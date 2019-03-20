App
Mar 20, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty holds 11,500; PNB gains 3%

The Sensex was up 23.28 points at 38386.75, while Nifty was down 11.40 points at 11521.

highlights

  • Mar 20, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Market Close: Benchmark indices ended mixed after they remained range bound throughout Wednesday. 

    The Sensex was up 23.28 points at 38386.75, while Nifty was down 11.40 points at 11521. About 1104 shares have advanced, 1532 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Wipro were among major gainers, while losers include HPCL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, NTPC and ONGC on the Nifty.

    Except bank, pharma and IT all other sectoral indices are ended in red led by auto, metal, energy, FMCG and infra.

  • Mar 20, 03:08 PM (IST)

  • Mar 20, 03:00 PM (IST)

    BREKING NEWS | Nirav Modi arrested in London.

  • Mar 20, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Market Check: The benchmark indices are trading near day's high level.

    The Sensex is up 104.36 points at 38467.83, while Nifty is up 6.10 points at 11538.50. About 993 shares have advanced, 1470 shares declined, and 154 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Infosys, Hindalco Industries, Wipro and HDFC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

  • Mar 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    REC fund raising plan: The company board approves raising Rs 90,000 crore during FY20.

  • Mar 20, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Image source: Bloomberg

    Image source: Bloomberg
  • Mar 20, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Mirc Electronics gains 2%: Onida announces the launch of new smart AC series - ONYX SMART and GENIO.

  • Mar 20, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Broader market indices at this hour 

    Broader market indices at this hour 
  • Mar 20, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Vodafone Idea promoters have got SEBI approval to exceed 75 percent shareholding, reports CNBC-TV18. 

  • Mar 20, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Alankit to BSE: Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 20th March, 2019, have declared Interim Dividend @ Re. 0.20 per share on face value of equity share of Re. 1 each at the rate of 20 percent. 

  • Mar 20, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Just In | Vodafone Idea has approved issuance of equity shares on rights basis aggregating up to Rs 25,000 crore in ratio of 87:38 i.e. 87 equity shares for every 38 equity shares held. The issue price is Rs 12.50 per share.

    Record date for the issue is April 2. The stock has tumbled over 4 percent on the news. 

  • Mar 20, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Nifty Media has extended its loss in the afternoon trade. The index is down about 2.5 percent, dragged by Zee Ent, Dish TV, PVR and Network18. 

    Nifty Media has extended its loss in the afternoon trade. The index is down about 2.5 percent, dragged by Zee Ent, Dish TV, PVR and Network18. 
  • Mar 20, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Just In | SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has fixed April 04, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend, if any.

  • Mar 20, 11:52 AM (IST)

    IT stocks are trading higher toady. Infosys and Oracle Financial Services are up more than 2 percent. 

    IT stocks are trading higher toady. Infosys and Oracle Financial Services are up more than 2 percent. 
  • Mar 20, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Rupee has turned positive and is trading at day's high. The rupee is at 68.86 against the US dollar, up 10 paise. 

  • Mar 20, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Sensex is up 66.99 points or 0.17 percent at 38,430.46, and the Nifty up 4.50 points or 0.04 percent at 11,536.90. About 1,030 shares have advanced, 1,113 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

    Infosys, Indiabulls Housing and Hindalco are the biggest index gainers. HPCL, Zee Ent and BPCL are the biggest losers. 

  • Mar 20, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Just In | Nettle infra, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has acquired 31 crore shares (16.8% eq) of Bharti Infratel via Inter-se Transfer. 

  • Mar 20, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Rupee is trading about 0.2 percent down against the US dollar. The rupee is at 69.07/$. 

  • Mar 20, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Datamatics Global Services is trading 2.5 percent up after the company acquired an additional 10 percent stake in a subsidiary company.

  • Mar 20, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Intellect Design Arena Ltd, which has interests in Financial Technology across Banking and Insurance sectors, has announced the launch of Intellect Wealth Qube - 2020.

    Wealth Qube 2020, is an enterprise-grade wealth management solution compromising of 6 Offices, 22 desks and 121 tools, the company said in an exchnage filing. 

  • Mar 20, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Sensex Heat Map at this hour

    Sensex Heat Map at this hour
  • Mar 20, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Real estate major DLF is trading up about 25 after it said it has entered into a Joint Venture (JV) with Hines that will invest Rs 1,900 crore to develop 2.9 million square feet of commercial space in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

  • Mar 20, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Newgen Software Technologies has gained over 9 percent in the early trade after the company secured another patent for its invention - integrated and automatic generation of carbon credits.

  • Mar 20, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Dilip Buildcon is down over 3 percent, prompting the BSE to ask for a clarification from the company. The exchange has sought similar clarifications from Quadrant Televentures, Pro Fin Capital Services and Amrit Corp on significant price movement. 

  • Mar 20, 10:01 AM (IST)

  • Mar 20, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Looking at the daily chart, everyday Nifty surpassed its previous candle high and the low of the candle is also shifting upward which is a classical sign of bull. Now, 11,580-11,625 are near term resistance on Nifty whereas support seen at 11,485-11,440, said Way2Wealth.

  • Mar 20, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, retreating from a four-month high as economic growth concerns dampened the outlook for fuel consumption.

