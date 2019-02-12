Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 240 points lower, Nifty below 10,850; Sun Pharma up 3%

Live now
Feb 12, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equity benchmarks closed the session with cuts of over half a percent. The Nifty managed to end below 10,850-mark.
Banks, automobiles, consumption, and IT were the top losers, while metals and pharma were the big gainers. The midcap index has ended flat.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 241.41 points or 0.66% at 36153.62, and the Nifty down 57.40 points or 0.53% at 10831.40. The market breadth was negative as 1050 shares advanced, against a decline of 1452 shares, while 131 shares were unchanged.
Sun Pharma, Coal India, JSW Steel and Zee Entertainment gained the most, while Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.
Hotel Leelaventure Q3 Profit Up 8%
Hotel Leelaventure reported 8.58 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 44.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018 YoY.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.06 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 203.61 crore in October-December 2017, it said.
10 stocks where analysts initiated coverage in Feb with a 'buy' for double-digit returns
The Nifty and Sensex after a long consolidation period managed to reclaim 11,000 and 37,000, respectively, last week amid earnings, backed by Interim Budget 2019 and repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.
Market Update
Benchmark indices continued to trade lower amid volatility in last hour despite positive trend in global peers.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 166.48 points to 36,228.55 and the Nifty50 slipped 39.80 points to 10,849 while the broader markets managed to outperform frontliners a bit.
The Nifty Midcap index was down 0.1 percent and Smallcap index fell 0.36 percent.
The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.
Hindalco Q3 | Profit including Utkal surges 47 percent to Rs 713 crore.
Metal stocks have surged in day's trade led by Jindal Steel, which is up about 9%.
Market Update: The indices are trading at their lowest point of the day. Sensex is down 98.80 points or 0.27% at 36296.23, and the Nifty down 16.50 points or 0.15% at 10872.30. About 949 shares have advanced, 1345 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Brokerages on SpiceJet:
SBI Cap Securities: Buy| Target: Rs 109
Elara Capital: Buy| Target: Rs 144
JUST IN | The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of Ericsson contempt plea against Anil Ambani to February 13, 2019.
ALERT | Manali Petro reported a drop of 35 percent in its net profit at Rs 6 crore.
JUST IN | Subex has won a 5-year deal from Umniah to deploy ROC Revenue Assurance
Dilip Buildcon has completed the rehabilitation and Up gradation of a segment of NH-18 (New NH-40). The company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 3,56,40,000/- in lieu of earlier completion (60 days prior to the schedule completion date) of the said Project.
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, on Tuesday said it has won an over Rs 7,000 crore (around $1 billion) order from Algeria's Sonatrach for setting up three central processing facilities in that country. Read more
Sun Pharma Q3 preview: Analysts expect healthy growth in profit, revenue on US business
Emkay and Motilal Oswal see 17 percent year-on-year growth in bottomline while Prabhudas Lilladher expects profit to grow 137 percent and ICICI Securities expects 178 percent
Just In | Dr Reddy's Laboratories today announced the launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the USFDA. Tadalafil is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). It works by relaxing and widening the blood vessels in the lungs that allows the blood to flow more easily.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading up 0.30% against the US dollar. According to Bloomberg, a US dollar is currently trading at Rs 70.96, down 0.21 paise.
Reliance General Insurance Company Limited has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI. RGICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital Limited of up to 7,94,89,821 shares face value of Rs 10.
Podcast | Sanjay Bakshi: Genetics may be responsible if you are a bad investor
Professor Sanjay Bakshi is one of India's foremost experts on behavioural finance, the field that deals with emotional biases that creep into humans' financial decision making.
Market Update Equities have continued to be flat. At 10:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 23.42 points or 0.06% at 36371.61, and the Nifty down 9.40 points or 0.09% at 10879.40. The market breadth is negative as 825 shares advanced, against a decline of 953 shares, while 86 shares were unchanged.
Eicher Motors slips Eicher Motors slipped on Tuesday after the company posted an in-line set of numbers amid concerns over volume growth due to subdued consumer sentiment. Global brokerage firms maintained their positive rating but slashed its earnings estimates to factor weak operating performance.
At 09:30 am, Eicher Motors was trading flat at 20,814. It hit a low of Rs 20100 and an intraday high of Rs 20,869 so far in trade today.
The consolidated profit grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 533 crore with low revenue growth and weak operating income. Profit in the same quarter last year stood at Rs 530.9 crore.
Stocks in the news: Hindalco, Axis Bank, Max India, Alembic Pharma, PI Industries, Edelweiss
Alembic Pharma | PI Industries | Edelweiss Financial Services | Corporation Bank | Persistent Systems and JBM Auto are stocks which are in the news today.
Shares of aviation companies are lower on the back of rise in crude prices.
Market opens Equity benchmarks have begun marginally lower, with the Nifty trading just below 10,900.
The Sensex is down 47.42 points or 0.13% at 36347.61, and the Nifty down 13.70 points or 0.13% at 10875.10. The market breadth was narrow as 179 shares advanced, against a decline of 137 shares, while 43 shares were unchanged.
Majority of sectoral indices are trading in the near the flat line, but pain is visible among automobiles, IT and metals. The Midcap index is trading flat.
Coal India, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing and IOC were the top gainers, while NTPC, Axis Bank, GAIL and Eicher Motors lost the most.
The Indian rupee has witnessed a flat opening at 71.17 per US dollar against Monday’s close of 71.18 per US dollar.
The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to close at 71.18 against the US dollar Monday on easing crude oil prices, even as the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis other major currencies.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are likely to see a mildly higher start as benchmarks are trading higher in pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 96.57 points or 0.27% at 36491.60, while the Nifty up 6.00 points or 0.06% at 10894.80.
The rupee has opened flat at 71.17 per US dollar against a previous close of 71.16 per US dollar.
