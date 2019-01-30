Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 10,650; bank, metal stocks outshine

Market at close: Benchmark indices closed flat in volatile session on Wednesday with Nifty finished just above 10,650 level.

At the close, the Sensex was down 1.25 points at 35591.25, while Nifty was down 0.40 points at 10651.80. About 1361 shares have advanced, 1109 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and SBI are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries are among major losers on the Sensex

Among the sectors energy, FMCG and pharma witnessed some selling pressure, while buying seen in bank, IT and metal stocks.