Closing Bell: Sensex gives up all gains to end flat, Nifty manages to stay above 11,000

Market at Close: A selloff in the last hour dragged benchmark indices from its high points. The market has managed to end on a flat note.

The Sensex is down 6.78 points or 0.02% at 36541.63, while the Nifty is down 4.30 points or 0.04% at 11018.90. The market breadth is negative as 803 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,809 shares, while 149 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices have managed to end in the red, with cuts visible in financials, FMCG and pharma names. Meanwhile, IT and energy stocks were the top gainers.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, Titan and BPCL were the top gainers, while ONGC, ITC, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel were the top losers.