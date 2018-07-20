Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 140 pts higher, Nifty manages to hold 11K; midcaps outperform

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close: After trading the greater part of day in the green, benchmark indices have managed to hold the positive terrain and end the week higher. The Sensex has closed over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 145.14 points or 0.40% at 36496.37, while the Nifty is up 53.10 points or 0.48% at 11010.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,146 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,396 shares, while 154 shares are unchanged.
Friday’s gains were largely led by buying in the midcap space, while sectoral indices such as IT, pharma, infra, banks and energy boosted the upmove. Metals and auto were the top losers among other sectors. Among stocks, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Baja Finance have been the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, and HPCL lost the most.
HDFC Life Insurance Q1 net profit rises 20.2% YoY to Rs 380 crore
The company's total premium income came in at Rs 5,060 crore for the quarter under review, 37 percent higher than in the June quarter last year
Ceat reports sharp rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 72 crore; stock soars 10%
Tyre manufacturing major, Ceat , reported a sharp increase in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 72 crore against Rs 1.6 crore that it reported during the same quarter last year.
Market Update: Buying counters are buzzing in the last hour of trade as benchmark indices have extended their gains. The Sensex is up nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 194.53 points or 0.54% at 36545.76, while the Nifty is up 65.20 points or 0.60% at 11022.30. The market breadth is negative as 1,060 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,332 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.
Midcaps are trading strong, with the index gaining around a percent, while among sectoral indices, IT, pharmaceuticals and energy are the top gainers. Auto and metal stocks are seeing some weakness. Reliance Industries continues to be the index gainer after it hit a record high in the morning. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, and ONGC have lost the most.
Bajaj Auto tanks: Shares of Bajaj Auto lost around 8 percent on Friday afternoon as investors turned wary of its results that the company declared.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,152.45 and an intraday low of Rs 2,864.00.
India's third largest two-wheeler maker missed analysts' expectations by reporting a 20.7 percent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June.
The company's net profit came in at Rs 1,115.23 crore. The average of estimates of the 18 analysts polled by Reuters had pegged the bottom line at Rs 1,261 crore.
Nifty flirts with 11K but over 270 stocks on the NSE hit a fresh 52-week low
The Nifty reclaimed Mount 11K in intraday trade on Friday despite weakness in the currency and muted global cues amid fears of a trade war.
Market Update: Equity markets have given up some of their gains from the morning session, even as the Parliament debates the no-trust vote in the House. The Nifty has given up 11,000 right now.
The Sensex is up 75.42 points or 0.21% at 36426.65, while the Nifty is up 29.20 points or 0.27% at 10986.30. The market breadth is negative as 969 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,329 shares, while 148 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta and ONGC are the top losers.
Indian rupee recovers from record lows, up 9 paise against US dollar
The volatile domestic unit later slid to a fresh life-time low of 69.13 before recovering to 68.94 in morning trade; it was quoting at 68.96 at 1030 hrs.
Market Update at 1: Equity benchmarks have maintained their uptrend on Friday afternoon, with the Sensex gaining over 150 points, while the Nifty is hovering around 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 156.01 points or 0.43% at 36507.24, while the Nifty is up 49.70 points or 0.45% at 11006.80. The market breadth is negative as 1004 shares advanced, against a decline of 1250 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.
Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto and Vedanta continue to fall.
Hindalco's shares extend fall, down 2%; Macquarie maintains outperform rating
Shares of Hindalco extended their fall from Thursday and were trading 2 percent lower. The stock had tanked around 8 percent in the previous session as reports emerged that the firm was set to buy Aleris for USD 2.5 billion.
Bajaj Auto Q1: Bajaj Auto reported a 21 percent increase (YoY) in its net profit for the quarter that ended in June at Rs 1,115 crore. It had reported a profit of Rs 924 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. The numbers have come in slightly lower than the estimates.
The revenues have grown 36 percent to Rs 7,419.3 crore.
On an operating front, the EBITDA has jumped 37 percent to Rs 1,281.4 crore, while the operating margin is reported at 17.3 percent.
TCNS IPO Update: The initial public offering (IPO) of TCNS Clothing was subscribed over 2.08 times on Day 3 of bidding so far.
The IPO, to raise Rs 1,125-crore, received bids for 2.29 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.09 crore shares, data available with the NSE as of 11:45 am showed.
The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 7 times, non-institutional investors 0.11 times percent and retail investors at 0.12 times.
Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 714-716 per share.
These 6 largecaps turned midcap in 2018; what should you do now?
Indian markets went through a rough patch in the first six months of 2018 but managed to recoup their losses in July, with the Sensex hitting a fresh record high led by a rally in largecap stocks.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches drug in US market: Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained nearly 2 percent as company launched a capsules to treat frequent heartburn.
The company announced the launch of Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24HR Capsules.
Esomeprazole is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.
Buzzing: Bajaj Finserv has touched 52-week high of Rs 6,647.35, rising more than 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of robust numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit rose 41 percent to Rs 825 crore versus Rs 585 crore. Revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 3,943.6 crore versus Rs 2,839 crore, YoY.
Research house Nomura has maintained buy on Bajaj Finserv with a target of Rs 5,900 per share.
According to Nomura, the first quarter earnings is strong with a beat in lending and general insurance business.
Market Update: Benchmark indices have continued to trade strong on Friday morning, with the Sensex trading around 150 points higher, while the Nifty has reclaimed 11,000. The IT index has further extended its gains, while pharmaceutical stocks too are trading in the green. Midcaps, too have strengthened, up almost half a percent on the index. Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers, while, Vedanta, ONGC, and BPCL have lost the most.
Infosys places non-compete clause on CEO Salil Parekh's exit, talks of further write down of Panaya sale price
Infosys said CEO Salil Parekh cannot join Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, IBM, Cognziant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini or HCL Technologies for a period of six months after quitting Infosys.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on EIR from USFDA
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company received EIR form USFDA for its Karakhadi facility.
Market Update: A recovery in midcaps along with a surge in IT space has boosted the market on Friday morning. It had begun on a flat note. The Sensex is currently higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty was seen inching towards 11,000. The rupee touched a new low of 69.12 to the dollar, which has boosted IT stocks. The Nifty IT index is up over 1 percent at this point.
Along with it, midcaps have recovered from the low points of the day. The Nifty Midcap index is up around one-tenth of a percent. Metals are trading weak, led by losses in Vedanta. The stock is down 2 percent. Shares of Reliance Industries has hit a fresh record high. The scrip has gained 46 percent in the past on year.
The Sensex is up 132.56 points or 0.36% at 36483.79, while the Nifty is up 32.60 points or 0.30% at 10989.70. The market breadth is negative as 731 shares advanced, against a decline of 762 shares, while 100 shares are unchanged.
Jain Irrigation Systems gains 1% on largest irrigation order win worth Rs 975cr
Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems added 1.5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company won largest major irrigation project worth Rs 975 crore.
Indian rupee touches record low of 69.12 per dollar
After opening mildly higher the rupee touched a record low of 69.12 on Friday. It has opened higher at 69.01 per dollar versus previous close 69.05.
RIL at all-time high: Shares of Reliance Industries have hit a fresh record high on the BSE on Friday morning. The stock has witnessed a bullish momentum, gaining around 23 percent on the index so far in 2018.
Market Opens: It’s a flat start to the market on this Friday morning, with the Nifty holding 10,950. The Street could be taking cues from tepid global cues.
The Sensex is up 5.58 points or 0.02% at 36356.81, while the Nifty is down 1.90 points or 0.02% at 10955.20. The market breadth is negative as 243 shares advanced, against a decline of 355 shares, while 61 shares are unchanged.
Sectoral indices are trading mixed, with cuts seen in PSU banks, while the midcap index is trading in the red. The Indian rupee has hit a fresh record low of 69.12 to the dollar.
Among shares, Reliance Industries is at an all-time high. Infosys and Hindalco are the other top index gainers, while Vedanta, Airtel, HPCL and BPCL are the top losers.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates have kicked in and the trends indicate that the indices could see a flat opening with a negative bias.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 3.77 points or 0.01% at 36347.46, while the Nifty is up 14.90 points or 0.14% at 10972.00.
Some negativity is seen among stocks such as Wipro, HPCL as well as ICICI Bank along with Vedanta. Hindalco could also be on investors’ radar.
Stocks in the news: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Alembic Pharma, JK Paper, Fortis
Wipro | Bajaj Auto | JSW Steel | Hindalco | Alembic Pharma | JK Paper and Fortis are the stocks which are in news today:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
After a positive start, the Nifty50 traded in a range of 70 points throughout the session and closed mildly lower Thursday, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Track this space for all the news, views and updates from the market.