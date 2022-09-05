Closing Bell | Sensex jumps 443 points, Nifty closes above 17,650; metal, banking names shine

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Benchmark indices outperformed their Asian peers and also shrugged off the weak European market sentiment as investors bet on metals, banking & capital goods stocks. Cautious optimism prevailed as there are enough indications that markets may remain volatile in coming sessions on global slowdown fears. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts. Currently, the market is witnessing positive consolidation formation near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). The Nifty would see a key support level of 17,550 and above the same it could move till 17,750-17,800. On the flip side, below 17,550 a fresh round of selling could be seen and the index could slip till 17,450-17,400.