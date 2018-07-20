Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 140 pts higher, Nifty manages to hold 11K; midcaps outperform

Market at Close: After trading the greater part of day in the green, benchmark indices have managed to hold the positive terrain and end the week higher. The Sensex has closed over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 145.14 points or 0.40% at 36496.37, while the Nifty is up 53.10 points or 0.48% at 11010.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,146 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,396 shares, while 154 shares are unchanged.

Friday’s gains were largely led by buying in the midcap space, while sectoral indices such as IT, pharma, infra, banks and energy boosted the upmove. Metals and auto were the top losers among other sectors. Among stocks, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Baja Finance have been the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, and HPCL lost the most.