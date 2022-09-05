Closing Bell | Sensex jumps 443 points, Nifty closes above 17,650; metal, banking names shine

September 05, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO Day 1 | Issue subscribed 61%, retail portion fully booked

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank was off to a good start on September 5, with all categories of investors putting in bids on the opening day.

The public issue was subscribed 61 percent by afternoon, getting bids for 53.41 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 87.12 lakh shares data available with exchanges showed.

The issue size was reduced to 87.12 lakh equity shares from 1.58 crore after the closing of the anchor book on September 2. The company raised Rs 363.5 crore through the anchor book.

Retail investors bought 102 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional investors put in bids for 73 percent of shares reserved for them. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 12 percent.