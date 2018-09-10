Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 450 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,450 as weak rupee weighs

Market at Close: Weak rupee and macro concerns are likely to have weighed on the market on September 10, 2018. The day was largely dominated by the bears, with the benchmarks seeing selling right from the first minute. Along with it, rupee’s weakness ahead added to its woes. The Nifty gave up 11,450-mark

Traders rushed to dump stocks in segments such as automobiles, banks, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and metals, among others. In the broader markets, selling in midcaps also added to the woes of the bulls. The Nifty Midcap was down 2 percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended lower by 467.65 points or 1.22% at 37922.17, while the Nifty fell 151.00 points or 1.30% at 11438.10. The market breadth is narrow as 1,056 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,670 shares, while 181 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank, Wipro, and HCL Technologies were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.