Closing Bell: Sensex gains 266 pts, Nifty fails to reclaim 11,600; all sectoral indices in green

Market Closing bell

The market recouped all its previous day's losses to close sharply higher after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at a rate cut ahead.

The BSE Sensex was up 266.07 points at 38,823.11 and the Nifty50 rallied 84 points to 11,582.90.

Hero Motocorp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta and SBI were top gainers among Sensex stocks, rising 2.5-4.6 percent while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, TCS and L&T were losers.