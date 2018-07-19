Closing Bell: Sensex ends the day on a flat note, Nifty below 11,000; IT, pharma crack

Market at Close: Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a flat note, with the Nifty closing below 11,000-mark. Sectoral indices have closed mix, with cuts seen in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and information technology names. Midcaps, too, ended in the red, down almost one percent.

The Sensex is down 22.21 points or 0.06% at 36351.23, while the Nifty is down 23.40 points or 0.21% at 10957.10. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1731 shares, while 170 shares are unchanged.

Among stocks, Airtel, Vedanta, Titan and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco have lost the most. Shares of Mindtree have ended down 8 percent on the back of poor results and CFO resignation.