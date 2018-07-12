Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record high; Nifty manages to close above 11,000

Axis Bank rallies 6% in 5 straight days: The share price of Axis Bank gained 1.6 percent intraday on Thursday, taking total gains of five consecutive sessions to 6 percent after global brokerage house Macquarie expects it to rally further 15 percent.

The research house has a Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 615 per share as it feels an external candidate would be more suitable for the CEO post of the private sector lender.

Macquarie said external candidates for CEO post are PS Jayakumar, Pramit Jhaveri and Shirish Apte while internal candidates include current DMD V Srinivasan and ED Rajiv Anand.

The board of Axis Bank recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank had said in a release to the exchanges on July 10.

The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release added.

The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.