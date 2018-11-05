Closing Bell: Sensex falls 64 points, Nifty ends above 10,500; PSU banks gain big

Live now
Nov 05, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update#Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading flat, erasing a huge chunk of losses.
At 10:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 7.48 points or 0.02% at 35004.17, and the Nifty down 11.30 points or 0.11% at 10541.70.
The market breadth is positive as 1,153 shares advanced, against a decline of 661 shares, while 97 shares were unchanged.
Banks have turned flat from the negative territory, while auto, consumption, pharmaceuticals and IT trading in the green. The Nifty Midcap index is up over one-third of a percent.
Market at Close: Last hour buying helped the Indices to recover some ground with Nifty ended above 10,500 level.
Among the sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index remained the major contributor to the recovery as it ended higher by more than 3 percent. Nifty IT and Metal index also ended in green, while auto, infra, pharma and FMCG index ended in red.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 64.02 points at 34,947.63, while the Nifty was down 29 points at 10,524. About 1324 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
SBI, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro and Coal India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Hero Motocorp and Adani Ports lost the most on the Sensex.
Result reaction: Indraprastha Gas rose 2.5 percent intraday Monday after company's Q2 net profit increased by 6.5 percent at Rs 187.3 crore and revenue was up 10.4 percent at Rs 1,421.5 crore.
State Bank of India Q2 result: The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 944.9 crore, NII at Rs 20,905.7 crore. Net NPA was down at 4.84 percent, while Gross NPA was down 9.95 percent.
Rated Indian companies, banks can withstand sharp rupee depreciation: S&P
S&P Global Ratings, in a report, said most emerging market issuers are buffered against further currency depreciation and do not face immediate downgrade risk from currency depreciation.
Exide Industries Q2 result: The company has posted 98 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 268.4 crore against Rs 135.5 crore. Revenue was up 15.3 percent at Rs 2,720 crore versus Rs 2,358 crore.
Lupin receives FDA approval: The company has received approval for its Doxercalciferol Injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) Multi-dose Vials from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Sanofi Genzyme's Hectorol Injection.
Gail Q2 result: The company has reported 55.8 percent jump in its QoQ net profit at Rs 1,963 crore on the back of better operating performance. The company had reported net profit at Rs 1259.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.
Revenue of the company was up 11.4 percent at Rs 19,275 crore against Rs 17,299 crore.
RESULTS | Bosch reported a surge of 19 percent (year on year) in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 420 crore against Rs 353 crore.
The revenue rose 14 percent at Rs 3,201 crore against Rs 2,812 crore year on year.
At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 17 percent at Rs 596.2 crore against Rs 508 crore year on year. The operating margin has been reported at 18.6 percent against 18.1 percent last year.
Market Update A sell-off in pharmaceuticals and NBFC names have dragged the market lower. The Sensex is down over 150 points, while the Nifty has given up 10,500-mark.
The Sensex is down 159.42 points or 0.46% at 34852.23, and the Nifty down 61.80 points or 0.59% at 10491.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,149 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,274 shares, while 137 shares were unchanged.
Automobiles, consumption, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals are the big losers, while PSU banks have rallied. A rise in SBI is holding the fort for Nifty PSU bank index. Meanwhile, weakness is visible in the midcaps space, with Nifty Midcap falling over a percent.
SBI rises 1% ahead of Q2 results; net profit could fall 50% on higher provisions
Brokerage houses Nomura, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Research and Prabhudas Lilladher see 40-97 percent fall in Q2 profit YoY. Kotak expects Rs 740 crore loss due to elevated provisions.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Indiabulls Housing has said that it carries high quality liquid assets of over Rs 21,000 crore, CNBC-TV18 has reported. In the last 45 days, it raised over Rs 8,000 crore through a variety of instruments. Further, it added that since October 1, 2018, it has repaid Rs 7,850 crore of commercial papers, including Rs 1,025 crore on Monday.
RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA’S MARKET OUTLOOK Market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continues to remain bullish on India and sees no extreme nervousness on account of elections. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that oil and rupee were the biggest factor for recent decline, but going ahead, he sees a big downward correction in oil.
He expects it to stabilize at USD 65-70 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee is likely to stabilize between 70 and 75 per US dollar, he added.
Cipla results Cipla, on Monday, reported a fall of 11 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 377 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 422.9 during the same period of last year.
The revenue fell marginally to Rs 4,012 crore from Rs 4,082.41 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 13 percent year on year at Rs 702 crore from Rs 804 crore during the same quarter of last year.
RESULTS | PSP Projects has reported 39 percent rise in net profit for September quarter at Rs 17.6 crore against Rs 12.7 crore year on year.
The revenue has risen 50 percent at Rs 210 crore against Rs 140 crore year on year.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Nifty hovering above 10,500.
The Sensex is down 102.25 points or 0.29% at 34909.40, and the Nifty down 45.00 points or 0.43% at 10508.00. The market breadth is negative as 1,136 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,171 shares, while 125 shares were unchanged.
Axis Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing and IOC have lost the most.
Housing finance cos under pressure as government raises concerns on liquidity
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) fears a "significant default" from large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) in the next 6 weeks if additional liquidity support is not forthcoming.
Venkys Q2 result: Company's net profit was down 79.8 percent at Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 27.1 crore, revenue was up 9.9 percent at Rs 646.2 crore versus Rs 588 crore, YoY.
Order Win: Sterlite Technologies has won a Rs 1,512 crore MahaNet-I project for the implementation of BharatNet-II in Maharashtra.
Gold could correct to Rs 31,000 in next 2-3 months: Reliance Commodities
Pritam Patnaik of Reliance Commodities said if the Fed remains hawkish, then more upside momentum is expected for the US dollar.
Deutsche Bank Research on Whirlpool India: Research house maintained hold with target of Rs 1,390. According to firm, this is a first EBITDA decline since 2015, while weak revenues led the miss.
Traded goods saw muted performance due to weak summers and excessive inventory, it added.
SBI likely to report sharp fall in Q2 profit, but slippages may be stable
Elevated provisions, tepid growth in net interest income, and lower other and operating income may hit SBI's profitability
Gold Updates: Gold prices held steady on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of the US congressional elections due on Tuesday which will determine whether the Republican or Democratic Party controls Congress, reported Reuters.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is inching towards 73 mark as it is trading lower by 48 paise at 72.92 per dollar.
IOC falls 4.5% on poor Q2 performance; brokerages expect subdued H2
Brokerages have remained bearish on the stock and expect a subdued show in the second half of this fiscal.