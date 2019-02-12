Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 240 points lower, Nifty below 10,850; Sun Pharma up 3%

Market at Close Equity benchmarks closed the session with cuts of over half a percent. The Nifty managed to end below 10,850-mark.

Banks, automobiles, consumption, and IT were the top losers, while metals and pharma were the big gainers. The midcap index has ended flat.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 241.41 points or 0.66% at 36153.62, and the Nifty down 57.40 points or 0.53% at 10831.40. The market breadth was negative as 1050 shares advanced, against a decline of 1452 shares, while 131 shares were unchanged.

Sun Pharma, Coal India, JSW Steel and Zee Entertainment gained the most, while Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.