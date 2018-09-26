App
Sep 26, 2018 03:39 PM IST

Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 100 pts lower, Nifty holds 11,050; IT, FMCG take a big hit

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed 109.79 points or 0.30% lower at 36542.27, while the Nifty was down 13.70 points or 0.12% at 11053.80.

