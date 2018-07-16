Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 200 points lower, Nifty gives up 10,950; Tata Steel down 7%

Market at Close: Sharp selloff in the last hour dragged equity benchmarks lower on Monday, with the Nifty ending below 10,950. The Sensex ended over 200 points lower.

The Sensex was down 217.86 points or 0.60% at 36323.77, while the Nifty was down 82.00 points or 0.74% at 10936.90. The market breadth is negative as 554 shares advanced, against a decline of 2,042 shares, while 178 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have lost the most.