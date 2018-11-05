Closing Bell: Sensex falls 64 points, Nifty ends above 10,500; PSU banks gain big

Market at Close: Last hour buying helped the Indices to recover some ground with Nifty ended above 10,500 level.

Among the sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index remained the major contributor to the recovery as it ended higher by more than 3 percent. Nifty IT and Metal index also ended in green, while auto, infra, pharma and FMCG index ended in red.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 64.02 points at 34,947.63, while the Nifty was down 29 points at 10,524. About 1324 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

SBI, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro and Coal India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Hero Motocorp and Adani Ports lost the most on the Sensex.