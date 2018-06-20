Closing Bell: Sensex ends up 261 pts as global peers rally amid rising trade war fears

Global Update: Globally markets traded higher with indices paring some of the sharp losses seen in the previous session caused by rising fears of a trade war between top two economies US and China. Japan's Nikkei, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi ended up 1 percent each followed by China's Shanghai Composite (up 0.31 percent) and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 0.77 percent).

Among European markets, Britain's FTSE was trading higher by 1.2 percent while Germany's DAX and France's CAC gained 0.4 percent each at the time of writing this article.

Oil prices also inched up due to a fall in US crude inventories and the loss of storage capacity in Libya. Investors also looked cautious ahead of OPEC meeting to decide production policy later in the week. Brent crude futures were at $75.57 a barrel, up 0.65 percent.