel that SREI Infra has not replaced its infra division's CEO after CEO had resigned in September 2018.

SREI Infra told CNBC-TV18 that the company does not need CEO for its infra division as it is not looking to increase book. "Rumour of layoff is absurd and there is no liquidity problem/slowdown in business.