Closing Bell | Sensex jumps 443 points, Nifty closes above 17,650; metal, banking names shine

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex shrugged off weakness in Asian markets and extended gains thanks to buying in banks, metals and media stocks
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Benchmark indices outperformed their Asian peers and also shrugged off the weak European market sentiment as investors bet on metals, banking & capital goods stocks. Cautious optimism prevailed as there are enough indications that markets may remain volatile in coming sessions on global slowdown fears. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts. Currently, the market is witnessing positive consolidation formation near the 20-daySMA(Simple Moving Average). The Nifty would see a key support level of 17,550 and above the same it could move till 17,750-17,800. On the flip side, below 17,550 a fresh round of selling could be seen and the index could slip till 17,450-17,400.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services
Concerns about the global economy, which is struggling with high inflation and recession, were stoked by mixed job data from the U.S. and a worsening energy situation in Europe. Strong employment in the U.S. will give Fed the confidence to raise interest rates by another 50–75 bps in the forthcoming policy meetings. In anticipation of decrease in output, oil prices increased prior to the OPEC+ summit. Meanwhile, none of these has impacted the domestic market, which continues to hold an upbeat outlook, bolstered by strengthening local economic statistics and rising corporate demand.
Indian markets shrug off global weakness
Domestic benchmark indices opened higher and built on the gains throughout the day. Buying was seen across sectors and segments, which reflected in main indices as well.At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 443 points, or 0.75 percent, at 59,246 and the Nifty ended the day with a gain of 126 points, or 0.72 percent, at 17,666.
Nifty Metal climbed over 1.5 percent closely following Nifty Media that was up 2 percent. Bank stocks also attracted buying as Nifty Bank hit multi-month high and close to breaching 40,000 level.In the Nifty 50 index, the biggest gainers were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, ITC, NTPC and Sun Pharma. Among the biggest losers were Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Britannia Industries and Apollo Hospitals.
Nifty Bank trades at 9-month high
Nifty Bank, building in the gains, is trading near 9-month high. The index traded at39,791.60 - close to the milestone 40,000 level.
Aurionpro acquires US-based Hello Patients Solutions
Aurionpro Fintech Inc., an Aurionpro subsidiary based in USA, announces acquisition of Real Patient Solutions Inc. d.b.a. Hello Patients Solutions Inc (Hello Patients), a startup registered in the State of Delaware, USA. Hello Patients provides a healthcare billing and patients’ management solution that leverages Aurionpro’s technology for payments processing. Aurionpro Fintech Inc. provides technology platform to payments service providers in USA.
Skipper's engineering biz bags order worth Rs 225 crores
Skipper Limited, a leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structure, in a regulatory filing saidit has secured fresh new order of Rs 225 crores for several Domestic & International T&D projects including Telecom. They includeexport orders of Rs 125 crores for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East and South Asia markets and orders worthRs 100 crorefrom Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Domestic SEB’s & Telecom Companies.
MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK FROM PRABHUDAS LILLADHER
BUY PVR| TARGET: Rs 2110|SL: Rs 1830
The stock has overall maintained an uptrend indicated by the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart recently taking support near 1800 levels and with improving bias has witnessed a decent pullback. The RSI indicator has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone and signaled a buy with immense upside potential visible. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2110 keeping the stop loss of 1830.
Jaguar Land Rover Sales
Tata Motors saidJLR UK sales fell 68.2% on month-on-month basis& up 3.4% YoY.
JLRsold 1,935 vehicles in the UK in August month against 6,089 units in July 2022 and1,871 units in August 2021.
Margin pressure to ease for steel makers in the second half
The operating marginof domestic primary steelmakers is estimated to fall to 14-16% in the first half of this fiscal, compared with a decadal high ~30% for the whole of last fiscal, due to high input costs, lower realisations and imposition of export duty on finished steel products, among other reasons, says CRISIL.
