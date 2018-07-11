Closing Bell: Sensex ends on a flat note, Nifty just below 10,950; TCS surges 5%

Market at Close: After trading largely around flat lines, with bouts of a rally, the market has ended the day on a flat note. The Sensex has managed to hold 36,000, while the Nifty ended just below 10,950-mark.

The Sensex is down 21.43 points or 0.06% at 36218.19, while the Nifty is down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 10945.90. The market breadth was negative as 1034 shares advanced, against a decline of 1538 shares, while 160 shares were unchanged.

TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers, while Coal India, Vedanta, and UPL lost the most.