Closing Bell: Sensex ends up 261 pts as global peers rally amid rising trade war fears

Jun 20, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Global Update: Globally markets traded higher with indices paring some of the sharp losses seen in the previous session caused by rising fears of a trade war between top two economies US and China. Japan's Nikkei, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi ended up 1 percent each followed by China's Shanghai Composite (up 0.31 percent) and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 0.77 percent).
Among European markets, Britain's FTSE was trading higher by 1.2 percent while Germany's DAX and France's CAC gained 0.4 percent each at the time of writing this article.
Oil prices also inched up due to a fall in US crude inventories and the loss of storage capacity in Libya. Investors also looked cautious ahead of OPEC meeting to decide production policy later in the week. Brent crude futures were at $75.57 a barrel, up 0.65 percent.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices rebounded sharply following rally in global peers amid heightened fears of trade war between US and China.
The Sensex rallied 260.59 points to 35,547.33 and the Nifty rose 61.50 points to 10,,772 amid balanced market breadth.
Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Tata Steel were top gainers while UPL, HPCL and IOC were under pressure.
Nifty Midcap index rose over 85 points.
Jai Corp, Rain Industries, Vakrangee, CG Power, JSPL, NIIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, M&M Financial, DHFL, Bata India, Just Dial, Exide Industries and Delta Corp gained 1-11 percent.
InterGlobe Aviation, Liberty Shoes, Lemon Tree, Sun TV, Jet Airways and Tata Global Beverages fell 2-8 percent.
Fundraising: Godrej Agrovet has received approval from shareholders for increasing in borrowing limit to up to Rs 2,500 crore.
Pledge of Shares: JSW Steel promoter has created pledge on 32 lakh shares on June 20 and JSW Energy promoter created pledge on 20 lakh shares on June 18.
Results Date: Bajaj Auto said the board of directors will meet on July 20 to consider the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2018.
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company would remain closed from July 1 to 22 (both days inclusive) for the directors/officers/designated persons of the company, it added.
Market Update: Benchmark indices traded at day's high following the rally in global peers amid heightened fears of trade war between the US and China.
The Sensex rose 246.52 points to 35,533.26 and the Nifty gained 62.90 points at 10,773.40.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank and Maruti Suzuki rallied 1-2 percent while IOC, UPL, HPCL, ONGC and HCL Technologies fell 1-3 percent followed by ITC (down 0.75 percent).
Order Win: JTL Infra stock price rallied after the company received a prestigious order for supplying 'solar module mounting galvanized steel structure' to L&T for their 100MW Solar Power PV project at Bhadla-Phase III Solar Park in Rajasthan.
Tata Communications in focus: Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications is selected by global OTT solutions provider BlaBla Connect to underpin a first-of-its-kind OTT service that integrates its existing mobile wallet and voice services together with borderless connectivity.
As a result, BlaBla Connect subscribers will enjoy peace of mind while on the move through seamless access to over 64 million secure hotspots in over 160 countries – integrated through one mobile application, the company said.
Buzzing: Bank of Maharashtra’s shares fell 7 percent intraday after a member of its senior management was arrested.
The lender’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ravindra Marathe along with five others have been arrested for extending fraudulent loans to Pune-based DSK Group, police said.
Besides Marathe, BoM Executive Director Rajendra Gupta, DSK chartered accountant Sunil Ghatpande and DSK VP Engineering Department Rajiv Newaskar were arrested from Pune while ex-CMD Sushil Muhnoot was arrested from Jaipur. The bank’s Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande was arrested from Ahmedabad, the police said in a statement.
Marathe was arrested for allegedly misusing his power in sanctioning loans to shell companies. The bank had given loan on the same property three to four times, sources said.
Buzzing: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell around 6 percent during the day as investors turned cautious of summons by investigating agencies to its top management.
Source told CNBC-TV18 that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the top management of the carrier in a case related to violations related to foreign exchange management act (FEMA).
Further, the report added that the agency has been investigating the alleged violation by IndiGo for the last three years.
Dilip Buildcon in Focus: The company said it has completed its project four laning of Guna-Biaora section of NH-3 in Madhya Pradesh under NHDP Phase-IV to be executed on BOT (Toll) mode on DBFOT basis awarded by the National Highways Authority of India.
The provisional completion certificate has been issued and declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on June 18, 2018. "Consequently the company is entitled for the toll collection due to early completion of the project .i.e 261 days prior from the scheduled completion date," it said.