In the second half of this fiscal, however, margin pressure is expected to ease — led by lower production cost because of declining raw material prices and steady realisations backed by robust domestic demand — lifting it above 25%.
Consequently, operating margin will be a robust 22-24% for the full fiscal — a good 700-800 basis points (bps) lower on-year2, but higher than the pre-pandemic average of ~20% logged between fiscals 2017 and 2020, the CRISIL report says.
Top Gainers in Bank Nifty
Malaysia end-August palm oil stocks hit 2 million tonnes for first time in 2 years
Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-August likely swelled above 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than two years, lifted by a jump in production, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.
Stockpiles jumped 14.5% from the month before to 2.03 million tonnes, the highest since April 2020, according to the median estimate of nine traders and analysts polled by Reuters.
Output in the world's second largest producer climbed 8% to 1.7 million tonnes, hitting a 10-month peak.
Indiabulls Housing Finance's NCD Tranche II Issue Opens For Subscription
Indiabulls Housing Finance has opened its tranche II public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs1,000 each. The issue will close on September 22.
The Tranche II Issue has a base issue size of Rs100 crorewithan option to retain oversubscription up toRs900 crore, aggregating up to Rs1,000 crore(Tranche II Issue). The Tranche II Issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.33% to 9.55% per annum, the company said in its release.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.
M&M Financial Gains More Than 3%
In August 2022, M&M Financial Services recorded disbursements of approximately Rs 3,740 crore, registering a 75 percentYoYgrowth. The YTD disbursement at approximately Rs 17,150 crore registered aYoYgrowth of 104 percent, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company expects improvement in Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets during September 2022.
Volatility Remains At Elevated Levels
The volatility index India VIX remained at elevated levels, trading higher by 1.12 percent to 19.77 levels. Unless and until it falls and stabilise below 15 levels, the market stability is unlikely, experts said.
Reliance Power Locked in Upper Circuit
Reliance Power share price has locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 23.30 after fund raising.
Reliance Power and its subsidiary entered into a indicative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Varde Partners for availing debt of upto around Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million) for settlement and discharge and/or acquisition and restructuring of certain financial debt availed by the company.
The drawdown of the debt will be subject to finalization and execution of binding documents and all requisite approvals including regulatory approvals, the company says in its BSE filing.
Gensol Engineering In Focus
Gensol Engineering in its regulatory filing said it has accomplished major milestone in the design & engineering of its electric vehicle (EVs), as part of its Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) process, which is a structured process that includes critical tasks from concept approval through production.
The company is fully geared to start production as per expected timeline in January 2023.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO Subscription
The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank was off to a good start on September 5, with all categories of investors putting in bids on the opening day.
The public issue was subscribed29percent by noon, getting bids for25.18lakh equity shares against an offer size of 87.12 lakh shares data available with exchanges showed.
The issue size was reduced to 87.12 lakh equity shares from 1.58 crore after the closing of the anchor book on September 2. Thecompany raised Rs 363.5 crore through the anchor book.
Retail investors bought64percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional investors put in bids for 30 percent of shares reserved for them. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 3 percent.
KPI Green Energy Gains Over 3%
The company is setting up green hybrid capacities totalling 16.10 MW at Bhavnagar, under the Gujarat hybrid power policy 2018. The hybrid power project comprises wind and solar capacity to be developed at its Bhungar site in Mahuva at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Dixon Gets sub license rights relating to Android & Google TV from Google
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest manufacturer of LED TV'sin India with an annual capacity of 6 million& is the first contract manufacturer in India to get the sub licensing rights relating to Android & Google TV. This new partnership will enable the company in offering a cost effective, consistent, high quality & out of box experience to existing customers & potential new brands which will further strengthen the company’s market leadership in the LED TV category, says Dixon Technologies in its BSE filing.
Sectoral Performance
Market Update:
The market traded strong on the first day of the week andafter a consolidation in previous week. The Nifty50 rose 122 points to17,661, and the BSE Sensex jumped 440 points to59,242.
