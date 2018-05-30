Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly lower, Nifty manages to hold 10,600 amid Italy crisis

Stock Reaction: Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose nearly 4 percent as company bagged order from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology.

The company has bagged an order for education infrastructure division (government of Kerala undertaking) worth of Rs 318 million and Central Public Works

Department, Trichy, Tamilnadu worth of Rs 67.9 crore.

The orders include, modernization of schools as centers of excellence and metterment of infrastructure facilities in other schools (Thrissur District) for worth of

Rs 31.8 crore. The said work to be completed within 9 months.