Closing Bell: Sensex falls over 260 pts, Nifty holds 10,700 amid US-China trade tensions

Market Closing: Benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following weakness in the global peers on US-China trade tensions.

The Sensex fell 261.52 points to 35,286.74 and the Nifty slipped 89.40 points to 10,710.50.

HPCL, UPL, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti, Tata Motors and L&T were under pressure while GAIL and Bajaj Finance gained more than a percent.

Nifty Midcap index lost more than 220 points.

CG Power, Firstsource Solutions, SAIL, Rain Industries, NMDC, Adani Enterprises, CESC, Indiabulls Real, Reliance Capital, Tata Global, Edelweiss, IGL, LIC Housing Finance, Venkys and Motilal Oswal declined up to 5 percent.

Vakrangee rallied 5 percent. Mahindra Lifespace surged 11 percent. Liberty Shoes gained 9 percent while Bata and Relaxo Footwear rose over a percent.

United Spirits, UCO Bank, Petronet LNG and Glenmark Pharma were other gainers.