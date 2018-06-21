Closing Bell: Sensex loses 115 pts, Nifty ends below 10,750; ITC, L&T shares drag

Technical Outlook by Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan:

The Nifty witnessed gap up opening and ended the trading session at negative note. After an initial dip, the index recovered from the low but it witnessed a sharp decline in the last hour of the trading session and ended the trading session near the low point of the day.

On the way down, the lower end of the channel has acted as a strong support. Currently, the index has closed near the lower end of the channel. In the near term, 10,701 – 10,726 will be a crucial support zone. If the index breaks the low of 10,701 then it is likely to resumes its down move which drag the index lower to 10,550 and subsequently towards the low of 10,417.

However, if the holds above the support zone then pullback or sideways consolidation is possible. On the way up, 10,810 – 10,834 will be a crucial resistance zone in the near term. Overall, short term chart structure of the index is bearish. We maintain our bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a reversal placed at 10,930.