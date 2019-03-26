Closing bell: Sensex jumps 424 pts, Nifty ends tad below 11,500; RIL, banks lead

Market Closing

Benchmark indices rebounded sharply after falling in previous two straight sessions, driven by banking & financials, and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex rallied 424.50 points or 1.12 percent to 38,233.41 and the Nifty50 climbed 129 points or 1.14 percent to 11,483.30.

The Nifty Midcap index also gained over a percent but the market breadth was not so great.

About 1,377 shares advanced against 1,286 declining shares on the BSE.

NTPC, Reliance Industries, SBI, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were leading gainers among Nifty50 stocks, rising 3-4 percent while Tech Mahindra, IOC, UPL, Infosys and Wipro lost 0.6-2.4 percent.