The board of directors of Bajaj Finserv will meet on July 19, 2018 at Pune to consider, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter and three months ending on June 30, 2018.
Buzzing: Shares of Unichem Laboratories added 9 percent as company entered in to settlement agreement with Eli Lilly.
The company has entered into a settlement agreement with Eli Lilly & Company and ICOS Corporation to resolve their patent litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey regarding company's abbreviated new drug application for generic tadalafil (Cialis).
Under the settlement agreement, company expects to launch its generic tadalafil product in the United States on or not before March 26, 2019 under certain circumstances.
Brokerage IIFL has maintained buy rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a price target of Rs 425 per share.
IIFL expect significant ramp-up over the next 12 months from new plants. However, the high level of automation implies significant operating leverage.
The significant growth and margin improvement at SMP will be key driver, it added
Board Meet: Zuari Agro Chemicals said a meeting of board of directors will be held on June 25 to approve the issuance of securities by way of a rights issue; and issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).
Order Win: Bharat Heavy Electricals has bagged two major orders for emission control equipment from Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGENCO).
"Valued at Rs 1,000 crore, the orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems for control of SOx emissions at TSGENCO's 1x800 MW Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (TPS) and 4x270 MW Bhadradri TPS in Telangana," the company said in its filing.
The order for Bhadradri TPS also includes modification in boiler and electroStatic precipitators (ESPs) to meet the revised emission norms.
BHEL is presently executing these projects on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis.
Market Update: The market traded at day's high in afternoon following recovery in the global peers despite rising fears of a trade war between the world's largest economies US and China.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 225.30 points to 35,512.04 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 54.20 points at 10,764.70, supported by Reliance Industries and banking & financials.
The Nifty Midcap index slightly underperformed frontliners, rising 0.4 percent on positive market breadth. About 1,267 shares advanced against 1,110 declining shares on the BSE.
Brent crude futures extended gains on fall in US crude inventories and the loss of storage capacity in oil producer Libya, rising 0.92 percent to $75.77 a barrel.
Macquarie on auto sector: Shares of automobile companies have not had a great year so far, falling around 7 percent on a year to date basis.
But, going forward, global research firms such as Macquarie are upbeat on the sector, citing multiple factors.
For instance, Macquarie is expecting rural sentiment to improve based on normal monsoon forecast. Along with it, implementation of pay commission recommendations by states will also drive sales growth, it said.
Having said that, it also observed that auto stocks are trading at a premium to historical valuations.
Speaking on specific stocks, it said that there is a large market opportunity in premium bikes for Eicher Motors and growth momentum could continue in this case.
In case of Maruti, it said that the firm is best placed on improving macros and looks poised to strengthen its market leadership.
Meanwhile, Motherson Sumi remains a unique play on fastest growing car market as well as growth themes.
Europe Update: European markets opened higher, despite heightened fears of a full-blown Sino-US trade war.
Britain's FTSE gained 0.75 percent while Germany's DAX rose half a percent and France's CAC climbed 0.3 percent.
Market Update: The market remained strong in afternoon as Asian counterparts extend rally with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi rising a percent each after traders digest elevated fears of a trade war between the world's largest economies US and China.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 200.86 points to 35,487.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 50.40 points at 10,760.90, backed by index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banking & financials.
IPO: Kolkata based biscuit maker Anmol Industries has filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering.
The public issue consists of offer for sale of Rs 750 crore by Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust (Rs 720.4 crore), SKG Land Developers LLP (Rs 22.5 crore), Delta Nirman LLP (Rs 4 crore), Anmol Hi-Cool LLP (Rs 2.5 crore) and Puneet Mercantiles LLP (Rs 6 lakh).
Buzzing: Credit Suisse has upgraded the rating on Bajaj Auto to Outperform with a target price at Rs 3,360 per share, implying a 18 percent potential upside. The stock price rose a percent intraday.
The research house also raised its earnings estimate by 4-6 percent for FY19-20.
The stock looks relatively better amongst 2-wheelers, the global brokerage firm feels.
Market Update: The market extended gains on further recovery in Asian counterparts that were hit by elevated fears of a trade war between the US and China.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banking & financials stocks pushing the market higher.
Shreyas Shipping in Action: Shreyas Shipping informed exchanges that the company has taken a delivery of multipurpose vessel M.V SSL Krishna.
With this acquisition, the total fleet strength of the company reached 14 vessels.
Avanti Feeds in Focus: The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the members for sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each and issue of bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2.