The Nifty Bank also aided rally, rising 382 points to39,802.
Hindustan Aeronautics Bags Contract
"Aformal Contract for Rs860 crore will be exchanged between NSIL and Hindustan Aeronautics-led consortium with L&T during the Inaugural Session of the 7th Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 at BIEC, Bengaluru," the company says in its BSE filing.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman:
We have shown we are committed to process of disinvestment by selling stake in LIC; will go ahead with banking sector reforms as well.
Adani Ports SEZ down 1.5%
The Supreme Court allowed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. to bid for port projects in future, although the company cannot claim rights on its bids for two port projects in Visakhapatnam on the eastern coast and Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Mumbai on western coast, Bloomberg report said. Adani’s disqualification for Visakhapatnam port project will not be used for disqualification of its future bids, the court ruled, Bloomberg report added.
Federal Bank on merger rumors:
We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature. In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Speaking at an event, finance minister said the world order is seeing significant changes. She added that brownfield, greenfield infrastructure will take priority over next 25 years.She also said the government willaim to ensure equitable growth, without entitlements.
All indices in green
All sectoral and broader market indices are trading in green now. The biggest gainer in Nifty Media that is up 2% thanks to rally in Dish TV.
“COMEXgold trades mixed near $1,710/oz as market players assess US jobs report in light of Fed’s monetary tightening stance. Weighing on price is firmness in the US dollar which is holding near 2002 high, weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand in China. However, supporting price are Europe’s power crisis, China’s virus spread and renewed US-China tensions. The general outlook for gold remains weak however with market players positioning forECBmeeting this week some correction in the US dollar and recovery in gold can’t be ruled out.” saidRavindraRao,CMT,EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research atKotakSecurities.
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking
Nifty formed a sideways inside day formation following the long Bullish candle registered on Aug 30, also there are evidence of reversal pattern in weekly time frame hence in coming sessions, key thing to watch will be a faster retracement above August highs of 18,000 that will signal end of the ongoing corrective phase. Else, prolonged consolidation in 17,200-17,800 range is expected to continue. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has witnessed a sell crossover and presently trading below the 60-level mark. Thus, one need to avoid trading aggressively amid global nervousness.
Reliance Power jumps 8%
Reliance Power was up 8% after the company and its unit signed a pact with Varde Partners to raise as much as Rs 1,200 crore in debt.The funds will be used to refinance existing debt of Reliance Power; drawdown pending finalization and execution of binding documents and approvals, the company said in an exchange filing
ICICI Bank up 1.5%
The stock rose after media reports said the private sector lender plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds for project financing and affordable housing. Rating agency ICRA has assigned “AAA” rating to the proposed infrastructure bond offering by the lender.
Shares of Yes Bank gain 4%
Mint report said the Ritz Carlton hotel in Bengaluru, developed by NEL Holdings South Ltd (formerly Nitesh Estates), could see a change in ownership as Yes Bank plans to take over the property over non-payment of Rs300 crore in loans. Following the report, the stock climbed 4%.
Steel stocks rally
Indian steel stocks rose on the back of surge in global iron ore prices, which surged over 3 percent. The rise in iron ore prices is positve for domestic manufacturers as iron ore is a critical raw material in the manufacturing of steel. Investors expect producers to pass on the increase in iron ore prices to the end consumers that may help improve profitability of these companies in the coming quarters.
Reliance Industries
Shares of roseafter brokerage firm Morgan Stanley claimed that the company's new investments could double its net profit by 2027. The brokerage firm believes RIL is entering its fourth capex cycle in this century with an investment of $50 billion over the next three years in retail, telecom, petchem and green energy. The brokerage has retained its overweight rating and price target of Rs 3,085 on the stock.
SP Group stocks under selling pressure
Gokak Textiles Ltd fell 3%, Forbes & Company Ltd dropped 3%, Eureka Forbes Ltd lost 2%, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd down 0.1%, Vascon Engineers Ltd up 0.1%.