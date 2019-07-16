Closing Bell: Sensex gains 234 pts, Nifty ends above 11,650; Yes Bank, Tata Motors rally

Market Closing

Benchmark indices closed strong with the Sensex rising 234.33 points to 39,131.04 and the Nifty50 climbing 72.70 points to 11,661.05 as all sectoral indices were higher except IT which lost over half a percent.

The market breadth was negative as about 1,285 shares declined against 1,149 advancing shares on the BSE.

The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.7 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index ended flat.

The Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG and Metal indices climbed 0.4-1 percent while Pharma rallied 1.5 percent and Realty surged 2 percent.