Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty holds 11,500; PNB gains 3%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended mixed after they remained range bound throughout Wednesday.

The Sensex was up 23.28 points at 38386.75, while Nifty was down 11.40 points at 11521. About 1104 shares have advanced, 1532 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Wipro were among major gainers, while losers include HPCL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, NTPC and ONGC on the Nifty.

Except bank, pharma and IT all other sectoral indices are ended in red led by auto, metal, energy, FMCG and infra.